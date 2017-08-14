Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 14) - Luther Strange, Merck Pharma, Charlottesville

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

- Heading to Washington this morning. Much work to do. Focus on trade and military. #MAGA [0626 EDT]





- Luther Strange of the Great State of Alabama has my endorsement. He is strong on Border & Wall, the military, tax cuts & law enforcement. [0638 EDT]





- The Obstructionist Democrats have given us (or not fixed) some of the worst trade deals in World History. I am changing that fast! [0654 EDT]





- Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! [0854 EDT]





- .@Merck Pharma is a leader in higher & higher drug prices while at the same time taking jobs out of the U.S. Bring jobs back & LOWER PRICES! [1809 EDT]





- Big day in Washington, D.C., even though White House & Oval Office are being renovated. Great trade deals coming for American workers! [1817 EDT]





- Leaving for New York City and meetings on military purchases and trade. [1822 EDT]





- Made additional remarks on Charlottesville and realize once again that the #Fake News Media will never be satisfied...truly bad people! [1829 EDT]





