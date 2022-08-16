U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,289.33
    -7.81 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,944.04
    +31.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,050.89
    -77.16 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.20
    -8.14 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.50
    +0.09 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.10
    -7.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    20.15
    -0.12 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0169
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8370
    +0.0460 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2082
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5880
    +1.3160 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,905.42
    -190.56 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.57
    -3.34 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.33
    +42.18 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Factoring Services Market to be Worth $7,005.90 Billion by 2030 - Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global factoring services market size is expected to reach USD 7,005.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing open trade accounts and cross-border businesses. The expansion of the manufacturing industry in Asian countries and the growing need among start-ups and SMEs for an alternate source of finance are further driving the market growth.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The international segment is expected to register a considerable CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period owing to the rapid growth of trade among emerging economies such as China, India, and Thailand

  • The non-recourse segment is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. Non-recourse service providers perform thorough credit evaluations and offer credit protection against bad debts

  • The bank segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. A factoring process is entirely regulated by banks and the absence of a middleman helps to lower the costs involved

  • The healthcare segment is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period. Healthcare firms provide advanced payments for third-party payers and offer support to cover the lease cost of equipment

  • Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.1% owing to infrastructural and industrial growth in the region. Additionally, the demand for factoring services is higher among SMEs in India and China

Read 120-page market research report, "Factoring Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Category (Domestic, International), By Type (Recourse, Non-recourse), By Financial Institution, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Factoring Services Market Growth & Trends

Technologies such as blockchain are widely implemented in the financing process to reduce operational costs and enhance security. For instance, Tallysticks, an international trade solution firm, uses blockchain technology to offer advanced data security and complete transparency throughout the factoring process. The firm offers an easy automated invoice financing process with a strong credit reporting system.

Factoring services can be customized based on various requirements of the clients to fit their unique business needs. Unlike bank loans, these services are based on the current value of the sales ledger rather than historic management information. Moreover, they do not result in an increased liability as they are a transaction of sale and not a loan. As a result, they are becoming a popular choice among businesses.

Meanwhile, factors such as archaic regulations, foreign currency restrictions, and stamp duties are likely to hamper the market growth. However, the increasing focus of regulators on data management and extensive adoption of real-time payments networks are expected to help reduce complexities in trade finance. The increased demand for drafting proper laws to govern financial transactions, such as the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Model Law on Secured Transactions, is also expected to boost market growth over the coming years.

Factoring Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global factoring services market based on category, type, financial institution, end use, and region.

Factoring Services Market - Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

  • Domestic

  • International

Factoring Services Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

  • Recourse

  • Non-Recourse

Factoring Services Market - Financial Institution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

  • Banks

  • Non-Banking Financial Institutions

Factoring Services Market - End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

  • Manufacturing

  • Transport & Logistics

  • Information Technology

  • Healthcare

  • Construction

  • Others

Factoring Services Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Factoring Services Market

  • Barclays Bank PLC

  • BNP Paribas

  • China Construction Bank Corporation

  • Deutsche Factoring Bank

  • Eurobank

  • Hitachi Capital (UK) PLC

  • HSBC Group

  • ICBC Group

  • Kuke Finance

  • Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Legal Services Market - The global legal services market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.36 trillion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of over 5.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing use of the latest technologies in offering legal services is projected to drive market growth. A strong significance of transparency in the relationship with customers is also projected to drive the development of the market.

  • Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market - The global commercial refrigeration equipment market size is estimated to reach USD 58.31 billion by 2030, registering an estimated CAGR of nearly 5.1% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The major aspects driving the market growth are the increasing consumption of frozen foods and the significant expansion of the tourism and hospitality industries.

  • Smart Manufacturing Market - The global smart manufacturing market size is predicted to hit USD 787.85 billion by 2030. The market is also anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2030, based on a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Browse through Grand View Research's Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/factoring-services-market-to-be-worth-7-005-90-billion-by-2030---grand-view-research-inc-301606492.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • Walmart beats on Q2 earnings, inventory concerns continue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Walmart.

  • Better Bear Market Buy: Lucid vs. Nio

    The electric vehicle (EV) industry has expanded by incredible leaps and bounds over the last decade, and its growth story is still just starting to unfold. On the heels of some massive sell-offs, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) stand out as intriguing players in the space that could potentially deliver explosive growth, and investors might be wondering which stock is the better buy at today's prices. Howard Smith: Shares of Lucid Group would certainly qualify as having experienced a major bear market.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon, Shopify, or Tesla?

    Among Amazon, Shopify, and Tesla stands one company that's simply never been cheaper and is begging to be bought.

  • Home Depot beats on Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Home Depot.

  • 10 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best EV materials stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more EV materials stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy Now. The electric vehicle industry has been battling with multiple challenges in the past few months. A post-pandemic […]

  • Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Pr

  • How Many Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Do Institutions Own?

    If you want to know who really controls Nu Holdings Ltd. ( NYSE:NU ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • These 6 Dividend Stocks Pay $83 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    These widely owned companies are doling out between $11.1 billion and $18.5 billion in dividend income to their shareholders each year!

  • Is Tesla (TSLA) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund invest for the long term (meaning years…often decades…not quarters) in terrific, competitively advantaged, growth businesses managed by exceptionally talented individuals whom it trusts. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have […]

  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -725% and 5.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    It's been a tough year for investors as rising interest rates torpedoed higher-growth stocks. It's also been a challenging year for big blue chip stocks as the S&P 500 retreated about 10% this year. Cloudflare's cloud-based content delivery network (CDN) accelerates the delivery of digital content for websites and apps.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock snatches meme crown with blistering August rally

    Bed Bath & Beyond stock has gone haywire.

  • Cisco Systems Q4 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

    Cisco's bottom-line performance has been outstanding, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in 19 consecutive quarters.

  • J.P. Morgan Says the Stock Market Is Poised for More Upside; Here Are 2 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes

    The big question on investors’ minds right now is, where will inflation go? And the related follow-up question, for everyone, is, how far will the Fed hike rates in response? The potential answers cover the full range of possibilities, from President Biden’s happy talk about ‘zero percent inflation,’ to the market bears predicting a full-blown economic depression. Count JPMorgan’s chief asset management strategist David Kelly among the bulls. He’s not convinced by the doomsayers, and sees the re

  • Walmart CFO talks consumers, inventory, back-to-school, and gas prices after earnings beat

    Here's an inside look at Walmart's better than expected quarter.

  • Lumentum Stock Falls As Outlook Misses Amid NeoPhotonics Purchase

    Lumentum on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and sales that topped estimates. But shares fell as guidance came in below views.