What factors keep driving Sarasota-Manatee's residential real estate market? | Home Front

Duff Rubin is president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida.

Midway through 2023, the Sarasota-Manatee residential real estate market continues to have demand outpace supply and increasing prices. This is due to a variety of factors, including a growing population, a strong economy, and an extremely desirable location.

One of the main drivers of the greater Sarasota real estate market is the area's population growth. According to recent census data, the population of Sarasota has been steadily increasing over the past several years, with many people moving to the area for its warm climate, beautiful beaches, and vibrant culture. This influx of new residents has created a greater demand for housing, which has led to price increases and a growing number of new home communities being started in the area.

Another factor contributing to the strength of the Sarasota real estate market is the area's strong economy. Sarasota has a diverse economy, with a mix of industries, including health care, tourism, and education. In Manatee County, SeaPort Manatee has experienced huge expansion and growth in the last few years. It is now one of the 10 biggest ports in Florida and happens to be the closest deepwater seaport to the Panama Canal. According to the port's website, it’s had $5.1 billion in economic impact and accounts for 37,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The prime location of greater Sarasota is also a major draw for homebuyers. The area is known for its beautiful beaches, world class dining and shopping, as well as a vibrant arts and culture scene. Sarasota is no longer just for retirees, with many second-home buyers, remote workers and families moving here. Nowhere is this more evident than the Lakewood Ranch area of Manatee County.

According to Holly Pascarella, who is part of the Pascarella Shanahan Luxury Group with Coldwell Banker Realty out of Lakewood Ranch, communities continue to be added because the demand still exists. “The homes moving the fastest are either new construction or those that have been fully renovated and accurately priced. With the lifestyle, amenities and convenience of Lakewood Ranch, it’s an in-demand region.”

Pascarella explained that resale homes in Lakewood Ranch communities with the most amenities are selling the best. Properties in the $500,000 to $1.5 million range are still experiencing a strong market and she noted that Lakewood Ranch homes priced at $2 million are moving fast.

For those buying second homes in the area, Pascarella said second home financing is running approximately a percentage point higher and is requiring 30% down, versus a primary home 30-year note, which can require up to 20% cash down. Because of these dual factors, her team is seeing an increased number of all-cash deals. They specialize in luxury real estate in the region and see an estimated 70% of their closings involve all cash.

By comparison, the National Association of Realtors estimated all-cash deals, on average, accounted for 25% of closings nationally in May 2023. Sarasota-Manatee Coldwell Banker Realty offices are seeing a higher percentage than this national average. Our Lakewood Ranch office, for example, has all-cash deals representing 45% of total closings.

Overall, the Sarasota-Manatee residential real estate market is in a solid position midway through 2023. With a growing population, strong economy, and desirable location, the market is likely to continue to see steady demand and price growth in the coming years.

