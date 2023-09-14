Factor's new ready-to-eat meal facility in Goodyear could ship 2 million servings a week

Factor, a brand of HelloFresh Group, expects to have 800 employees when fully staffed.

One of the nation’s largest industrial kitchens has fired up its ovens and ramped up production lines at a new facility in Goodyear, where it is now shipping ready-to-eat meals across the western United States.

The center, which opened two weeks ago, is now shipping several thousand meals per day, and that could ramp up to 2 million or more meals weekly within a few years, delivering them refrigerated but not frozen to customers' doorsteps.

The new facility of Factor, which is a brand of HelloFresh Group, expects to have 800 employees when fully staffed. It is currently looking to fill various positions at the 300,000-square-foot facility near Phoenix-Goodyear Airport.

Open positions include cooks, other food preparers and employees fulfilling customer orders.

The new Goodyear kitchen complements Factor’s existing operations in Chicago, where the company was founded in 2013. HelloFresh purchased Factor in 2020 for $277 million.

Berlin-based HelloFresh also operates a HelloFresh distribution center at 1850 S. 71st Ave. in Phoenix. HelloFresh focuses on home-delivered meal kits.

The company in total employs about 1,300 people in Arizona as of this month’s Republic 100 report on Arizona's largest employers,

Factor offers variety of refrigerated meals

Since the acquisition, Factor has expanded its menu, providing a wider selection of meals selling for about $13 on average, including those featuring keto diets, protein enrichment, low calories, vegetarian and vegan dishes.

In addition to a weekly rotating menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner meals, Factor offers shakes, juices, snacks, desserts and other items.

“Ready-to-eat meals continue to be one of the fastest growing segments in the U.S.,” said Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh U.S., in a prepared statement. He said Factor has become the market leader in this segment, which features convenient, high-quality meals that are ready to heat and eat.

Voss, who visited the Goodyear facility for a Sept. 12 ribbon-cutting ceremony, said adding the center will allow the company to increase capacity, serve more customers and drive further business growth.

A combination of a sizable labor force, good freeway and other logistics connections and proximity to agricultural producers all played a role in why the company selected Goodyear.

Where does Factor deliver ready-to-eat meals?

Along with the U.S., Factor also delivers meals in Canada, Belgium and the Netherlands. Factor meals are chef-prepared, dietitian-approved offerings that are cooked from scratch. They feature natural ingredients, meats raised without antibiotics and items made without refined sugar or oils. The meals prepared and shipped from Goodyear are refrigerated, not frozen, and arrive within a day or two via truck.

Typical customers for Factor include young professionals who lead busy lives and want to eat healthy but don't have a lot of time to cook, said John Childs, managing director at Factor.

Factor also will work with St. Mary’s Food Bank and similar organizations to distribute surplus food to the needy. In addition, the company is partnering with the Buckeye Union School District in Goodyear to develop a culinary mentorship program, coaching students on kitchen management, food preparation, food safety and other topics.

More information on open jobs can be seen at: https://careers.hellofresh.com/global/en/. Search "Goodyear" for openings at Factor's new West Valley location.



This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic