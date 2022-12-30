U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,849.50
    -22.25 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,249.00
    -126.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,928.50
    -104.25 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.80
    -13.30 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.03
    -0.37 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.10
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.15 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0667
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.16
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2029
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8690
    -1.1610 (-0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,511.48
    -108.04 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.27
    -1.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Factory Automation Market Forecast to 2028 - Increasing Number of Product Launches & Growing Collaborative Partnerships Between Companies

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Factory Automation Market

Factory Automation Market
Factory Automation Market

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Factory Automation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Type, Technology, and Industry Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The factory automation market size is expected to grow to US$ 249.29 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028.

The growth of automotive and manufacturing industries in the Middle East & Africa and South & Central America is driving the factory automation market. Furthermore, an increase in initiatives by governments to automate manufacturing facilities in the region is fueling the market growth.

Government initiatives and policies supporting the digitization of manufacturing plants are the significant factors boosting the uptake of factory automation solutions in this region. For instance, under Made in China 2025, the Chinese government has released a five-year smart manufacturing development plan to digitize 70% of the country's large enterprises.

Also, to automate manufacturing facilities, various countries are installing industrial robots. For instance, according to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), in 2020, China installed 154,000 industrial robots. Similarly, South Korean robot installation increased by 2% to 31,083 units in 2021.

Europe factory automation market share in Europe is growing at a decent rate year-over-year. The key reason for the growth of the factory automation market is the presence of a large number of market players, such as ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, and Bosch Rexroth AG, in the region.

Also, the growing installation of industrial robots to increase productivity in automobile, chemical, food & beverages, mechanical engineering, and electronics industry is fueling the market growth. In addition, government investment in the digitization of the manufacturing industry is propelling the factory automation market growth.

Many companies are focusing on various strategic initiatives. They are expected to create a noteworthy business model and drive the market in the next few years.

  • In 2022, Scania, a prominent worldwide transport solutions provider, signed a deal with ABB to supply a broad range of robotic solutions for Scania's new highly automated battery assembly factory in Sweden.

  • In 2021, Rockwell Automation released new enhancements to its Allen-Bradley PowerFlex 755TL, TR, and TM AC drives, including new standard corrosive gas protection that is often critical in industries such as pulp & paper, automotive, tire & rubber, metals, and water/wastewater.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

235

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$154.99 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$249.29 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.2%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Rising Adoption of Factory Automation Across Automotive Industry

  • Increasing Number of Product Launches

Market Restraints

  • High Operating Cost for Small and Medium Manufacturing Companies

  • Cybersecurity Risks Through Cobots

Market Opportunities

  • Growing Collaborative Partnerships Between Companies

Future Trends

  • Automation in Mining Industry

Company Profiles

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Fanuc Corporation

  • General Electric Company

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • OMRON Corporation

  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.

  • Siemens AG

  • Bosch Rexroth AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/99r7yp

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Portfolio concentration is a big reason the Oracle of Omaha has outperformed for more than a half-century.

  • Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight Omaha streetcar project

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    The easiest way to justify investing in a stock is if it produces a dividend yield equal to or higher than the risk-free rate. Investing in equal parts of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) produces a dividend yield of 4.4% while also granting exposure to the potential upside (or downside) of each investment.

  • MicroStrategy Sells Bitcoin For the First Time

    MicroStrategy, the company of Michael Saylor, one of the most fervent evangelists of Bitcoin, has sold the king of cryptocurrencies. The firm said it bought approximately 2,395 bitcoins for approximately $42.8 million in cash, at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses, between November 1 and December 21. The transaction was made at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) institutional owners may be pleased with recent gains after 50% loss over the past year

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ), it is important to...

  • These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

    Though the majority of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been recovering over the past two months, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance combined with the macroeconomic uncertainties raise questions regarding their latest upswing. Following the slightly hotter-than-expected inflation data released earlier this month, the Federal Reserve will likely keep up its aggressive rate hikes in 2023, which might wipe out recent gains. This comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated in

  • 4 Integrated US Oil Stocks Set to Escape Industry Weakness

    From upstream activities to refining, prospects for companies are not at all rosy now, dampening the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will likely survive the business challenges.

  • 3 Great Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    Diving into why investors with long-term horizons might seriously consider buying proven large-cap stocks poised to grow within essential industries heading into 2023 amid all of the uncertainty, recession fears, and selling.

  • The Biggest Reason Nvidia Stock Is a Screaming Buy for 2023

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has gained some ground on the stock market of late, gaining more than 15% in the past three months and outpacing the S&P 500's gains of just 5%, in what may seem like a surprising rally given the terrible situation the company's gaming business is in right now. Let's see why this new chip platform could be a big deal for Nvidia when it hits the market in 2023.

  • 15 Companies That Are Buying Back Their Stock

    In this article, we take a look at 15 companies that are buying back stock. If you want to see more companies that are buying back stock, go directly to 5 Companies That Are Buying Back Their Stock. Stock buybacks and dividends are the two main ways companies return excess capital back to shareholders. Unlike […]

  • 3 things Elon Musk can do in 2023 to get Tesla stock back on track

    Elon Musk's attention has been spread thin since buying Twitter in October, and Wall Street analysts continue to encourage the CEO to turn his focus back to Tesla and its waning stock.

  • Petrobras (PBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Petrobras (PBR) closed at $10.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day.

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Southwest, Tesla, Coinbase, Apple, and More

    Southwest Airlines is returning to a regular schedule on Friday. Tesla shares slide after a sharp gain Thursday.

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape, ChargePoint, and Enovix Surged Today

    The penultimate trading day of 2022 brought a sigh of relief for investors in shares of Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX), QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:45 a.m. ET Thursday, while QuantumScape and ChargePoint stocks were trading 6.3% and 7.2% higher respectively, Enovix stock was up a solid 13.7%. This morning, the U.S. Department of Labor reported only a marginal increase in the filings for unemployment insurance for the week ending Dec. 24.

  • Why Marijuana Stocks Like SNDL and Curaleaf Shot Higher Today

    This was an anticipatory reaction to the launch of an important new market. Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) rocketed more than 12% higher, and Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) increased by nearly 5%. Over the border, Canadian companies Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) advanced by almost 7%, and SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) closed up 3%.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Collapsed This Morning

    After spending most of 2022 on life support, shares of Chinese private education companies New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE: EDU), TAL Education (NYSE: TAL), and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) finally caught a second wind in December, when the Chinese government repealed its zero-COVID policy and began to reopen its economy. With just 60 hours or so to go before the calendar flips to 2023, however, China is pulling the rug out from under investors again -- and announcing new regulations on education companies.

  • How Elon Musk Dodged a Potential Margin Call Bullet by Following His Own Advice

    The Tesla CEO might regret buying the social-media platform, but he doesn't have to regret the way he financed it.

  • Here’s the next mega tech stock likely to fall into the bear market’s clutches, according to this chart

    Stock markets would like to just get there without any more meaningful losses, says Navellier and Associate’s chairman and founder Louis Navellier, who adds that “anyone who made bets for a big rally this week is probably folding their tent.” The stock closed at a fresh 52-week low today [Wednesday] as it sliced through key support around $130.

  • Microsoft Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), the third-largest public company in the world by market cap, hasn't been immune to the down period that defined the 2022 stock market. The company's stock has lost over 28% year to date -- which is better than the 36% decline from January to early November. With that said, at its current price levels, and with a business built to withstand rough macroeconomic conditions, Microsoft's stock is a buy in 2023.