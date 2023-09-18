Biden's subsidies make investing in UK 'hard to justify' - latest updates

Joe Biden has poured billions into green subsidies through his Inflation Reduction Act - KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Factory chiefs have warned that Joe Biden’s subsidies have made investing in the UK harder to justify.

Three quarters of businesses surveyed by manufacturing group Make UK said incentives in the US, EU and other countries were making investments in Britain more difficult to rationalise.

The US president has poured billions into green subsidies through the Inflation Reduction Act, which offers generous incentives for businesses investing in industries such as electric vehicle manufacturing and clean power.

The EU has pledged to spend €50bn a year on its green transition as it seeks to rival Mr Biden’s plans with its own Green Deal.

However, support in Britain has been piecemeal. The Government has struck bespoke deals with the likes of Port Talbot-owner Tata Steel and Mini to support their transition to net zero but has failed to put in place an overarching scheme.

More than half of companies surveyed by Make UK said they would invest more if Britain had a formal industrial strategy in place.

More than half said they had withheld investment in the past two years because of an uncertain business environment, even though they had the capital available.

Erdoğan asks Musk to build Tesla factory in Turkey

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan asked Elon Musk to build a Tesla factory in Turkey as the pair met in New York, a spokesman for the country said.

The electric carmaker’s boss said that many Turkish suppliers are already working with Tesla and that Turkey was among the most important candidates for its next factory, Turkey’s communications directorate said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mr Erdogan and Mr Musk were speaking during a meeting at Turkish House, a skyscraper near the United Nations in New York, Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

Mr Erdogan is in the US to attend the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Turkish president also said during the meeting that Turkey was open to cooperation on artificial intelligence and Starlink, the satellite internet venture of Mr Musk’s SpaceX.

A readout of their meeting said that Mr Musk declared his interest in SpaceX working with Turkish authorities to obtain the necessary licence to offer Starlink satellite services in the country.

The Tesla boss is also set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in California today. He posted on social media platform X that their talks would focus on artificial intelligence technology.

Elon Musk meets Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ahead of the UN General Assembly - Murat Kula/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

S4 Capital issues second profit warning in two months

Sir Martin Sorrell’s digital advertising agency, S4 Capital, has warned over profits for the second time in as many months after slower-than-expected summer trading as firms slash their marketing spend.

The group said it now expects annual like-for-like net revenues to be below last year’s levels and it cut guidance for its underlying profit margin to between 12pc and 13.5pc.

In July, S4 Capital downgraded its outlook, forecasting full-year like-for-like net revenue growth of between 2pc and 4pc, compared with an earlier forecast of 6pc to 10pc, and said it expected an underlying profit margin of between 14.5pc and 15.5pc, down from the 15pc to 16pc range guided for previously.

Executive chairman Sir Martin Sorrell said:

We had a very mixed first half of the year reflecting challenging global macroeconomic conditions and consequent fears of recession, which resulted in client caution to commit and extended sales cycles, particularly for larger projects. We expect the year as usual to be weighted to the second half, especially the fourth quarter - stimulated, in particular, by increased seasonal levels of clients’ activity and our artificial intelligence initiatives and the use cases we are developing with our clients.

S4 Capital executive chairman Sir Martin Sorrell - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Oil moves higher ahead of Saudi speech

Oil is pushing toward $95 a barrel after supply cuts from Opec+, with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman due to address a conference on the kingdom’s crude policy and view on net zero.

Global benchmark Brent has advanced 0.8pc in early trading to well above $94 a barrel after a three-week run of gains that boosted prices by 11pc.

With Saudi Arabia and Russia prolonging cuts to supply to the year-end, Prince Abdulaziz is set to be among keynote speakers at the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary later today.

Brent crude is nearly 10pc higher so far this year, with demand also being boosted by the US potentially avoiding recession.

Autumn Statement must contain 'targeted measures' for manufacturing

More than half of companies surveyed by Make UK said they would invest more if Britain had a formal industrial strategy in place.

Verity Davidge, policy director at Make UK, said: “While it’s clear the Chancellor doesn’t have a financial war chest to help boost growth he should use his Autumn Statement to bring forward carefully targeted measures which could make a difference to companies’ efforts to boost skills and productivity. He should use whatever is available to get the best bang for his buck.”

She called on the Government to extend business relief on green plant machinery and investment and expand research and development tax relief relating to industrial decarbonisation.

British manufacturers are battling a sharp slowdown in activity with slowing demand both at home and abroad.

Make UK cut its forecast for manufacturing growth, predicting a decline of 0.5pc this year and just 0.5pc next year.

Joe Biden has poured billions into subsidies for green investments as part of his controversial Inflation Reduction Act, while the EU has pledged to spend €50bn a year on its green transition.

What happened overnight

Shares fell in Asia, with Hong Kong’s benchmark pulled lower by property stocks following reports that police had detained staff at the wealth management business of troubled real estate developer China Evergrande.

Tokyo’s markets were closed for a national holiday.

On Friday, China’s national financial regulator announced it had approved the takeover of the group’s life insurance arm by a new state-owned entity. On Saturday, police in the southern city of Shenzhen, where Evergrande is based, announced the arrests of some staff of its wealth management business.

Defaults on debts in the property sector since 2021 have resulted in half-finished apartment buildings, disgruntled homebuyers and fears the industry’s troubles might further slow the world’s second-largest economy and shake global financial markets.

Evergrande’s Hong Kong traded shares were up 1.6pc after plunging early in the session. Country Garden, another developer facing huge debt obligations amid a slowdown in the industry and a crackdown on excessive borrowing, saw its shares rise 0.9pc.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.9pc to 18,019.63 and the Shanghai Composite index was down less than 0.1pc, at 3,116.28.

In Seoul, the Kospi fell 0.9pc to 2,578.72. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.7pc to 7,230.10.

