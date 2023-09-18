Factory chiefs warn Biden’s subsidies make investing in UK ‘hard to justify’ - latest updates

Joe Biden has poured billions into green subsidies through his Inflation Reduction Act - KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Factory chiefs have warned that Joe Biden’s subsidies have made investing in the UK harder to justify.

Three quarters of businesses surveyed by manufacturing group Make UK said incentives in the US, EU and other countries were making investments in Britain more difficult to rationalise.

The US president has poured billions into green subsidies through the Inflation Reduction Act, which offers generous incentives for businesses investing in industries such as electric vehicle manufacturing and clean power.

The EU has pledged to spend €50bn a year on its green transition as it seeks to rival Mr Biden’s plans with its own Green Deal.

However, support in Britain has been piecemeal. The Government has struck bespoke deals with the likes of Port Talbot-owner Tata Steel and Mini to support their transition to net zero but has failed to put in place an overarching scheme.

More than half of companies surveyed by Make UK said they would invest more if Britain had a formal industrial strategy in place.

More than half said they had withheld investment in the past two years because of an uncertain business environment, even though they had the capital available.



What happened overnight

Shares fell in Asia, with Hong Kong’s benchmark pulled lower by property stocks following reports that police had detained staff at the wealth management business of troubled real estate developer China Evergrande.

Tokyo’s markets were closed for a national holiday.

On Friday, China’s national financial regulator announced it had approved the takeover of the group’s life insurance arm by a new state-owned entity. On Saturday, police in the southern city of Shenzhen, where Evergrande is based, announced the arrests of some staff of its wealth management business.

Defaults on debts in the property sector since 2021 have resulted in half-finished apartment buildings, disgruntled homebuyers and fears the industry’s troubles might further slow the world’s second-largest economy and shake global financial markets.

Evergrande’s Hong Kong traded shares were up 1.6pc after plunging early in the session. Country Garden, another developer facing huge debt obligations amid a slowdown in the industry and a crackdown on excessive borrowing, saw its shares rise 0.9pc.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.9pc to 18,019.63 and the Shanghai Composite index was down less than 0.1pc, at 3,116.28.

In Seoul, the Kospi fell 0.9pc to 2,578.72. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.7pc to 7,230.10.

