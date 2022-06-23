FactSet Reports Results for Third Quarter 2022

FactSet Research Systems Inc.

Q3 GAAP revenues of $488.8 million, up 22.3% from Q3 2021

Organic Q3 ASV plus professional services of $1.8 billion, up 10.1% year over year

GAAP operating margin of 19.9% and adjusted operating margin of 36.6%

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.93, down 26.3% from the prior year, and adjusted diluted EPS of $3.76, a 38.2% increase from the prior year

FactSet reaffirms fiscal 2022 guidance, with growth expected at the upper end and the effective tax rate expected at the lower end of the previously communicated ranges





NORWALK, Conn., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet ("FactSet" or the “Company”) (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced results for its third quarter ended May 31, 2022.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights

GAAP revenues increased 22.3%, or $89.2 million, to $488.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with $399.6 million for the same period in fiscal 2021. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of CUSIP Global Services (CGS) in March 2022 and higher sales of research and advisory and analytics solutions. Organic revenue, which excludes the effects of acquisitions and dispositions completed within the last 12 months and foreign currency movements, grew 10.5% to $441.7 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from the prior year period.

Annual Subscription Value (ASV) plus professional services was $1.9 billion at May 31, 2022, compared with $1.6 billion at May 31, 2021. Organic ASV plus professional services, which excludes the effects of acquisitions and dispositions completed within the last 12 months and foreign currency movements, was $1.8 billion at May 31, 2022, up $157.7 million from the prior year at a growth rate of 10.1%.

Organic ASV plus professional services increased $31.9 million over the last three months. The primary contributors to this growth were higher sales of research and advisory and analytics solutions. Please see the “ASV + Professional Services” section of this press release for details.

GAAP operating margin decreased to 19.9% compared with 29.5% for the same period last year, driven by charges related to vacating certain leased office space as well as amortization of intangible assets and costs related to the CGS acquisition, partially offset by growth in revenues. Adjusted operating margin improved to 36.6% compared with 31.6% in the prior year period, primarily due to the CGS acquisition and lower compensation expenses.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 26.3% to $1.93 compared with $2.62 for the same period in fiscal 2021, primarily due to real estate impairment charges, amortization of intangible assets, expenses related to the CGS acquisition and higher interest expenses, partially offset by higher revenues. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 38.2% to $3.76 compared with the prior year period, driven by higher revenues and margin expansion, partially offset by higher interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $173.5 million, up 30.1% for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with $133.3 million for the same period in fiscal 2021.

As previously announced, FactSet completed its acquisition of CGS, a standard in the global securities marketplace, on March 1, 2022. In connection with the acquisition, FactSet issued its inaugural investment grade senior notes consisting of $500 million principal amount of 2.90% senior notes due 2027 and $500 million principal amount of 3.45% senior notes due 2032. In addition, FactSet entered into a new credit agreement providing for term and revolving credit facilities. In the third quarter of fiscal 2022, FactSet made a $125 million pre-payment of the principal amount of the term loan.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the third quarter increased to 12.2% compared with 11.9% for the three months ended May 31, 2021.

FactSet reaffirms its annual outlook for fiscal 2022, with growth expected at the upper end of the previously announced ranges and tax expected to be at the lower end of the range. Please see the “Annual Business Outlook” section of this press release for details.



“Our double-digit ASV growth demonstrates the value of our offerings and continued strong demand from our clients,” said Phil Snow, CEO, FactSet. “While the macro environment is challenging, FactSet has a history of growth even in volatile markets. We are well-positioned to navigate anticipated headwinds given our strong recurring revenue model. As we head into our fourth quarter, we are reiterating our full year guidance, with performance expected to trend to the high end of our previously communicated ranges.”

Key Financial Measures*

(Condensed and Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Change Revenues $ 488,751 $ 399,558 22.3 % Organic revenues $ 441,693 $ 399,739 10.5 % Operating income $ 97,254 $ 117,702 (17.4 ) % Adjusted operating income $ 179,066 $ 126,465 41.6 % Operating margin 19.9 % 29.5 % Adjusted operating margin 36.6 % 31.6 % Net income $ 74,910 $ 100,679 (25.6 ) % Adjusted net income $ 145,794 $ 104,810 39.1 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 173,477 $ 133,338 30.1 % Diluted EPS $ 1.93 $ 2.62 (26.3 ) % Adjusted diluted EPS $ 3.76 $ 2.72 38.2 %



* See reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to adjusted key financial measures in the back of this press release.

“Our accelerating top-line growth and disciplined cost management drove adjusted operating margin expansion in the third quarter that exceeded guidance,” said Linda Huber, CFO, FactSet. “We are also pleased with the strong performance of the CGS acquisition and we are on track to reduce our gross leverage as planned.”

Annual Subscription Value (ASV) + Professional Services

ASV at any given point in time represents the forward-looking revenues for the next twelve months from all subscription services currently supplied to clients. Professional services is revenue derived from project-based consulting and implementation.

ASV plus professional services was $1,940 million at May 31, 2022 compared with $1,617 million at May 31, 2021. Organic ASV plus professional services was $1,775 million at May 31, 2022, up $157.7 million from the prior year at a growth rate of 10.1%. Organic ASV, which excludes the effects of acquisitions and dispositions completed within the last 12 months and foreign currency movements, plus professional services, increased $31.9 million over the last three months.

Buy-side and sell-side organic ASV growth rates for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were 9.6% and 12.9%, respectively. Buy-side clients, including asset managers, asset owners, wealth managers, hedge funds, corporations, and channel partners, accounted for approximately 84% of organic ASV, while the remaining organic ASV came from sell-side firms including broker-dealers, banking and advisory, private equity and venture capital firms. Supplementary tables covering organic buy-side and sell-side ASV growth rates may be found on the last page of this press release.

Segment Revenues and ASV

ASV from the Americas region was $1,220.4 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $993.4 million. Organic ASV increased 10.1% to $1,093.4 million. Americas revenues for the quarter increased to $309.7 million compared with $253.8 million in the third quarter last year. Excluding the effects of acquisitions and dispositions completed in the last 12 months, the Americas region organic revenues growth rate was 7.4%.

ASV from the EMEA region was $503.1 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $436.4 million. Organic ASV increased 8.3% to $471.0 million. EMEA revenues were $128.3 million compared with $106.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Excluding the effects of acquisitions and dispositions completed in the last 12 months and foreign currency impacts, the EMEA region organic revenues growth rate was 13.2%.

ASV from the Asia Pacific region was $192.0 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $163.4 million. Organic ASV increased 14.3% to $186.1 million. Asia Pacific revenues were $50.7 million compared with $38.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Excluding the effects of acquisitions and dispositions completed in the last 12 months and foreign currency impacts, the Asia Pacific region organic revenues growth rate was 23.6%.

Segment ASV does not include professional services, which totaled $24.4 million at May 31, 2022.

Operational Highlights – Third Quarter Fiscal 2022

Client count as of May 31, 2022 was 7,319, a net increase of 147 clients in the past three months, primarily driven by an increase in corporate and wealth clients. The count includes clients with ASV of $10,000 and more.

User count increased by 2,357 to 173,698 in the past three months, primarily driven by an increase in research and advisory users.

Annual ASV retention was greater than 95%. When expressed as a percentage of clients, annual retention was 92%.

Expense highlights include $48.8 million in impairment charges related to exiting office space to right-size the real estate footprint for the hybrid work environment. In addition, the Company incurred $13.3 million of intangible asset amortization and $12.4 million in acquisition expenses related to the CGS transaction in the third quarter.

Employee count was 10,691 as of May 31, 2022, down 0.2% over the last twelve months, primarily in the technology organization.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $192.0 million compared with $140.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, primarily due to increased collections of receivables compared to the prior year. Quarterly free cash flow increased to $176.6 million compared with $121.7 million a year ago, an increase of 45.1%, primarily due to collections of receivables acquired in the CGS acquisition, increased collections of receivables compared to the prior year and a reduction in purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and internal-use software.

A quarterly dividend of $33.8 million, or $0.89 per share, was paid on June 16, 2022 to holders of record of FactSet’s common stock at the close of business on May 31, 2022. This represented an 8.5% increase in the regular quarter dividend from the $0.82 per share paid in the previous quarter.

FactSet announced the appointment of Maria Teresa Tejada to its Board of Directors. She serves as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

FactSet was named the 2022 Financial Services Industry Partner of the Year by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. FactSet was recognized for its achievements as part of the Snowflake Data Cloud, offering joint clients elasticity for the storage and computation of financial data, and the flexibility to ramp up or dial back as their needs change.



Share Repurchase Program

FactSet did not repurchase any of its common stock during the third quarter under the Company's existing share repurchase program and has suspended share repurchases under the program, except for potential minor repurchases to offset dilution from grants of stock options, until at least the second half of fiscal 2023 to prioritize the repayment of debt. As of May 31, 2022, $181.3 million is available for share repurchases under the Company's existing share repurchase program.

Annual Business Outlook

FactSet is reaffirming its outlook for fiscal 2022. Factset currently anticipates that operating results will trend to the upper end of the previously announced ranges except for the effective tax rate, which is expected to be at the lower end of the range. The following forward-looking statements reflect FactSet's expectations as of today's date. Given the risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. FactSet does not intend to update its forward-looking statements prior to its next quarterly results announcement.

Fiscal 2022 Expectations

Organic ASV plus professional services is expected to increase in the range of $130 million to $150 million over fiscal 2021.

Revenues are expected to be in the range of $1,800 million to $1,830 million.

Operating margin is expected to be in the range of 25.5% to 26.5%.

Adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 33% to 34%.

FactSet's annual effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 12.5% to 13.5%.

Diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $9.75 to $10.15. Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $12.75 to $13.15.

Both Operating margin and Diluted EPS guidance do not include certain effects of any non-recurring benefits or charges that may arise in fiscal 2022. Please see the back of this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted metrics.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about industries in which FactSet operates and the beliefs and assumptions of management. All statements that address expectations, guidance, outlook or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, revenues, future financial results, anticipated growth, market position, subscriptions, expected expenditures, trends in FactSet’s business and financial results, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "should," "indicates," "continues," "may" and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors, including those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in FactSet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly its latest annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as others, could cause results to differ materially from those stated. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and FactSet assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP including revenues, operating income and margin, net income, diluted earnings per share and cash provided by operating activities have been adjusted.

FactSet uses these adjusted financial measures both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community and in its internal evaluation and management of the business. The Company believes that these adjusted financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors because they permit investors to view the Company’s performance using the same tools that management uses to gauge progress in achieving its goals. Investors may benefit from referring to these adjusted financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods and may also facilitate comparisons to its historical performance. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted revenues exclude the impact of the fair value of deferred revenues acquired in a business combination. Organic revenues further excludes the effects of acquisitions and dispositions completed in the last 12 months and foreign currency movements in all periods presented. Adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude intangible asset amortization, the impact of the fair valuing of deferred revenues acquired in a business combination and non-recurring items. EBITDA excludes interest expense, net, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense, while Adjusted EBITDA further excludes non-recurring non-cash expenses. The Company believes that these adjusted financial measures better reflect the underlying economic performance of FactSet.

Cash flows provided by operating activities has been reduced by capital expenditures to report non-GAAP free cash flow. FactSet uses this financial measure both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community and in the Company’s internal evaluation and management of the business. Management believes that this financial measure is useful to investors because it permits investors to view the Company’s performance using the same metric that management uses to gauge progress in achieving its goals and is an indication of cash flow that may be available to fund further investments in future growth initiatives.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 170,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions, with the distinction of having been recently added to the S&P 500, and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at https://www.factset.com/ and follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/factset.

FactSet

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 31, May 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 488,751 $ 399,558 $ 1,344,595 $ 1,179,551 Operating expenses Cost of services 222,618 205,257 629,162 588,868 Selling, general and administrative 119,881 76,599 309,185 235,818 Long-lived asset impairments 48,998 — 62,985 — Total operating expenses 391,497 281,856 1,001,332 824,686 Operating income 97,254 117,702 343,263 354,865 Other income (expense), net Interest expense, net (12,051 ) (1,839 ) (15,218 ) (4,682 ) Other income (expense), net 77 (1,587 ) (879 ) (1,009 ) Income before income taxes 85,280 114,276 327,166 349,174 Provision for income taxes 10,370 13,597 34,671 50,646 Net income $ 74,910 $ 100,679 $ 292,495 $ 298,528 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.93 $ 2.62 $ 7.58 $ 7.73 Diluted weighted average common shares 38,720 38,488 38,607 38,602





Consolidated Balance Sheets(Unaudited) (In thousands) May 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 526,966 $ 681,865 Investments 33,580 35,984 Accounts receivable, net of reserves of $3,387 at May 31, 2022 and $6,431 at August 31, 2021 226,488 151,187 Prepaid taxes 31,366 13,917 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 55,070 50,625 Total current assets 873,470 933,578 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 85,625 131,377 Goodwill 978,860 754,205 Intangible assets, net 1,912,738 134,986 Deferred taxes 3,262 2,250 Lease right-of-use assets, net 176,884 239,064 Other assets 37,725 29,480 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,068,564 $ 2,224,940 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 100,318 $ 85,777 Current portion of long-term debt 42,936 — Current lease liabilities 30,757 31,576 Accrued compensation 78,483 104,403 Deferred revenues 151,591 63,104 Dividends payable 33,795 30,845 Total current liabilities 437,880 315,705 Long-term debt 2,062,206 574,535 Deferred taxes 14,973 14,752 Deferred revenues, non-current 25,943 8,394 Taxes payable 29,095 30,279 Long-term lease liabilities 227,047 259,980 Other liabilities 3,698 4,942 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 2,800,842 $ 1,208,587 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,267,722 $ 1,016,353 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,068,564 $ 2,224,940





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended May 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 292,495 $ 298,528 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 60,176 48,185 Amortization of lease right-of-use assets 32,936 32,241 Stock-based compensation expense 40,604 33,356 Deferred income taxes (5,488 ) (2,271 ) Impairment charge 62,985 — Accounts receivable, net of reserves (39,005 ) (6,795 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 15,292 (1,712 ) Accrued compensation (23,992 ) (11,066 ) Deferred fees 4,091 8,898 Taxes payable, net of prepaid taxes (18,552 ) 8,766 Lease liabilities, net (35,961 ) (31,156 ) Other, net 1,343 (6,725 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 386,924 370,249 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and internal-use software (35,950 ) (47,414 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (1,981,641 ) (41,916 ) Purchases of investments (678 ) (1,250 ) Proceeds from maturity or sale of investments — 2,176 Net cash used in investing activities (2,018,269 ) (88,404 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from debt 2,238,355 — Repayments of debt (700,000 ) — Payments of debt issuance costs (9,736 ) — Dividend payments (92,334 ) (87,144 ) Proceeds from employee stock plans 74,173 46,962 Repurchases of common stock (18,639 ) (172,210 ) Other financing activities (3,263 ) (2,366 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 1,488,556 (214,758 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (12,110 ) 5,648 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (154,899 ) 72,735 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 681,865 585,605 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 526,966 $ 658,340



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Results to Adjusted Financial Measures

Financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including revenues, operating income and margin, net income, diluted EPS and cash provided by operating activities, have been adjusted below. FactSet uses these adjusted financial measures both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community and in its internal evaluation and management of the business. The Company believes that these adjusted financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors because they permit investors to view the Company’s performance using the same tools that management uses to gauge progress in achieving its goals. Adjusted measures may also facilitate comparisons to FactSet’s historical performance.

Revenues

The table below provides a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues and organic revenues.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Change Revenues $ 488,751 $ 399,558 22.3 % Deferred revenues fair value adjustment (a) 1 181 Adjusted revenues 488,752 399,739 22.3 % Acquired revenues (b) (49,385 ) — Currency impact (c) 2,326 — Organic revenues $ 441,693 $ 399,739 10.5 %

(a) The amortization effect of purchase accounting adjustment on the fair value of acquired deferred revenue.

(b) Revenues from acquisitions completed within the last 12 months.

(c) The impact from foreign currency movements over the past 12 months.



Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Income, and Diluted EPS

The table below provides a reconciliation of operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted EPS to adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Change Operating income $ 97,254 $ 117,702 (17.4 ) % Deferred revenues fair value adjustment 1 181 Intangible asset amortization 18,548 5,741 Real estate charges 48,797 — Business acquisition costs 12,408 — Transformation costs (a) 979 2,841 Restructuring / severance 1,079 — Adjusted operating income $ 179,066 $ 126,465 41.6 % Operating margin 19.9 % 29.5 % Adjusted operating margin (b) 36.6 % 31.6 % Net income $ 74,910 $ 100,679 (25.6 ) % Deferred revenues fair value adjustment 1 150 Intangible asset amortization 16,184 4,746 Real estate charges 42,577 — Business acquisition costs 941 — Transformation costs (a) 854 2,349 Restructuring / severance 10,827 — Income tax items (500 ) (3,114 ) Adjusted net income (c) $ 145,794 $ 104,810 39.1 % Net income $ 74,910 $ 100,679 Interest expense, net 12,051 1,839 Income taxes 10,370 13,597 Depreciation and amortization expense 27,349 17,223 EBITDA 124,680 133,338 Non-recurring non-cash expenses (d) 48,797 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 173,477 $ 133,338 30.1 % Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.93 $ 2.62 (26.3 ) % Deferred revenues fair value adjustment 0.00 0.00 Intangible asset amortization 0.42 0.12 Real estate charges 1.10 — Business acquisition costs 0.28 0.00 Transformation costs (a) 0.02 0.06 Restructuring / severance 0.02 0.00 Income tax items (0.01 ) (0.08 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (c) $ 3.76 $ 2.72 38.2 % Weighted average common shares (Diluted) 38,720 38,488

(a) Costs primarily related to professional fees associated with the ongoing multi-year investment plan.

(b) Adjusted operating margin is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by adjusted revenues as shown in the revenues table above.

(c) For purposes of calculating adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, intangible asset amortization, deferred revenues fair value adjustments and other items were taxed at the quarterly effective tax rates of 12.7% for fiscal 2022 and 17.3% for fiscal 2021.

(d) Costs related to impairment charges of our lease right-of-use assets and Property, equipment and leasehold improvements associated with vacating certain leased office space.



Business Outlook Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS

(Unaudited) Annual Fiscal 2022 Guidance (In millions, except per share data) Low end of range High end of range Revenues $ 1,800 $ 1,830 Operating income $ 459 $ 485 Operating margin 25.5 % 26.5 % Intangible asset amortization (a) 26 26 Real estate charges 55 55 Business acquisition costs 40 42 Restructuring / severance 9 9 Transformation costs (b) 5 5 Adjusted operating income $ 594 $ 622 Adjusted operating margin(c) 33.0 % 34.0 % Net income $ 376 $ 391 Intangible asset amortization (a) 22 22 Real estate charges 48 48 Business acquisition costs 35 35 Restructuring / severance 8 8 Transformation costs (b) 4 4 Discrete tax items (2 ) (2 ) Adjusted net income $ 492 $ 507 Diluted earnings per common share $ 9.75 $ 10.15 Intangible asset amortization 0.58 0.58 Real estate charges 1.26 1.26 Business acquisition costs 0.91 0.91 Restructuring / severance 0.20 0.20 Transformation costs (b) 0.11 0.11 Discrete tax items (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 12.75 $ 13.15

(a) The income tax effect related to intangible asset amortization is $4.0 million for the period presented above.

(b) Costs primarily related to professional fees and software development associated with the ongoing multi-year investment plan. The income tax effect related to this item is $1.0 million for the period presented above.

(c) Adjusted operating margin is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by adjusted revenues as shown in the organic revenues table above.



Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Change Net Cash Provided for Operating Activities $ 191,972 $ 140,313 Capital Expenditures (15,404 ) (18,656 ) Free Cash Flow $ 176,568 $ 121,657 45.1 %



Supplementary Schedules of Historical ASV by Client Type

The following table presents the percentages and growth rates of organic ASV by client type, excluding the impact of currency movements, and may be useful to facilitate historical comparisons. Organic ASV excludes acquisitions and dispositions completed within the last 12 months and the effects of foreign currency movements. The numbers below do not include professional services.

Q3'22 Q2'22 Q1'22 Q4'21 Q3'21 Q2'21 Q1'21 Q4'20 % of ASV from buy-side clients 83.7% 83.6% 83.1% 83.2% 83.8% 84.0% 84.0% 83.8% % of ASV from sell-side clients 16.3% 16.4% 16.9% 16.8% 16.2% 16.0% 16.0% 16.2% ASV Growth rate from buy-side clients 9.6% 8.9% 8.5% 6.5% 5.6% 5.5% 5.1% 5.4% ASV Growth rate from sell-side clients 12.9% 12.4% 13.2% 12.0% 8.0% 6.3% 4.4% 4.6%



The following table presents the calculation of organic ASV plus professional services.

(Details may not sum to total due to rounding)

(In millions) Q3'22 As reported ASV plus Professional Services (a) $ 1,939.9 Currency impact (b) 5.6 Acquisition ASV (c) (170.5 ) Organic ASV plus Professional Services $ 1,775.0 Organic ASV plus Professional Services growth rate 10.1 %

(a) Includes $24.4 million in professional services as of May 31, 2022.

(b) The impact of foreign currency movements.

(c) Acquired ASV from acquisitions completed within the last 12 months.





