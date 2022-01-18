U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,611.50
    -43.25 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,503.00
    -293.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,374.25
    -221.50 (-1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,140.70
    -17.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.95
    +1.13 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.10
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.57 (+2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1370
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    +0.0550 (+3.10%)
     

  • Vix

    21.54
    +1.23 (+6.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    -0.0062 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6900
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,579.16
    -1,074.92 (-2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.90
    -31.83 (-3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,570.94
    -40.29 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Faeth Therapeutics closes $20M seed to turn nutrition into a pillar of cancer treatment

Emma Betuel
·5 min read

A hot bowl of pad thai simmers in front of you. The taste and texture is exactly what you might expect from a quick takeout dinner, but it's not just a meal – it’s medicine.

This hypothetical bowl of pad thai, would be part of a cancer-fighting regimen created by startup Faeth Therapeutics. The meal itself would be specifically tailored to “starve your tumor” (which has been genetically scrutinized by scientists already), and work in combination with established cancer drugs and therapies. This “precision nutrition” approach to cancer treatment is admittedly new, but Faeth therapeutics, founded in 2019, is hoping to be the first to bring this approach into the clinic.

“What really led to the founding of the company is three independent groups of world class scientists, each realizing that we were basically ignoring a massive part of human biology and the treatment of cancer,” Anand Parikh, founder and CEO of Faeth Therapeutics tells TechCrunch.

“I jokingly call this the Manhattan Project of cancer biology. They were each approaching this problem differently, but landed on this idea that we have to change nutrition for cancer patients in order to not only potentiate existing therapeutics, but also to help develop new ones that target these nutrient vulnerabilities.”

Faeth Therapeutics announced a $20 million seed round on Tuesday. This represents the 15-person company’s first round of external financing. The round was co-led by Khosla Ventures and Future Ventures. It also includes participation from S2G Ventures, Digitalis, KdT Ventures, Agfunder, Cantos and Unshackled.

One of the first things to notice about Faeth Therapeutics is the scientific team behind it. Faeth’s cofounders include: Siddhartha Mukherjee, author of The Emperor of All Maladies (winner of a 2011 Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction) and an oncologist at Columbia University; Lewis Cantley, director of Weill Cornell’s Meyer Cancer Center and discoverer of the PI3K signaling pathway, and Karen Vousden, Chief Scientist of Cancer Research UK, and Group Leader at the Francis Crick Institute. Vousden is known for her work on the p53 tumor suppressor protein.

Cantley and Vousden in particular, have been some of the first to deeply probe the connection between metabolism and cancer treatment.

For example PI3K is a cell signaling pathway that affects cell metabolism, growth, survival and proliferation, but is often dysregulated in cancer patients. There are drugs that look to target this pathway, however Cantley’s work suggests that some patients end up with hyperglycemia, which might end up triggering this dysregulated pathway anyway. Instead, he has shown that lowering insulin levels through dietary interventions can help avoid that re-activation, and aid the drug's performance. For example, a mouse study published in Nature showed that placing mice on a keto diet (low-carb, high fat) could reduce glycogen stores and prevent spikes that might be hampering the drug’s effectiveness.

So far, the preclinical research has been intermittently promising, but still requires a lot more work (as Mukherjee notes in his own op-ed describing Cantley’s work). But Parikh notes that there’s still a lot of room to improve this research, and approach nutrition based medicine in a more targeted way.

“I think what a lot of people have done is say: keto diet, glioblastoma, let’s go. But there’s a layer deeper than that,” he says. [Note: the keto diet has also been deployed in certain glioblastoma cases].

“If a person has pancreatic cancer, we've figured out that the way that a pancreatic tumor works, you may have higher needs for certain nutrients. In this case, maybe amino acids. And what we do is we create diets that are depleted in those particular amino acids.”

A big part of Faeth’s mission, adds Parikh, is to use this funding to expand and deepen research in this area.

Nutrition and health are clearly linked, and nutrition does have an impact on cancer outcomes. But this is an area of research that can draw some well-deserved skepticism. When it comes to diet and health, it can be easy to fall from scientific fact, into myth territory pretty easily. Critically, this research isn’t touting a “miracle diet” or a “diet-based cure” for cancer. Rather the company is aiming to interrogate how nutrition can become a “fifth pillar” of cancer care through scientific study.

Faith is already gearing up three trials that will look to interrogate the connection emerging from preclinical research. A metastatic pancreatic cancer trial combining a reduced amino acid diet with a gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel chemotherapy regimen is in development. The company also has another trial aimed at metastatic colorectal cancer. Finally, a trial on insulin-suppressing diets will be posted on clinicaltrials.gov in the coming weeks, per Parikh.

Should the connection prove powerful enough to warrant a treatment, Parikh imagines a version of cancer care where high quality meals (like the aforementioned Pad Thai) and cancer drugs can work together to achieve better outcomes. A patient would still go through radiotherapy or chemotherapy, but go home and have doctor-prescribed meals delivered to their door (Parikh adds that the meals have been developed by “world-class chefs). Then, the patient would follow up with a nutritionist if concerns arise.

But for now, Parikh says the focus will be almost entirely on bringing this research into the clinical stage.

“They've done as much work as they possibly can pre-clinically and so we've raised this round to move into the clinic. And we're doing early stage trials to confirm safety, obviously, but also see whether there's a signal of efficacy as well,” he says.

Recommended Stories

  • If You Notice This on Your Feet, Get Checked for Parkinson's

    Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive neurological disorder that impacts movement—it can affect nearly the entire body by causing stiffness, slow movement, muscle contractions, and most famously, tremor. But on top of these better known symptoms, experts say there's another little-known way that Parkinson's can affect the body, and if you notice it, it may be an early indicator of the condition. The symptom is known to appear in the feet, beginning subtly and becoming progressively worse ove

  • Preliminary Israeli study shows fourth COVID booster doesn’t stop omicron infections

    A fourth vaccine boost lifted antibodies, but omicron infections persisted, according to an unpublished study at an Israeli hospital

  • Palihapitiya’s SPAC to Merge With ProKidney in $2.6 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- A blank-check firm started by serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya and Suvretta Capital is merging with medical technology company ProKidney, according to a statement, confirming a Bloomberg News report earlier this month.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Ho

  • This Could Be Another Blockbuster Indication for AstraZeneca

    Recently, AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) announced what could be very positive regulatory news for one of its rare disease drugs. The pharma stock informed shareholders that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the regulatory submission under priority review for Ultomiris to treat adults diagnosed with the rare condition called generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). According to AstraZeneca, gMG is an autoimmune disease, which damages the connection point between the nerve cells and the muscles that they control.

  • Fourth Covid Shot Is Not Enough to Stop Omicron, Study Finds

    Preliminary research showed fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine boosts antibodies, but did not prevent Omicron infections

  • Charlotte's Web Gummies Launching at GNC Locations Across 24 States

    (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web," or the "Company"), the market leader in full spectrum hemp extract products, today announced a national distribution agreement with GNC, a leading specialty retailer of nutritional products with more than 2,000 locations in the United States. Initial shipments of six varieties of Charlotte's Web Gummies will be available for purchase at GNC retail locations across 24 states, with the intent to expand into additional stat

  • Moderna Targets Fall 2023 for Covid-Flu Combo Vaccine

    Moderna is looking to expand the use of mRNA drug technology to other vaccines. So far, investors haven't been impressed by progress on a flu shot.

  • 2 Risky Growth Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Growth stocks, on balance, have fallen out of favor in recent months. Political gridlock in Washington, D.C., historically high inflation rates, and concerns about an interest rate increase have dampened investors' appetite for risk. Which unloved biotech stocks should risk-tolerant investors have on their radar right now?

  • I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Avoid "Deadly" Cancer

    ​​According to Cancer.org, in 2021, there were "an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 608,570 cancer deaths in the United States." While that number is staggering, cancer doesn't have to be the death sentence that it once was. Eating a nutrient rich diet, taking preventive measures and seeing your doctor annually all help avoid getting cancer. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to experts who explained ways to prevent cancer and how to live a healthier lifestyle. Read on—and to

  • COVID Patient Flown to Texas After Minnesota Doctors Decided to Pull Plug on Ventilator

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutA Minnesota woman whose husband neared death from COVID appealed to the courts to force his hospital to halt their plans to pull the plug on the man’s ventilator.Scott Quiner, 55, a reportedly unvaccinated man who had been battling COVID in Mercy Hospital’s ICU in Coon Rapids since November, was set to have his ventilator shut off on Jan. 13, according to a petition filed in court one day before the deadline by his wife, Anne Quiner.Quiner said the de

  • Sanofi CEO Says Vaccine Incumbents Will Win the Coming Showdown

    When the pandemic settles down, CEO Paul Hudson says, "We’ll have the global machine that knows how to get it done.” “We either win with the vaccine we have or, we’ll win with mRNA,” he adds.

  • The Omicron Shift in Europe: Pandemic or Endemic?

    LONDON — In Britain, France, Spain and other countries across Europe, politicians and some public health experts are pushing a new approach to the coronavirus pandemic borne of both boldness and resignation: that the illness is becoming a fixture of daily life. Governments are seizing a moment in which their populations have experienced less severe illness and, in some instances, a drop in new daily cases after weeks of record growth. And they are moving their mitigation policies off emergency f

  • 'Biden' blames political woes on Spider-Man movie on 'Saturday Night Live'

    "Saturday Night Live" mocked President Biden in its first show of the new year for his handling of the surge of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. "Stop seeing Spider-Man," James Austin Johnson, who portrays Biden on the skit comedy show, said during its cold opening."Think about it, when did Spider-Man come out? December 17," he added. "When did every single person get omicron? The week after December 17. Stop seeing Spider-Man!" "Spider-...

  • This Puts You at Risk of Catching COVID, New Study Says

    Health experts are unanimous: Although the Omicron variant of COVID-19 seems to cause a milder illness than previous iterations of the coronavirus, even a mild case can feel pretty terrible, and if you do need medical attention, it might be in short supply because healthcare systems are becoming overwhelmed. There are good reasons to avoid contracting COVID right now, and there are things you can do to prevent it. One is avoiding this risk factor, a side effect of the pandemic itself that you've

  • Covid Test Positivity In Los Angeles Falls 20%, May Mark Beginning Of The End Of Omicron Surge, Even As Hospitalizations Skyrocket

    In what may be the first sign of the beginning of the end of the Omicron surge in Los Angeles, the 7-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus has fallen dramatically in the past week. Test positivity is considered a better measure of the rate of spread than raw case counts […]

  • Beijing eyes international mail in probe of first omicron case

    Health officials in Beijing say that the city's first case of the omicron variant may have come from international mail. Beijing announced the case had been detected on Saturday after the infected patient took a voluntary test. Officials have since sealed off the patient's residential compound and begun contact tracing, according to The Wall Street Journal. Pang Xinghuo, the deputy director of Beijing's municipal Center for Disease Control and...

  • Australia has record COVID-19 deaths, hospitals under stress

    Australia reported a record high of COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, and its second-largest state declared an emergency in hospitals to cope with surging patient admissions and a staffing shortage due to the coronavirus. New South Wales reported 36, Victoria reported 22 and Queensland 16. The previous daily record was 59 coronavirus-related deaths on Sept. 4, 2020.

  • Pakistan says trial of Chinese traditional medicine for COVID-19 successful

    Pakistani health authorities on Monday announced the completion of a successful clinical trial of Chinese traditional herbal medicine for treating COVID-19, as the South Asian nation enters a fifth wave of the pandemic driven by the Omicron variant. The Chinese medicine, Jinhua Qinggan Granules (JHQG) manufactured by Juxiechang (Beijing) pharmaceutical Co Ltd, is already being used in treatment of COVID-19 patients in China. "Since it was tried on patients with different variants of COVID-19, we expect it to be effective on Omicron as on other variants," Professor Iqbal Chaudhry, director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Science (ICCBS) where trials were conducted, told reporters.

  • Two Simple Lifestyle Changes Helped This Trainer Pack on Muscle and Lose Weight

    He gained muscle and shredded body fat with two simple lifestyle tweaks

  • At-home COVID-19 tests can be hard to find — but these FDA-authorized options are still in stock

    An infectious disease expert weighs in on when to use these tests at home.