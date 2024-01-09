New FAFSA form now available 24/7 but soft launch glitches bring headaches

College students and their parents still can — and should — apply soon for financial aid for the 2024-25 school year but they need to prepare to run into possible headaches.

After delays last fall, the online soft launch finally kicked off Dec. 30 for the significantly revamped Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. We're talking about the biggest changes in decades. Typically, students and families could have applied as early as October last year to receive federal student loans and other aid. But they had to wait for the launch of the new simplified form.

Yet forms are being filed. On Monday evening, the U.S. Department of Education announced that more than 1 million 2024-25 FAFSA forms have been successfully completed and filed.

"The form is now available for students and families to access 24 hours a day, seven days a week," the Education Department stated Monday.

"Now, the form will be continuously available except for routine maintenance, typical of any FAFSA cycle," the Education Department declared Monday evening.

Simplified FASFA soft launch has some hitting 'refresh'

The new form's launch had plenty of hiccups and experts say they'd suggest that parents and students still prepare for unexpected issues.

During the soft launch, some parents and others expressed frustration about needing to hit "refresh" on Jan. 1. The form wasn't consistently available early on and was down at intermittent times for fixes. Keep in mind what it's like to go online to get a ticket to a hot concert, like the Taylor Swift Eras Tour.

On Jan. 6, there was an afternoon delay in FAFSA form availability as the Internal Revenue Service system underwent maintenance for the upcoming tax season, according to posting at "X" at Federal Student Aid site. But the form was available after the IRS finished its task. Updates and alerts are posted @FAFSA on 'X,' formerly Twitter.

Under the FAFSA Simplification Act, the law mandates where possible the Education Department use data received directly from the IRS to calculate Federal Pell Grant eligibility and other aid.

The new FAFSA process will lead to more low income students receiving Pell Grants, which typically do not need to be repaid, and more students will receive the maximum amount for their Pell Grant, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

The students currently must give consent for the Education Department to securely access data from the IRS. Students will need consent from a family member for the IRS to access their income information.

FAFSA changes mean more Pell Grant money

The new FAFSA form reflects some new rules that expand eligibility.

Starting with the 2024–25 award year, the Education Department notes, a different measure will be used for the student and family's ability to pay for college. The new need analysis formula removes the number of family members in college from the calculation.

As a result, some 610,000 more students from low-income backgrounds are expected to be able to receive Pell Grants, according to the Education Department. A federal Pell Grant, unlike a federal loan, does not have to be repaid, except under certain circumstances.

And Pell recipients will receive more money, the Education Department noted, with nearly 1.5 million more students receiving the maximum Pell Grant.

In Michigan, it breaks down to 19,844 more students receiving Pell Grants and 38,031 more students receiving the maximum amount allowed, based on Education Department data.

Steven Foster, director of financial aid and scholarships at the University of Michigan-Dearborn, said the new FAFSA is much easier to file overall. But patience is key, he said, as the form has not seen this kind of overhaul in more than 40 years.

To date, Foster said, the financial aid office at U-M-Dearborn has received three inquiries involving the new FAFSA form. Many situations that come up can be unique to the family or student's situation.

Foster noted that the financial aid team has gone through extensive training for the last six months to prepare for the new FAFSA launch. About 90% of U-M-Dearborn students receive some form of financial aid. And 75% undergraduate and 20% graduate students complete the FAFSA form.

The University of Michigan-Dearborn has developed a webpage to address questions. It explains basic keyword changes like using "contributors" instead of "parent" or "student" to describe whose information you still need to collect. The page also notes: "The FSA ID is more important than ever" to complete the form, including for parents without Social Security numbers.

The FSA ID is created at StudentAid.gov, the website for Federal Student Aid. FAFSA also has a helpful guide on "six things you need to know" about the new form at the site.

Foster said the university continues to advise students and parents to complete the FAFSA as soon as possible to be considered for all types of available financial aid.

Filling out the FAFSA is especially important for high school seniors who are deciding where to attend college in the fall based on financial aid offers. Financial aid is awarded first-come, first-served.

Many individual colleges have what are known as "priority deadlines" for completing the FAFSA. That means you need to submit your FAFSA form by that date to potentially receive the most money from the school. Look for the date at the school's financial aid webpage or call the school's office.

For example, Feb. 1 is priority filing deadline at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. But Foster noted estimates will be provided through June 1.

How to get past some of the FAFSA glitches

If you're worried about dealing with snags early in the game, the Education Department stated that students and families "do not need to rush to fill out the form immediately when the soft launch period continues."

To fill out the FAFSA successfully, you're going to need to understand how to file the FAFSA, including making sure you have an FSA ID account, and know how to also troubleshoot glitches. Don't kid yourself into thinking that you'll be able to quickly rush through this one.

The FAFSA filing deadline for Michigan tuition grant and competitive scholarship aid for the 2024-25 academic year is May 1. But you don't want to wait until the last minute.

"People who wait tend to qualify for less financial aid on average. Some financial aid is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until the money runs out," said Mark Kantrowitz, a student loan expert and author.

Why can't I find my school's name in the FAFSA process?

One useful resource can be the Education Department's 2024-25 FASFS Alerts page, which addresses very specific challenges with the new form.

Study the FAFSA alerts page before trying to file the form online. The alerts include workarounds that no one realistically could be expected to figure out on their own. For example:

Problem: The country question. Each time a parent re-enters a saved 2024-25 FAFSA form, the country previously entered by the parent does not carry over. This issue often involves parents who are not U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

Solution: The parent "should be able to easily identify the blank 'country' question and re-add the information to allow form submission."

Problem: The university name. You might not easily find the name of the college or university when filling out the FAFSA. College names are abbreviated, and they may not be sorted in alphabetical order.

"The full name of a school may not be displayed on the screen. In the case of a school with multiple programs or locations, this makes it difficult for a user to know which entry to select," according to an alert added Jan. 4.

Solution: Use the federal school code instead of the school's name to identify the correct school entry.

Some colleges, Kantrowitz warns, have multiple federal school codes, such as one for undergraduate students and one or more for graduate students. "This can lead to students selecting the wrong federal school code for their college if it appears first," he said.

Generally, he noted, the federal school code for undergraduate school starts with a number and the federal school codes for graduate school start with a letter, such as B, E and G. Check with your college financial aid office or visit their website for correct codes.

Some frustration should gradually go away as the system improves and there's more online access to the form. But, again, pack your patience to deal with unexpected issues.

Mike Rotundo, director of financial aid at Northern Michigan University in Marquette, said students and their families have been frustrated about the lack of access since the soft launch started more than a week ago.

"We are very concerned about the compressed timelines for processing financial aid notices to our prospective students," Rotundo said Monday.

The financial aid office continues to prepare its operations to ensure a timely turnaround once the Education Department begins sending the student FAFSA information to Northern Michigan University, where 87% of students receive some type of financial aid and more than 75% of undergraduates file a FAFSA.

While the unsettling FAFSA headlines might scare anyone off, experts recommend that high school students planning to start college in the fall, as well as returning students, do their best to move forward and file a FAFSA soon.

Keith Williams, executive director for Michigan State University's office of financial aid, said the initial days of the launch were rocky, including complaints from some applicants who would begin to fill the FAFSA out and get bounced out before they could finish.

By Jan. 4 and Jan. 5, Williams said, the FAFSA application was available online for at least 12 hours each day. The tide seemed to be turning Monday afternoon, he said, as more MSU parents had begun to post how simple and quick the new form was to complete. About 62% of all MSU undergrads submit a FAFSA application each year. About 77% of new MSU freshmen submit a FAFSA.

"We know there are minor issues being worked on that may still affect a small group of applicants," Williams said. "Our advice to families today is that it’s OK to wait a few days to complete the FAFSA."

He noted that Federal Student Aid is not sending any FAFSA data to schools until the end of January.

The form itself, Williams said, is much easier to file because it has far fewer questions to complete, and tax information is automatically transferred from the IRS.

The new process means that information will be more accurate, he said, and it would be less likely that someone will have to go back and edit information later.

While tax information is used, Kantrowitz said you don't need to wait to file a 2024-25 FAFSA until you file your 2023 tax returns or even are admitted to a college.

The FAFSA is based on 2-year-old income information. For example, the 2024-25 FAFSA is based on 2022 income and tax information, not 2023 income and tax information.

The form is expected to take around an hour on average for applicants to complete, the Education Department said. But some applicants could need to answer as few as 18 questions and be able to do so in less than 10 minutes. "Applicants only see relevant questions based on the answers they provide," the Education Department stated.

"File the FAFSA as soon as possible because the delays in the FAFSA launch may lead to delays in financial aid offers," Kantrowitz said.

Students who were accepted "early decision" should not withdraw their applications to other colleges, Kantrowitz said, as they do not yet know whether the early decision college is affordable.

The challenges facing the soft launch, he said, will mean that financial aid offers could be delayed until late March or early April, maybe even later.

As a tip to students filing the FAFSA, Kantrowitz said students will need to invite "contributors" to complete their part of the application.

"Contributors can include parents if the student is a dependent student and a spouse (if any) if the student is an independent student," he said. "If a contributor does not approve having tax and income information transferred from the IRS to the FAFSA, the student will be ineligible for federal student aid."

When it comes to covering college tuition, you first want to bring money to the table through part-time jobs, savings, gifts from family, grants and scholarships. Then, you want to max out on what's available for federal student loans.

You cannot access federal student loans, including the Parent PLUS loan, and many other types of financial aid without filing the FAFSA.

Unfortunately, rolling out a new form isn't smooth. Students and families have no other choice but to prepare for potential headaches and roll with it.

