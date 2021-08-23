Fagerhult: Interim Report January-June 2021

HABO, Sweden, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The second quarter:

Order intake was MSEK 2,123 (1,655), an increase of +28.3% adjusted to +35.3% for currency effects of MSEK -110 and disposals of MSEK -4

Net sales were MSEK 1,845 (1,726), an increase of +6.9% adjusted to +12.2% for currency effects of MSEK -82 and disposals of MSEK -9

Operating profit was MSEK 208.2 (153.6), an increase of 35.5% with an operating margin of 11.3 (8.9)%

Earnings after tax were MSEK 137.7 (98.8)

Earnings per share were SEK 0.78 (0.55)

Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK 200.3 (230.2)

Comments from CEO Bodil Sonesson:

We are pleased to see the good results in the quarter and half year for order intake and net sales, which delivered a strong increase in profitability.

Operating margins reached 11.3% for the quarter and 10.2% for the half year. This is a result of collective commitment and hard work from the teams in combination with a higher activity level on the market.

The high focus on sustainable solutions continue. During the quarter, Fagerhult launched a new version of one of their best-selling products "Multilume Re:Think". In this new version the body of the luminaire is made from 100% recyclable cardboard, reducing climate impact by 83%.

Connected solutions continue to grow, Organic Response volumes increased 60% for the first half year.

The work on together determining the Group's core values has reached its role out phase and now we start the journey to live them.

An investor webcast following the Quarter 2 Report 2021 will be held on 23 August 2021 at 15:30 CET.

A link to the webcast will be available on http://ir.fagerhultgroup.com.

A Management presentation will also be published on http://ir.fagerhultgroup.com.

This information is inside information that AB Fagerhult (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and information that AB Fagerhult (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act.

