Fagerhult: Interim Report January-September 2021

3 min read
HABO, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The third quarter:

  • Order intake was MSEK 1,895 (1,664), an increase of +13.9% adjusted to +14.5% for currency effects of MSEK -7, acquisitions of MSEK +3 and disposals of MSEK -5

  • Net sales were MSEK 1,745 (1,700), an increase of +2.6% adjusted to +3.7% for currency effects of MSEK -5, acquisitions of MSEK +4 and disposals of MSEK -16

  • Operating profit was MSEK 184.2 (66.8), an increase of +175,7% with an operating margin of 10.6 (3.9)%

  • Q3 2021 operating profit was MSEK 184.2 compared to a Q3 2020 adjusted operating profit of MSEK 144.1, an increase of +27.8% with an operating margin of 10.6 (adjusted 8.5)%

  • Earnings after tax were MSEK 127.6 (4.9)

  • Earnings per share were SEK 0.72 (0.00)

  • Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK 201.8 (388.8)

Comments from CEO Bodil Sonesson:

  • We are delighted with the continued strong organic order intake, where, despite the supply chain challenges, the service to our customers is at a good level.

  • Order intake in the most recent three quarters is more than 1 BSEK ahead of the previous three quarters, evidencing the recovery from the pandemic.

  • The year to date operating margin at 10.4 (adjusted 6.0)% remains strong and at a good level compared to the market, despite the supply chain challenges.

  • The Group continues the focus on developing industry leading sustainable solutions. A great example of this is "Vitality ReLight" from Whitecroft which delivers solutions that regenerate and re-use rather than replace or re-new.

  • The Group's connected solutions, Organic Response and Seneco continue to grow. Organic Response volumes to the end of the quarter are almost at 100% of the full year 2020 levels.

  • Now that we have acquired the remaining shares in the North American subsidiary, we can move forward with a focused long-term strategic initiative in the region.

An investor webcast following the Quarter 3 Report 2021 will be held on 29 October 2021 at 10:00 CET.

A link to the webcast will be available on http://ir.fagerhultgroup.com.

A Management presentation will also be published on http://ir.fagerhultgroup.com

CONTACT:

Disclosures may be submitted by

Bodil Sonesson CEO, mobile: +46 722 23 76 02 e-mail: bodil.sonesson@fagerhultgroup.com

Michael Wood CFO, mobile: +46 730 87 46 47 e-mail: michael.wood@fagerhultgroup.com

This information is inside information that AB Fagerhult (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and information that AB Fagerhult (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:55 CET on 29th of October 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/fagerhult/r/interim-report-january-september-2021,c3442462

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1781/3442462/1488583.pdf

Fagerhult, Interim Report January-September 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fagerhult-interim-report-january-september-2021-301411742.html

SOURCE Fagerhult

