Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Charenton-le-Pont, 4 November 2022

Fahd Khadraoui appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) announces that Mr Fahd Khadraoui has been appointed as of today Chief Executive Officer. He replaces Andrew Highcock who leaves the group to pursue new projects.

The Board of Directors is grateful for the achievements accomplished by Mr. Andrew Highcock since he joined the Group in October 2018.

Present alongside the Company and Group management since 2019 as Director of Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Secretary, Mr Fahd Khadraoui, a graduate of Ecole Centrale Lyon, thus benefits from an excellent knowledge of the Group and the wine and spirits market. He is ideally positioned to take on the role of CEO. Under his leadership, the Group's Executive Committee will continue to improve profitability and implement a growth strategy.

Contact Investor relations and shareholders

Groupe MBWS

Emilie Drexler

emilie.drexler@mbws.com

Tél : +33 1 43 91 62 40 Contact Presse

Image Sept

Claire Doligez - Laurence Maury

cdoligez@image7.fr – lmaury@image7.fr

Tél : +33 1 53 70 74 70

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a wine and spirits group based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting their origins. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is committed to offering its customers bold and trusted brands full of flavour and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index.

