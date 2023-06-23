How the failed Ajax fighting vehicle left Britain at risk from Russian aggression

A damning report into the Ajax programme blamed infighting between factions at the Ministry of Defence for the vehicles' delays and design flaws - Julian Simmonds

Earlier this week, Ukraine was presented with a choice over which new fighting vehicle it would use to carry troops and cannons, direct artillery fire and spy on Russian movements as Moscow’s attack on Kyiv grinds on.

The option it chose was the CV90, built in Sweden by Britain’s BAE Systems, joining nine other European nations in deploying the vehicle. While no firm order is in place yet, the decision is seen as a huge vote of confidence in the model. Reports suggested that the country could ultimately buy 1,000 of the vehicles.

Ukraine’s early agreement with a London-based manufacturer throws fresh light onto Britain’s lack of an equivalent fighting vehicle for its own military – one which combines reconnaissance, protection and firepower.

The Ajax vehicles, which the UK agreed a £5.5bn deal over, is absent and now 10 years late. Experts say it has left a gaping hole in the UK’s capability. “The British army is not combat-capable against a near peer,” says Francis Tusa, an independent defence analyst.

“Ajax was the cornerstone of modernisation. It hasn’t delivered and it won’t deliver for another three to four years.”

The problem is that “fundamentally, decisions taken 10 and 15 years ago have condemned this programme to non-delivery”, says Tusa.

Delays to the Ajax program are especially troubling during the ongoing war in Ukraine - Iryna Rybakova via AP

A damning report published last week shed some light on what might have gone wrong. It blamed infighting between factions at the Ministry of Defence and a tendency for staff to conceal problems from their bosses, claiming that instead workers tried to solve issues alone.

Barrister Clive Sheldon KC’s review found that “the relationships between different entities within or associated with MoD were at times fractious and involved guarding of territory”.

MPs have previously called for the scheme to be scrapped while hundreds of soldiers had to be treated for exposure to high noise and vibration after working on trials.

Mr Sheldon also claimed that this culture to avoid sharing problems internally caused more delays, particularly when it came to the vibration and noise issues which were found to have deafened and injured soldiers who tested the vehicle.

He said: “Some individuals showed a clear desire to resolve problems at their level, and not to bother overworked leaders unless strictly necessary.”

The report argued that a “challenge culture” needed to be developed among those buying defence equipment, encouraging dissenting opinions to be heard.

But the programme is also the victim of constant tinkering and ever-changing demands.

Ajax has its origins more than 25 years ago, when the UK launched a programme to equip the army with medium-weight reconnaissance vehicles.

According to a person familiar with the army’s thinking at the time, the genocide in Rwanda in 1994 had exposed a hole in the ability of Western nations to quickly deploy troops and calm volatile confrontations.

The UK needed to replace its ageing 1970’s era Scorpion reconnaissance vehicles, which were seen as having been “inadequate” in the first Gulf war, according to a Parliamentary report at the time.

Then-prime minister David Cameron inspects an Ajax armoured vehicle in 2015 - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

The UK government decided to merge its programme with a similar US scheme, replacing the Scorpions. Together, the two nations aimed to create a lightweight armoured vehicle which could be airlifted in order to react quickly for peacekeeping and other missions.

It needed to be big enough to intimidate a rebel militia, but quick enough and light enough to be airlifted to a grass airstrip in a C130 Hercules and deal with poor roads, weak bridges and other challenges.

While some in the decision-making process wanted a very lightweight platform, with little armour but much speed and plenty of firepower, the then-Labour government is understood to have been worried about casualties. Insiders say it demanded a heavier and heavier workhorse.

Changing the brief of any large project rapidly adds cost and reduces the likelihood of success, says Tusa, as can be seen in the UK’s efforts to build the HS2 railway from London to the north of England, where the planned route has been changed several times.

Ultimately, the UK and US cancelled their joint vehicle effort. The UK pressed on with a new programme called Future Rapid Effect System (FRES), an ambitious programme to build more than 3,000 vehicles which could also be airlifted by the newer and more powerful A400M transport.

However, this was also not without its issues. A 2007 Commons Defence Committee warned: “Additional armour has already increased the weight requirement of FRES from 17 tonnes to between 20–27 tonnes. If the requirement is continually revised a vicious circle of delays to the programme could result.”

This is because the A400M military transport vehicle would be able to carry 37 tonnes – but the FRES vehicle itself was to weigh as much as 27 tonnes, before accounting for troops, fuel and other supplies.

Analyst Tusa says armour, which is big and heavy, and cargo planes generally do not mix, and suggests overambition may have played a part in the delays.

“The fact that neither us nor the United States were able to bring into service this air portable vehicle tells you quite a lot.”

What’s more, the fact that the project started years ago has played its role. In the past, companies ensured protection by using armour which was made of exotic and highly secret – but heavy – combinations of ceramics and metal.

This is not necessarily the case now. So-called active protection – a relatively recent concept – has allowed for systems that only require some armour to take small arms fire, but can instead detect and intercept anti-tank missiles and other threats, similar to the defence systems deployed by warships.

Delays with the £5.5bn armoured vehicle programme has forced the UK to rely on the Warrior, an older and smaller vehicle - DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

However, this technology was still not mature in 2006, when the UK scheme lifted a limit of 25 tonnes to allow for more armour to be added, setting a target for the vehicles to weigh 30 tonnes.

They will now come in at 42 tonnes, meaning only the heaviest aircraft can move them fully armed, requiring asphalt runways. They can still be moved in an A400M aircraft, the Ministry of Defence has insisted, although this will require them to be stripped of some armour, which would need to be transported separately.

Tusa says all in all, “it is the poster child for what has gone wrong with procurement”. The Ministry of Defence maintains that the vehicles will be key.

A spokesman says: “Ajax will be central to the British Army’s modernised fleet of armoured vehicles and our soldiers are now training on the platform, with more than 6,900km driven on trials to date.

“We make no apology for insisting on equipment that provides high levels of ballistic protection for our personnel.”

For now, the UK has a gap in its defences. Until Ajax is ready, the UK is relying on the Warrior, a smaller and older vehicle. Ajax may have once been seen as “the cornerstone of modernisation”. But, after a decade of delays, for many people, it is a project which is no longer feeling so fresh.

