Failed Avro Energy chief faces lawsuit over millions in ‘management fees’

Avro gas

The founder of failed energy supplier Avro is facing a legal battle over millions of pounds in “management fees” paid out before the company’s collapse.

Jake Brown, a former non-league footballer, is being sued by liquidators of Avro Energy, which cost bill payers £700m after falling into administration two years ago.

It is understood that liquidators are trying to reclaim around £4m in fees paid by Avro to a separate business run by Mr Brown and his father, Phillip Brown.

Both are listed as defendants in the case, court filings show.

Avro was one of 30 gas and electricity suppliers that failed during the energy crisis, which plunged millions of customers into uncertainty and forced the Government to intervene.

The largest provider to fail, Bulb, supplied almost four million households when it collapsed in November 2021. Avro had more than half a million customers at the time of its failure.

Jake Brown set up the business with the help of a family loan worth £250,000 after leaving university in 2016.

He had no apparent experience of the energy sector when he set up Avro but denied that he viewed it as an “opportunity to make millions” when grilled by MPs during a Parliamentary hearing last year.

He told MPs that he was not paid a salary by Avro but rather “worked for a management company that charged a fee”.

It was later revealed that the management fee peaked at £250,000 a month, which was shared among six directors, including Mr Brown and his father.

During the hearing, Mr Brown said: “Of course I feel a lot of regret. What happened to Avro was never anyone’s intention; it was never in the thinking at all.”

Following its collapse, scrutiny arose over personal loans paid to Mr Brown and his father via their web of firms.

When asked for more detail by MPs, Mr Brown said: “I do not think I need to discuss why I would take a personal loan from a company that is under my control in a public forum.”

Details of his father’s involvement in Avro came to light during the hearing. Mr Brown said he served as a financial director, again despite having no experience in the energy sector.

Labour’s Darren Jones, former chair of the Business and Trade Committee, said: “In my view, you should never have been allowed to start an energy company. I find it quite offensive that you should have ended up with so much customers’ money.”

Liquidators for Avro declined to comment.

The law firm acting for Jake and Philip Brown were both contacted for comment.

