Failure Analysis Test Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 2.01 billion, Increasing Importance of Failure Analysis in Industries and Research Institutions to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Failure Analysis Test Equipment Market by Product (Focused Ion Beam, Dual Beam System, and Electron Microscope) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the failure analysis test equipment market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.01 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Latest market research report titled Failure Analysis Test Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The increasing importance of failure analysis in industries and research institutions is driving the growth of the market. A failed product is subjected to microscopic examination to find out the cause of failure. The use of failure analysis techniques helps in the preparation of a standard operating procedure to prevent failure. Hence, failure analysis test equipment is increasingly important in industrial and research applications. This will drive the failure analysis test equipment market growth during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge: The large number of resellers and few vendors offering refurbished equipment is challenging the growth of the failure analysis test equipment market. Several distributors and retailers purchase used failure analysis test equipment and refurbish them to resell to prospective customers. Since equipment costs much less than new equipment. Hence, some end-users prefer to purchase refurbished equipment. Such factors will hamper the failure analysis test equipment market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio offers key drivers, trends, and challenges to shape the future of the market. View our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The failure analysis test equipment market report is segmented by product (focused ion beam, dual beam system, and electron microscope) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country in the failure analysis test equipment market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to learn about key segment information

Vendor Landscape

The failure analysis test equipment market is concentrated. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is not very competitive, as most of the vendors cater to the needs of niche end-user segments and a few vendors offer products for most of the addressable markets. There are only a few vendors in the market owing to the extensive capital investments required and the long gestation period involved in the development of new products. These conditions act as potential barriers and keep the threat of new entrants low in the global failure analysis test equipment market. Thus, the probability of new vendors entering the market is low.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • A and D Co. Ltd.

  • Advantest Corp.

  • Carl Zeiss AG

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Intertek Group Plc

  • IXRF Inc.

  • JEOL Ltd.

  • Tescan Orsay Holding AS

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • TUV SUD AG

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Related Reports

General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

System-on-Chip (SoC) Test Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Failure Analysis Test Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.4%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.01 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

8.58

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A and D Co. Ltd., Advantest Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Hitachi Ltd., Intertek Group Plc, IXRF Inc., JEOL Ltd., Tescan Orsay Holding AS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TUV SUD AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Focused ion beam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Dual beam system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Electron microscope - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 A and D Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Advantest Corp.

  • 10.5 Carl Zeiss AG

  • 10.6 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.7 Intertek Group Plc

  • 10.8 IXRF Inc.

  • 10.9 JEOL Ltd.

  • 10.10 Tescan Orsay Holding AS

  • 10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • 10.12 TUV SUD AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/failure-analysis-test-equipment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-01-billion-increasing-importance-of-failure-analysis-in-industries-and-research-institutions-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301605173.html

SOURCE Technavio

