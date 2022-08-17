Failure Analysis Test Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 2.01 billion, Increasing Importance of Failure Analysis in Industries and Research Institutions to Boost Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Failure Analysis Test Equipment Market by Product (Focused Ion Beam, Dual Beam System, and Electron Microscope) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the failure analysis test equipment market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.01 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver: The increasing importance of failure analysis in industries and research institutions is driving the growth of the market. A failed product is subjected to microscopic examination to find out the cause of failure. The use of failure analysis techniques helps in the preparation of a standard operating procedure to prevent failure. Hence, failure analysis test equipment is increasingly important in industrial and research applications. This will drive the failure analysis test equipment market growth during the forecast period.
Market Challenge: The large number of resellers and few vendors offering refurbished equipment is challenging the growth of the failure analysis test equipment market. Several distributors and retailers purchase used failure analysis test equipment and refurbish them to resell to prospective customers. Since equipment costs much less than new equipment. Hence, some end-users prefer to purchase refurbished equipment. Such factors will hamper the failure analysis test equipment market growth during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The failure analysis test equipment market report is segmented by product (focused ion beam, dual beam system, and electron microscope) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country in the failure analysis test equipment market in North America.
Vendor Landscape
The failure analysis test equipment market is concentrated. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is not very competitive, as most of the vendors cater to the needs of niche end-user segments and a few vendors offer products for most of the addressable markets. There are only a few vendors in the market owing to the extensive capital investments required and the long gestation period involved in the development of new products. These conditions act as potential barriers and keep the threat of new entrants low in the global failure analysis test equipment market. Thus, the probability of new vendors entering the market is low.
Some Companies Mentioned
A and D Co. Ltd.
Advantest Corp.
Carl Zeiss AG
Hitachi Ltd.
Intertek Group Plc
IXRF Inc.
JEOL Ltd.
Tescan Orsay Holding AS
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
TUV SUD AG
Failure Analysis Test Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.4%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.01 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
8.58
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
A and D Co. Ltd., Advantest Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Hitachi Ltd., Intertek Group Plc, IXRF Inc., JEOL Ltd., Tescan Orsay Holding AS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TUV SUD AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Information Technology Market Reports
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Focused ion beam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Dual beam system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Electron microscope - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 A and D Co. Ltd.
10.4 Advantest Corp.
10.5 Carl Zeiss AG
10.6 Hitachi Ltd.
10.7 Intertek Group Plc
10.8 IXRF Inc.
10.9 JEOL Ltd.
10.10 Tescan Orsay Holding AS
10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
10.12 TUV SUD AG
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
