Failure-to File Cease Trade Order- Answer to the Second Comment Letter from the Ontario Securities Commission

RYAH wishes to announce that it has received and responded to the Second Comment Letter from the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) regarding the Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order issued under National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocation in Multiple Jurisdictions (the Policy) and RYAH's application for relief from section 144 of the Securities Act (Ontario).

As announced in late July 2022, the OSC had issued a Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order (''FFCTO'') on the trading of RYAH Group's subordinate voting shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. This FFCTO was instituted because of delays in filing the audited financial statements and related documents in accordance with regulatory dispositions. This FFCTO is still in place.

RYAH management endeavors to respond rapidly to any further comments or queries from the OSC. Management hopes to obtain the revocation of the FFCTO as soon as possible. RYAH will keep investors updated with regular news releases.

RYAH is a global Big Data and cannabis and other nutraceutical delivery technology company enabling valuable AI-powered predictive analytics of the efficacy of plant-based medicines and other substances administered through its IoT-connected devices including the world's only Smart InhalerTM and Smart PatchTM.

