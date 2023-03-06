U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,053.75
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,460.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,324.25
    +0.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.47
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.40
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0683
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    +0.0190 (+0.48%)
     

  • Vix

    18.61
    +0.12 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2030
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1070
    +0.1820 (+0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,450.71
    -5.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.91
    +267.23 (+110.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.79
    -17.32 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,307.07
    +69.29 (+0.25%)
     

Failure-to File Cease Trade Order- Answer to the Second Comment Letter from the Ontario Securities Commission

·1 min read

TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - RYAH GROUP Inc. (¨RYAH¨-CSE-the 'Corporation')

RYAH Group Logo (CNW Group/RYAH Group, Inc.)
RYAH Group Logo (CNW Group/RYAH Group, Inc.)

RYAH wishes to announce that it has received and responded to the Second Comment Letter from the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) regarding the Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order issued under National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocation in Multiple Jurisdictions (the Policy) and RYAH's application for relief from section 144 of the Securities Act (Ontario).

As announced in late July 2022, the OSC had issued a Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order (''FFCTO'') on the trading of RYAH Group's subordinate voting shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. This FFCTO was instituted because of delays in filing the audited financial statements and related documents in accordance with regulatory dispositions. This FFCTO is still in place.

RYAH management endeavors to respond rapidly to any further comments or queries from the OSC. Management hopes to obtain the revocation of the FFCTO as soon as possible. RYAH will keep investors updated with regular news releases.

About RYAH Group Inc.:

RYAH is a global Big Data and cannabis and other nutraceutical delivery technology company enabling valuable AI-powered predictive analytics of the efficacy of plant-based medicines and other substances administered through its IoT-connected devices including the world's only Smart InhalerTM and Smart PatchTM.

AI: Artificial Intelligence
IoT: Internet of Things

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

 

SOURCE RYAH Group, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/06/c7008.html

Recommended Stories

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • Stripe Faces $3.5 Billion Tax Bill as Employees' Shares Expire

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc., one of the world’s most valuable startups, told investors it plans to use money it receives in its latest round of fundraising to help cover a roughly $3.5 billion tax bill. Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Dow Jones Fades Ahead Of Powell Testimony; Ferrari Overtakes Tesla As Leader; Apple Pops

    The Dow Jones faded ahead of key testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Ferrari zoomed past Tesla stock. Apple stock was a top blue chip.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Medical Properties (MPW) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Medical Properties (MPW) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q4 Earnings?

    High fuel costs might have hurt the fourth-quarter 2022 bottom-line performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM).

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.

  • SEC Files Emergency Action Against BKCoin for Running $100M ‘Ponzi-Like’ Scheme

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was granted emergency relief by a Florida court on Monday to freeze and appoint a receiver for the assets of Miami-based crypto hedge fund BKCoin and one of its co-founders, Kevin Kang.

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s Chi

  • Sell Intel Stock. The Chip Maker’s Business Model Makes No Sense, Says Analyst.

    The company's plan to to turn itself around by building up its third-party chip-manufacturing business faces serious obstacles, BofA Global Research says.

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • White House Is 'Aware of' Silvergate Situation, Spokeswoman Says

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the presidential administration is monitoring Silvergate Bank's situation, and said Congress must act.

  • The Fed is preparing for more interest rate hikes, with an eye on the jobs report

    The Federal Reserve is not likely to change its hawkish stance anytime soon.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Annaly Capital (NLY) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Annaly Capital (NLY) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Is Verizon A Buy Or Sell Amid More Management Changes?

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. When will revenue growth reaccelerate?

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Again Trades Coinbase, DraftKings

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has slumped 30% during the past year, but has rebounded 30% in 2023.

  • Boeing's CEO Forfeited $7 Million in 2022 — And Earned This Much Instead

    As a recession looms, exorbitant executive salaries can generate both public resentment and strife between investors and the company -- the nearly $18 million that Bath & Body Works paid board chair Sarah Nash when she stepped in as interim CEO last year was called out by Third Point chief executive Dan Loeb in a shareholder letter demanding corporate overhaul to avoid a proxy fight. When Disney CEO Bob Iger came back to lead the company in a takeover from Bob Chapek, the first question many fans and shareholder had was "what is the pay package?" The answer to that is $1 million annual salary, $1 million bonus and $25 million in stock options annually for the two-year contract ending at the end of 2024. According to forms filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, Boeing CEO David Calhoun earned $22.5 million in his role for 2022 but did not receive the $7 million bonus that was conditional on certain goals: including getting the new 777X planes running by the end of 2023.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Will Powell Testimony Threaten Stock Market Rally? Apple, Tesla In Focus

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's open. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify before Congress Tuesday.