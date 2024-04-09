Failures in the Bank’s forecasting are about to be thrown into sharp relief

Bank of England

Forecasting is difficult, especially when it’s about the future. Apologies for starting with a cliché, but like most clichés, it wouldn’t be so often quoted unless it told a fundamental truth.

As everyone knows, we cannot foresee the future. Yet life would become a Kafkaesque nightmare if we didn’t base our decisions on some kind of view of what the future might hold. We’d never get out of bed in the morning unless reasonably certain of what the day would bring.

Almost by definition, good public policy must in any case have at its heart a realistic assessment of its short and long-term impact.

That central banks did not foresee both the strength and duration of the recent spike in inflation must therefore be seen as a major public policy failure.

The Bank of England has acknowledged as much by commissioning a review of its forecasting methods and communication by the former US Federal Reserve chairman, Ben Bernanke; he’s expected to publish his report later this week.

Former US Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke is reviewing the Bank of England's forecasting methods and communication - Susan Walsh/AP

Don’t expect anything radical; self-appointed reviews tend to be just a means of deflecting unwanted criticism, or otherwise kicking it into the long grass.

The Bank of England was actually the first of the major central banks to start raising interest rates in response to the inflationary threat. Even so, Britain’s experience of it was possibly a little worse than elsewhere.

In the round, however, the Bank was no more guilty of policy failure than any of the others, and to therefore appoint someone who is very much part of the same central bankers “club” to undertake the review doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.

Bernanke is almost bound to pull his punches. And not least because he is widely thought of as the intellectual godfather of quantitative easing (QE), a policy tool that when applied to the pandemic greatly exacerbated the later inflationary surge.

When asked about QE in the aftermath of the financial crisis, Bernanke replied that it worked “in practice but not in theory”. Mmmm. Actually, it seems to have worked pretty well both in practice and theory; if you greatly expand the money supply, then it is certain to have inflationary consequences. That indeed is part of its purpose.

Bernanke’s conclusions on Bank of England reform may yet surprise, but I’m not holding my breath.

Most of the curtain raising around Bernanke’s report has so far concentrated on the likely retirement of the so-called “fan charts” – which as things stand are at the heart of the way the Bank of England presents its forecasts for growth and inflation.

In their place, the Bank would demonstrate uncertainty surrounding its forecasts by pointing to a range of different scenarios.

The International Monetary Fund and the UK Office for Budget Responsibility already apply the alternative scenario approach by supplementing the central forecast with the possibility of more negative or positive outcomes if different assumptions are applied.

I actually rather liked the fan charts, which attempt to calibrate possible deviations from the central forecast both on the up and the downsides according to their decreasing probability. Yet it is perfectly true that they are not at all good at anticipating external shocks, or the potential impact of such shocks.

Even so, beyond giving the Bank of England an excuse for policy failure – as in “we told you this might happen” – I’m not sure what practical difference they would make.

In the end, there is always bound to be a central forecast on which policy judgements are based and which represents the Bank’s best guess on where we’ll end up.

And therein lies an abiding truth about sound monetary policy – that it is based above all on sound judgement. You can have as many econometric forecasting models as you like, but they’ll never be a substitute for the wise old bird whose instinctive approach to policy is based on years of accumulated knowledge and experience, particularly of past crises.

In any case, a bigger revolution than replacing the fan charts with alternative scenarios would plainly be to upend the central forecast itself, which as of now is presented on the assumption of both unchanged interest rates for the forecast period and what the markets think might happen to interest rates.

This leads to a further confusion in messaging when the Governor then indicates that he thinks the market view of rates is either too high or too low.

Bernanke is said to have ruled out the so-called “dot plot” form or guidance, where each member of the policy making committee indicates where he/she thinks interest rates will be in future, though I don’t quite see why he would repudiate a system that he introduced at the Federal Reserve.

It might also save us from having to read all those speeches that Monetary Policy Committee members feel they have to make to indicate dissent from the central judgement.

The history of what went wrong bears some repeating. The biggest mistake was to regard the surge in inflation as just a temporary phenomenon – a one-off change in the level of prices caused by a combination of supply chain constraints coming out of the pandemic, and then the energy price shock of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Even at the time, there was a lively debate around whether central banks were right to regard the consequent spike in prices as “transitory”, with the likes of Larry Summers, a former US Treasury Secretary, arguing that we would need to see a big increase in interest rates and consequent rise in unemployment in order to get the price shock out of the system.

The jury is still out on who won that debate; inflation is falling back to target without a big rise in unemployment, but the surge in prices was much bigger and more prolonged than central banks anticipated, and it has required a much bigger increase in interest rates than foreseen to bring it to heel.

The extensive use of QE during the pandemic – applying a demand-side measure to what was plainly a temporary interruption in supply – was also just plain wrong, and even at the time was widely seen for what it was; just a way of monetising government debts so as to fund lockdown strategies.

In any case, the upshot was a huge increase in bank deposits which were duly spent the moment Covid restrictions were lifted. Demand came surging back into an economy where supply was slow to catch up.

The surge in prices, moreover, soon found its expression in second round effects – rising wages to match and companies that sought to offset the consequent rise in costs with further price increases.

That this was not anticipated is a shocking example of “this time is different” thinking, for that has nearly always been the pattern with past inflationary episodes.

Central banks had come to believe in their own myth, that inflation and inflationary expectations would soon return to target simply by commanding it – what Mervyn King, a former governor of the Bank of England, has called the King Canute theory of monetary policy.

Forecasting the future is indeed difficult, but not so difficult that you can ignore the strong likelihood of workers seeking to offset any rise in the cost of living with increased wages.

As you might expect, Bernanke has been thorough in his review. He even included me in his list of witnesses, though I doubt I told him anything he didn’t already know.

But perhaps the biggest change the Bank might gainfully make is simply to increase the Monetary Policy Committee’s gene pool to include some genuine free thinkers and monetarists to counter what the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee has called a lack of “intellectual diversity”. We’ve not had that for quite a while.

