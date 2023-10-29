Fair board elections to be held Nov. 9

Ashland County Agricultural Society will hold its annual election for Board of Director’s 5-9 p.m. Thursday- Nov 9, at the Ashland County Fair Office, 2042 Claremont Ave., Ashland.

Ten seats are on the ballot along with two constitution changes. Anyone who has a membership ticket is eligible to vote. Members can vote for candidates in their residential township. All membership holders can vote on at-large seats and constitution changes I and II.

The following seats will be on the ballot:

(3 Year Term):

Ashland City: Eric Dillard, Ashley Oxender, Ken Woode

Ashland City: Edna Cox

Ashland City: Denny Lukity

Green Township: Weslee Fliger

Hanover Township: Susan Stake

Mifflin Township: Shane Queer

Montgomery Township: Jeff Jones

Ruggles Township: Jim Beattie

Troy Township: Melvin Reisinger

At-Large: Donald Foster

Constitutional Change- Proposal I

Article 4, Section 2. Candidates, line D (Background Check)

Currently reads:

D. Upon election, and within fourteen days, each newly elected Director to the Board of Directors must submit to a BCI&I background check (and to a FBI criminal background check, if the Director has not been a resident of the State of Ohio for the preceding five years). Any Director being re-elected is not required to submit to the background checks. All background checks will be kept confidential from anyone outside of the Board of Directors, however, the candidate may request a copy of their background check(s), consistent with applicable law.

PROPOSED AMENDMENT Article 4, Section 2. Candidate, line D

D. Upon election, and within thirty days, each elected Director to the board of Directors must submit to a BCI background check (and to a FBI criminal background check, if Director has not been a resident of the State of Ohio for the proceeding 5 years). All background checks will be kept confidential from anyone outside of the Board of Directors, however, the candidate may request a copy of their background check(s), consistent with applicable law. If a Director has had a background check within the last year from another source, the Board will accept copy provided along with an agency letter of good standing

Story continues

Constitutional Change - Proposal II

Article 7, Section 3. Publication

Currently reads:

Section 3. Publication. Any proposed amendment shall be published in the Ashland Times-Gazette no less than three but not more than ten days before it is to be voted on, and when more than one amendment is submitted at the same time, they shall be so submitted as to enable the members to vote on each amendment separately.

(Change to Section 3 – wording instead of Ashland Times-Gazette)

PROPOSED AMENDMENT Article 7, Section 3

Section 3-Publication, Any proposed amendment shall be published in a local news outlet no less than three but not more than ten days before it is to be voted on, and when more than one amendment is submitted at the same time, they shall be so submitted as to enable the members to vote on each amendment separately.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Fair board elections to be held Nov. 9