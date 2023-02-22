U.S. markets closed

FAIR: DHS Proposed 153-Page Rule Change Concedes that Asylum Fraud is the Real 'Root Cause' of the Border Crisis

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), in response to proposed DHS rules designed to cover-up massive asylum abuse:

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) is a national, nonprofit, public-interest, membership organization of concerned citizens who share a common belief that our nation's immigration policies must be reformed to serve the national interest. Visit FAIR's website at www.fairus.org . (PRNewsFoto/FAIR)
The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) is a national, nonprofit, public-interest, membership organization of concerned citizens who share a common belief that our nation's immigration policies must be reformed to serve the national interest. Visit FAIR's website at www.fairus.org . (PRNewsFoto/FAIR)

"In a remarkable admission, the Biden Department of Homeland Security concedes that the overwhelming majority of migrants pouring across our southern border are attempting to defraud our political asylum system. That crisis is about to get a whole lot worse when Title 42 is canceled, and an estimated 11,000-13,000 illegal migrants are expected to be encountered every day.

"DHS's response is a 153-page proposed "temporary" rule change that is designed not to halt the flow of illegal migrants, but merely to create a more orderly process for people to abuse our asylum system. In other words, the real objective is not to end large-scale asylum abuse, but rather to get them through the next election cycle.

"In combination with President Biden's illegal exercise of parole authority to admit 30,000 Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants, DHS is going all-in on a mobile app that allows migrants to schedule an appointment at a port of entry. Simply by using the app, rather than sneaking across the border, nearly all will be waved into the U.S., where they will be allowed to live and work for years even though they are fleeing "economic and political instability," neither of which is legitimate grounds for asylum. And even after their asylum claims are denied, nearly all will remain.

"This is not a serious attempt by the Biden administration to end massive asylum abuse. It's a serious, and transparent attempt to remove the bad, and worsening optics of the migration crisis they created, as the president campaigns for reelection."

Contact: Ron Kovach, 202-328-7004 or rkovach@fairus.org.

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fair-dhs-proposed-153-page-rule-change-concedes-that-asylum-fraud-is-the-real-root-cause-of-the-border-crisis-301752524.html

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

