FAIR: Federal Judge Knocks Down One of the Last Remaining Barriers to Complete Anarchy at the Border

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) issued the following statement in response to U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan vacating the order known as Title 42:

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) is a national, nonprofit, public-interest, membership organization of concerned citizens who share a common belief that our nation's immigration policies must be reformed to serve the national interest. Visit FAIR's website at www.fairus.org . (PRNewsFoto/FAIR)

"Since the moment he took office, President Biden has intentionally worsened an unprecedented surge of illegal migration, with Title 42 serving as the last constraint on his plan to completely abandon enforcement at our southern border. This is a fact that was recognized by border officials and lawmakers in both parties. This decision will lead to a skyrocketing of illegal entries, most of whom the Biden administration will simply process and disperse around the country.

"The initial ruling that kept Title 42 in place prevented the border crisis from becoming much worse, but based on the most recent numbers, it clearly was no match for open borders policies deliberately forced upon the American people.

"This decision — which takes effect immediately — knocks down one of the last remaining barriers to complete anarchy at the border. If the Biden administration does not appeal, it will be one of the most egregious derelictions of duty when it comes to border security, once again proving that the crisis is deliberate and something they never intend to fix."

Contact: Ron Kovach, 202-328-7004 or rkovach@fairus.org.

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fair-federal-judge-knocks-down-one-of-the-last-remaining-barriers-to-complete-anarchy-at-the-border-301679428.html

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

