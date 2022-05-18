U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.45
    -137.40 (-3.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,701.69
    -952.90 (-2.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,505.55
    -478.97 (-4.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.46
    -50.84 (-2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.50
    -2.90 (-2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.20
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.24 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0481
    -0.0074 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9090
    -0.0590 (-1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2368
    -0.0124 (-0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3170
    -1.0410 (-0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,046.68
    -1,145.81 (-3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    649.59
    -21.09 (-3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

New FAIR Health Study Reports 76 Percent of Patients Diagnosed with Post-COVID Conditions Had Never Been Hospitalized for COVID-19

·6 min read

Age Group 36 to 50 Most Likely to Be Diagnosed with Post-COVID Conditions; Females More Likely Than Males to Receive Such Diagnoses

Thirty-One Percent Had No Identified Preexisting Chronic Comorbidities

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The majority (75.8 percent) of patients diagnosed with a post-COVID condition had never been hospitalized for COVID-19, according to a new study from FAIR Health. Among patients who presented with a post-COVID diagnosis, 81.6 percent of females had not had a COVID-19 hospitalization compared to 67.5 percent of males.

Patients Diagnosed with Post-COVID Conditions: An Analysis of Private Healthcare Claims Using the Official ICD-10 Diagnostic Code, A FAIR Health White Paper, May 18, 2022
Patients Diagnosed with Post-COVID Conditions: An Analysis of Private Healthcare Claims Using the Official ICD-10 Diagnostic Code, A FAIR Health White Paper, May 18, 2022

The study was among the first to use the official ICD-10 diagnostic code (U09.9) for post-COVID conditions that became effective October 1, 2021. Analyzing private claims data from 78,252 patients diagnosed with the U09.9 code from October 1, 2021, to January 31, 2022, the study was released today as a white paper entitled Patients Diagnosed with Post-COVID Conditions: An Analysis of Private Healthcare Claims Using the Official ICD-10 Diagnostic Code.

Also known by such terms as long COVID and post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, post-COVID conditions comprise a wide range of health problems that may occur four weeks or more after infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. In the new FAIR Health study, the population of patients diagnosed with post-COVID conditions is analyzed by COVID-19 hospitalizations, age, gender, number of days from initial COVID-19 diagnosis to last post-COVID diagnosis during the study period, preexisting chronic comorbidities, co-occurring diagnoses and risk scores. Among the key findings:

  • The age group 36 to 50 was the most likely to be diagnosed with U09.9 post-COVID conditions; 34.6 percent of patients with that diagnosis were in that age group.

  • Females were more likely than males to be diagnosed with U09.9 post-COVID conditions. Females made up 59.8 percent of the population of patients with that diagnosis, while males made up 40.2 percent. By comparison, within the cohort of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the FAIR Health repository, 53.8 percent of patients were female and 46.2 percent were male.

  • Of patients who presented with a U09.9 post-COVID condition, 30.7 percent had no identified preexisting chronic comorbidities.

  • The three diagnoses most commonly co-occurring on the same claim line with the U09.9 post-COVID diagnosis in patients across all ages and genders were abnormalities of breathing (23.2 percent of patients with post-COVID conditions), cough (18.9 percent) and malaise and fatigue (16.7 percent).

  • In patients with a U09.9 post-COVID diagnosis, certain co-occurring diagnoses were more common in some age groups than across all age groups: for example, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in patients aged 0 to 12; abnormalities of heartbeat in the age group 13 to 22; generalized anxiety disorder in patients aged 23 to 35; and hypertensive diseases in the age group 65 and older.

  • "Other and unspecified myopathies" (diseases that affect the muscles that control voluntary movement) occurred in patients in the post-COVID population 11.1 times more often than in the same population prior to COVID-19. Pulmonary embolism occurred 2.6 times more often. "Other disorders of brain," including post-viral fatigue syndrome and certain forms of encephalopathy, occurred two times more often.

  • On average, in all age groups, patients with a U09.9 post-COVID condition had higher Department of Health & Human Services-Hierarchical Condition Category (HHS-HCC) risk scores after their diagnosis of COVID-19 than before. HHS-HCC risk scores identify which patients are likely to consume more healthcare resources and potentially incur more healthcare-related costs in the long run.

FAIR Health President Robin Gelburd stated: "Post-COVID conditions have become an issue of growing national concern. FAIR Health is pleased to shed light on this issue using the official ICD-10 diagnostic code for such conditions that became effective last fall. We hope these findings prove helpful for all individuals diagnosed with post-COVID conditions, as well as for providers, payors, policy makers and researchers."

This is the second FAIR Health study on post-COVID conditions; the first was released in June 2021, before the ICD-10 code for such conditions became effective. Other FAIR Health studies on the COVID-19 pandemic have examined projected US costs for COVID-19 patients requiring inpatient stays, the impact of the pandemic on hospitals and health systems, the impact on healthcare professionals, key characteristics of COVID-19 patients, the impact on the dental industry, risk factors for COVID-19 mortality, the impact on pediatric mental health and treatment and hospitalization costs.

For the new white paper, click here.

Follow us on Twitter @FAIRHealth

About FAIR Health
FAIR Health is a national, independent nonprofit organization that qualifies as a public charity under section 501(c)(3) of the federal tax code. It is dedicated to bringing transparency to healthcare costs and health insurance information through data products, consumer resources and health systems research support. FAIR Health possesses the nation's largest collection of private healthcare claims data, which includes over 36 billion claim records and is growing at a rate of over 2 billion claim records a year. FAIR Health licenses its privately billed data and data products—including benchmark modules, data visualizations, custom analytics and market indices—to commercial insurers and self-insurers, employers, providers, hospitals and healthcare systems, government agencies, researchers and others. Certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a national Qualified Entity, FAIR Health also receives data representing the experience of all individuals enrolled in traditional Medicare Parts A, B and D; FAIR Health includes among the private claims data in its database, data on Medicare Advantage enrollees. FAIR Health can produce insightful analytic reports and data products based on combined Medicare and commercial claims data for government, providers, payors and other authorized users. FAIR Health's systems for processing and storing protected health information have earned HITRUST CSF certification and achieved AICPA SOC 2 compliance by meeting the rigorous data security requirements of these standards. As a testament to the reliability and objectivity of FAIR Health data, the data have been incorporated in statutes and regulations around the country and designated as the official, neutral data source for a variety of state health programs, including workers' compensation and personal injury protection (PIP) programs. FAIR Health data serve as an official reference point in support of certain state balance billing laws that protect consumers against bills for surprise out-of-network and emergency services. FAIR Health also uses its database to power a free consumer website available in English and Spanish, which enables consumers to estimate and plan for their healthcare expenditures and offers a rich educational platform on health insurance. An English/Spanish mobile app offers the same educational platform in a concise format and links to the cost estimation tools. The website has been honored by the White House Summit on Smart Disclosure, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), URAC, the eHealthcare Leadership Awards, appPicker, Employee Benefit News and Kiplinger's Personal Finance. FAIR Health also is named a top resource for patients in Dr. Marty Makary's book The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care—and How to Fix It and Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal's book An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back. For more information on FAIR Health, visit fairhealth.org.

Contact:
Rachel Kent
Senior Director of Marketing
FAIR Health
646-396-0795
rkent@fairhealth.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-fair-health-study-reports-76-percent-of-patients-diagnosed-with-post-covid-conditions-had-never-been-hospitalized-for-covid-19-301550413.html

SOURCE FAIR Health

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    With that as a backdrop, let's consider two biotech stocks that don't grab a lot of headlines but deserve serious consideration: Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM). Incyte is a drugmaker with a particular focus on the field of oncology. Its best-selling product is called Jakafi, which treats some types of bone marrow cancer, among other conditions.

  • Can This Cancer Stock Maintain Its Momentum?

    The stock market continues to be under pressure due to geopolitical tensions and various economic problems. For instance, cancer-focused biotech company Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) has run circles around the broader market year to date. Can Exelixis continue beating the market from here on out?

  • If You Notice This at Night, You Could Have Long COVID, Doctors Warn

    If you haven't been infected with the coronavirus yet, consider yourself lucky. By Feb. 2022, nearly 60 percent of all Americans had already had at least one case of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But while some of these cases have cleared up within a week or so, a number of people who have been infected with the virus have not been as lucky. Some people who have had COVID experience long-term problems that can last for months or even years—a condition

  • Top-Rated Eli Lilly Nears Breakout After FDA Approves Its Next Potential Blockbuster

    The Food and Drug Administration approved an Eli Lilly diabetes drug it described as "novel," prodding LLY stock closer to a breakout.

  • Pfizer Retakes A Key Line — And Drags BioNTech, Moderna With It

    Vaccine stocks Pfizer and BioNTech rose moderately Tuesday after the Food and Drug Administration signed off on Covid boosters for children.

  • As the Red Cross moves to a pricey blood treatment method, hospitals call for more choice

    The nation’s largest supplier of platelets is moving to a method it says is easier for hospitals and reduces pathogens—but the cost is too much for hospitals who demand more options for patients.

  • Why Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Rose 13.4% on Tuesday

    The clinical-stage biotech saw its shares rise after releasing preclinical data on two of its therapies.

  • AstraZeneca In-Licenses New Suite Of COVID-19 Antibody Candidate(s)

    AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) moved to bolster its COVID-19 portfolio of antibodies with a $157 million licensing deal for experimental therapies developed by newly-launched UK-based biotech, RQ Biotechnology Ltd. In addition to the initial sum, AstraZeneca will pay possible royalty payments as part of the exclusive license to develop pre-clinical COVID antibodies engineered by RQ Bio. AstraZeneca announced the deal but not its size. Also Read: AstraZeneca Clocks Q1 COVID Vaccine Sales Of $1.2B,

  • Amedisys Chairman Paul Kusserow: Contessa Health put us in a 'whole new league'

    When home health firm Amedisys agreed to purchase Nashville-based Contessa Health for $250 million, the company said it planned to “invest meaningfully” in Contessa’s growth. “We expect this to be the future,” Amedisys Chairman and former CEO Paul Kusserow said in an interview. Kusserow was speaking last week after participating in a panel at the Healthcare Investors in The South conference inside the Country Music Hall of Fame.

  • I was vaxxed, masked and careful, yet still caught COVID-19. We can't let our guard down.

    COVID-19 caught columnist Wanda Lloyd at a "moment of weakness" and sickened her. Don't let your guard down on protections, she writes.

  • WHO: 2nd COVID booster for most vulnerable offers benefits

    An expert group convened by the World Health Organization says there may be some benefit in giving a second booster dose of coronavirus vaccine to the most vulnerable people amid the continuing global spread of omicron and its subvariants. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the United Nations health agency said there was “a growing body of evidence regarding the value of an additional booster dose” for groups including health workers, people aged over 60 and those with weak immune systems. The WHO said its expert group had assessed the limited data from seven studies for second booster doses of messenger RNA vaccines, saying there wasn't enough information proving their effectiveness in younger, healthy people.

  • Woman shocked after being charged $40 for ‘crying’ at doctors appointment

    ‘Tell me you live in America without telling me that you live in America’

  • New York Files Complaint Against Amazon for Pregnancy and Disability Discrimination

    The complaint alleges that Amazon's policy of allowing managers to override recommendations made by trained in-house consultants has caused employees to be denied reasonable accommodations.

  • What's being done to address the baby formula shortage

    The U.S. is experiencing a shortage of baby formula. The real turning point came in mid-February, after supply chain constraints were already pressuring the sector.

  • Rise in remote jobs could be a sea change for job seekers with disabilities

    The rise in work-from-home jobs during the pandemic presents an opportunity to create a sea change for the 1 in 4 adults in the United States who have some type of disability.

  • How big is the latest U.S. coronavirus wave? No one really knows.

    Eileen Wassermann struggles to calculate her daily risks at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic - with infections drastically undercounted and mask mandates gone. The immunocompromised 69-year-old ensconces herself in her SUV for the half-hour ferry ride across the Puget Sound from her home on Bainbridge Island to Seattle, where she undergoes treatment for the rare inflammatory condition sarcoidosis.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The

  • Scientists discover why female octopuses self-mutilate to death after laying eggs

    Three pathways involved in increasing steroid hormones in octopuses after reproduction

  • When Africans asked for COVID shots, they didn't get them. Now they don't want them

    It's noisy inside the Mamprobi clinic in Accra as kids clamber over their mothers while they wait to get their measles vaccines. The perception that COVID-19 doesn't pose a significant threat is common in Ghana's capital and elsewhere in Africa, whose youthful populace has suffered a fraction of the casualties that have driven vaccine uptake in places like Europe and America, where the disease tore through elderly populations. "I mean, Ghana has been spared up until now doing just what we're doing," said Nana Kwaku Addo, a 28-year-old construction worker in Accra.

  • Travere Therapeutics Pops After Snagging Priority Review For A New Kidney Drug

    The FDA accepted Travere Therapeutics' application for a kidney disease treatment on Monday, leading TVTX stock to surge higher.

  • Researchers Think They've Found the Cause of Gulf War Illness

    A Texas researcher who has investigated Gulf War illnesses has found evidence that some service members have a weak form of a gene that can metabolize sarin.