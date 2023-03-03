Fair Isaac & Co. Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600
NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The company moving to the S&P 500 is more representative of the large-cap market space. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
S&P MidCap 400 constituent Fair Isaac & Co Inc. (NYSE:FICO) will replace Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the S&P 500, and Lumen Technologies will replace Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASD:BBBY) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) will replace Fair Isaac & Co in the S&P MidCap 400.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA), Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV), Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD), SouthState Corp. (NASD:SSB), Chord Energy Corp. (NASD:CHRD), Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS), Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASD:HTZ), Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will replace SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASD:CBRL), ViaSat Inc. (NASD:VSAT), Washington Federal Inc. (NASD:WAFD), Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY), Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT), JBG Smith Properties (NYSE:JBGS), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB), Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASD:TNDM) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. All constituents being removed from the S&P MidCap 400 will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 replacing The Pennant Group Inc. (NASD:PNTG), Unisys Corp. (NYSE:UIS), Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASD:ORGO), Surmodics Inc. (NASD:SRDX), Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE), Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT), Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASD:ILPT), OptimizeRx Corp. (NASD:OPRX), and ZimVie Inc. (NASD:ZIMV) respectively.
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW), Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. (NYSE:AUB), NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) and Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will replace WW International Inc. (NASD:WW), Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE American:FSP), Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASD:MPAA) and Universal Electronics Inc. (NASD:UEIC) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
March 20, 2023
S&P 500
Addition
Fair Isaac & Co
FICO
Information Technology
March 20, 2023
S&P 500
Deletion
Lumen Technologies
LUMN
Communication Services
March 20, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Valaris Limited
VAL
Energy
March 20, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Axalta Coating Systems
AXTA
Materials
March 20, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Autoliv
ALV
Consumer Discretionary
March 20, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Starwood Property Trust
STWD
Financials
March 20, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
SouthState
SSB
Financials
March 20, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Chord Energy
CHRD
Energy
March 20, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Advanced Drainage Systems
WMS
Industrials
March 20, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Hilton Grand Vacations
HGV
Consumer Discretionary
March 20, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Hertz Global Holdings
HTZ
Industrials
March 20, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Aramark
ARMK
Consumer Discretionary
March 20, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
US Foods Holding
USFD
Consumer Staples
March 20, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Fair Isaac & Co
FICO
Information Technology
March 20, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Kennametal
KMT
Industrials
March 20, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
JBG Smith Properties
JBGS
Real Estate
March 20, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
PEB
Real Estate
March 20, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Hanesbrands
HBI
Consumer Discretionary
March 20, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Tandem Diabetes Care
TNDM
Health Care
March 20, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
SL Green Realty
SLG
Real Estate
March 20, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
CBRL
Consumer Discretionary
March 20, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
ViaSat
VSAT
Information Technology
March 20, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Washington Federal
WAFD
Financials
March 20, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Dycom Industries
DY
Industrials
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings
KW
Real Estate
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Atlantic Union Bankshares
AUB
Financials
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
NexTier Oilfield Solutions
NEX
Energy
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Radian Group
RDN
Financials
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Lumen Technologies
LUMN
Communication Services
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
SL Green Realty
SLG
Real Estate
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
CBRL
Consumer Discretionary
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
ViaSat
VSAT
Information Technology
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Washington Federal
WAFD
Financials
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Dycom Industries
DY
Industrials
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Kennametal
KMT
Industrials
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
JBG Smith Properties
JBGS
Real Estate
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
PEB
Real Estate
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Hanesbrands
HBI
Consumer Discretionary
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Tandem Diabetes Care
TNDM
Health Care
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
WW International
WW
Consumer Discretionary
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Franklin Street Properties
FSP
Real Estate
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Motorcar Parts of America
MPAA
Consumer Discretionary
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Universal Electronics
UEIC
Consumer Discretionary
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Bed Bath & Beyond
BBBY
Consumer Discretionary
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
The Pennant Group
PNTG
Health Care
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Unisys Corp
UIS
Information Technology
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Organogenesis Holdings
ORGO
Health Care
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Surmodics
SRDX
Health Care
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Hersha Hospitality Trust
HT
Real Estate
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Park Aerospace
PKE
Industrials
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Granite Point Mortgage Trust
GPMT
Financials
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Industrial Logistics Properties
ILPT
Real Estate
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
OptimizeRx
OPRX
Health Care
March 20, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
ZimVie
ZIMV
Health Care
