Fair Place Finance Selects Broadridge's Blockchain-based SRD II Disclosure Solution

NEW YORK and LONDON and WARSAW, Poland and LODZ, Poland, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To support its new obligations under the Shareholder Rights Directive (SRD II), WealthSeed, a breakthrough digital application for easy investing and personal finance in Poland launched by Fair Place Finance S.A., announced it will utilize a blockchain-based disclosure solution from global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

WealthSeed will use Broadridge's new Shareholder Disclosure Hub, an industry-wide digital solution that uses the latest API- and blockchain-based technologies, to address SRD II's new shareholder disclosure requirements and provide class-leading data security for WealthSeed's business in Poland and other European markets over time.

"SRD II has pushed forward corporate governance standards across Europe, while transforming market transparency through a secure and efficient disclosure process," said Michał Antoniak, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, WealthSeed and Fair Place Finance. "With Broadridge as our trusted go-to partner, we have been able to leverage their unique depth of expertise and get ahead of the SRD II regulation's mandatory disclosure requirements, safe in the knowledge that we are in line with Europe's data protection legislation."

"We are delighted to be supporting WealthSeed, enabling them to simplify and reduce the cost of compliance for their SRD II shareholder disclosure requirements, and mitigate the risk of compliance breaches associated with a failure to forward or respond to a request," said Demi Derem, GM, International Investor Communication Solutions at Broadridge. "By taking advantage of our innovative platform, the firm will be able to handle complex disclosure requests quickly and efficiently."

Broadridge's Shareholder Disclosure Hub is another example of Broadridge's commitment to enabling the democratization of investing, helping companies better connect with investors and improve corporate governance.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit broadridge.com.

About WealthSeed

WealthSeed is a breakthrough platform for easy investing and personal finance in Central and Eastern Europe, headquartered in Poland. WealthSeed allows customers to manage their wealth in a single convenient mobile app with free investment accounts in key currencies, low FX rates and access to stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds from all around the world and soon managed portfolios based on BlackRock funds. WealthSeed is a registered trademark of Fair Place Finance S.A. a regulated investment and payment firm licensed and supervised by the Polish Financial Services Commission (KNF).

Investors:
W. Edings Thibault
Investor Relations
+ 1 516-472-5129
Edings.thibault@broadridge.com

Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Corporate Communications
+1 212-918-6966
Gregg.rosenberg@broadridge.com

