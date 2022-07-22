U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.75
    -11.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,987.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,566.00
    -74.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,833.80
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.04
    +0.69 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.70
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.06 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0205
    -0.0026 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9100
    -0.1260 (-4.15%)
     

  • Vix

    23.11
    -0.77 (-3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1984
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4430
    +0.0760 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,141.63
    -89.20 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.63
    +16.66 (+3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.51
    +6.20 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.69
    +75.69 (+0.27%)
     

Fairbanc provides BNPL for micro-merchants in Indonesia

Catherine Shu
·3 min read

“Buy now, pay later” (BNPL) startups have gained traction by targeting consumers, but BNPLs for businesses are also starting to take off. One example is Fairbanc, which is based in Singapore but focused on Indonesia. It allows small businesses to take out short-term credit to purchase fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) inventory. Fairbanc announced today it has raised $4.8 million in pre-Series A funding led by Vertex Ventures.

Other participants in the round included Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group, Asian Development Bank and Accion Venture Lab. Fairbanc also received previous investment from East Ventures, 500 Global and Michael Smapoerna.

Fairbanc will use its new funding on expanding in Indonesia, and exploring new markets like Vietnam and the Philippines in partnership with Unilever. It also plans to expand into verticals beyond fast-moving consumer goods, including within the B2B supply chain.

Fairbanc has partnerships with 13 consumer brands, including Unilever, Nestle, Coca Cola and Danone. It says it has already onboarded over 350,000 merchants in less than 12 months. Of that number, 75,000 are purchasing inventory with its BNPL feature, which have terms of one to two weeks for fast moving products.

Its users are typically last-mile micro-merchants that purchase $50 to $300 of each brand’s products every week. Fairbanc also finances small retailers that sell smartphones.

According to a survey done by Unilever and Fairbanc, 80% of Fairbanc’s users are unbanked, meaning they don’t have bank accounts, and about 70% are women. The startup claims merchants increased their sales by an average of 35%.

Fairbanc was founded in 2019 by Wharton-graduate Mir Haque, who first piloted the startup in Bangladesh before choosing Indonesia as its main market. Haque was born in Bangladesh and described it to TechCrunch as “the birthplace of micro-finance.” After living and working in the United States for almost 25 years, he moved back to Bangladesh in 2018 to digitize micro-credit, with the goal of creating a digital credit platform for micro-merchants that did not require a smartphone or digital literacy.

“After some market research, I saw an opportunity for large-scale ecosystems lending in offline market with Unilever by integrating our API with their own app used by their offline sales agents to take orders from the merchants,” he said. “But it didn’t work out in Bangladesh because the market was oversaturated with micro-finance, with many merchants having overlapping and overdue loans.”

As a result, Fairbanc decided to pilot with Unilever in Indonesia instead. Haque says that resulted in 35% sales growth for almost 500 small merchants with zero defaults over one year. “Because merchants must pay last week’s BNPL to place orders for the current week, this model of ’stop supply until repayment’ results in very low defaults,” he said.

Indonesia was chosen as Fairbanc’s first market after its pilot in Bangladesh because it is “not only a much larger market in terms of population and GDP compared to Bangladesh, but it also doesn’t have the problem of too many microfinance chasing the same merchants,” Haque said. “I guess because of this same reason of banks in Bangladesh weren’t all that excited the way Indonesian banks are.”

Before founding Fairbanc, Haque worked at companies including Google, Adobe, McKinsey and Deutsche Bank. The company’s founding team also includes Kevin O’Brien, former chief technology officer of non-profit lending platform Kiva, and Thomas Schumacher, who co-founded emerging market microloan platform Tala.

BNPL in 2022: 4 fintech investors discuss regulation, trends and how to stand out

Recommended Stories

  • Snap stock falls after second-quarter revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors assess Snap's second-quarter earnings report.

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -1.72% and 2.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Investors bearish on semiconductors as Congress votes on chips bill

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses investor sentiment on semiconductors.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From April Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Tilray (TLRY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Investors will focus on revenue growth and other pipeline updates, when Tilray (TLRY) reports fiscal fourth-quarter results.

  • 7 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 7 energy stocks to buy now according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. To skip our detailed analysis of Leon Cooperman’s hedge fund profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 3 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Leon […]

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • AT&T CFO: 'We’re still going to get paid' in a recession

    AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings, cash-flow guidance, recessionary risks, inflation, phone subscribers, and the outlook for growth.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Erupts As Elon Musk Teases "Best Product Ever"; Apple Stock Pops

    The Dow Jones fought back. Tesla stock rocketed after Elon Musk gave an update on its "best product ever." Apple stock popped. Bitcoin fell.

  • Snap misses on Q2 revenue, shares plunge 23%

    Snap reported lower than expected revenue in Q2.

  • Carnival Cruise Line holds stock sale to raise funds

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors report that Carnival Cruise Line is set to sell $1 billion in stock.

  • Americans Are Getting the Stock Market Really Wrong

    A reason more people consider real estate to be a better investment than stocks, bonds, gold, cryptocurrency or a bank account is the value of an average American home grew by more than 20% between the summer of 2021 and 2022. For the third time in four years, a Bankrate survey found that real estate is what Americans consider the best investment. The stock market was preferred by 26% while cash investments and gold followed with 17% and 9%.

  • ISRG Stock Dives: How Covid Took A Swipe At Robotic Surgery Giant Intuitive Surgical

    Intuitive Surgical earnings and sales missed Q2 views as Covid continued to have an impact on the robotic surgery giant. ISRG stock plunged.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Rises After Elon Musk Makes This Boast; Netflix Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Tesla stock gained after Elon Musk issued a boast. Netflix stock charged higher on better-than-expected results.

  • Real Estate Fund Quietly Purchases Entire Community Of 233 Single-Family Rental Homes In Panama City, Florida

    Real estate investment platform Fundrise recently acquired Sunset Village, a community of 233 detached, single-family rental homes in Panama City, Florida. The purchase was made by a joint venture between two Fundrise-sponsored funds: the Flagship Real Estate Fund, which was backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) last year with a $300 million credit facility, and the Growth eREIT VII. The joint venture acquired the community for approximately $110.2 million from a developer who completed

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • American Airlines (AAL) Stock Slips Post Q2 Earnings Miss

    Average fuel price per gallon at American Airlines (AAL) climbs to $4.03 in Q222 from $1.91 a year ago.

  • Snap's report incinerates $80 billion in ad industry market cap

    Facebook-owner Meta Platforms, Google-owner Alphabet and other companies that sell online ads lost about $80 billion in combined stock market value on Thursday after Snap posted poor quarterly results and warned of an uncertain outlook. Slammed by a weakening economy, increased competition from TikTok and recent privacy changes on iPhones, the Snapchat owner missed second-quarter revenue targets and warned that "forward-looking visibility remains incredibly challenging." Its shares collapsed 26%, bringing Snap's loss in 2022 to over 70%.

  • Apple: Don’t Underestimate the Continued Growth Story, Says Analyst

    Earnings season is now in full swing, but most of the big hitters at Wall Street’s quarterly extravaganza will report the period’s financials next week. And so will the biggest of them all; Apple (AAPL) will deliver its third fiscal quarter results (June quarter) after the close on July 28th (Thursday). Wedbush's Daniel Ives thinks Apple will be able to meet expectations despite the “albatross” hanging round its neck. Recall, according to the company’s guidance, the Covid lockdowns in China are

  • GameStop Stock Is Splitting to $38. Trading Starts Friday.

    On Friday, the stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis, meaning one share will be worth one-fourth of what a share was worth previously.