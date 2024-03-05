Fairborn Sheetz opens today; chain now has 4 local stores, 5 under construction

Mar. 5—Sheetz's newest Dayton-area location held its grand opening at its Fairborn store Tuesday morning.

The new location store at 781 E. Xenia Drive, or Ohio 235, opened to the public at 8 a.m. and awarded multiple prizes, including a grand prize giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year, organizers said.

Free self-serve coffee and soda were offered throughout the day, and Sheetz is donating $2,500 to The Foodbank, Inc., according to the company.

The company announced in 2022 it would be expanding into western Ohio by opening about 20 locations in the Dayton area over the next five years. Each location has about 30 employees, according to Sheetz's website.

Sheetz opened its new Vandalia site (3250 Benchwood Road) two weeks ago and now has four stores open in the Dayton area. The stores at 550 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights, and 4700 S. Charleston Pike in Springfield opened in August and September of 2023, respectively.

A Sheetz spokesman said five other stores are currently under construction, including sites in Beavercreek, Springboro, Franklin and Huber Heights. Sheetz also has multiple other sites under agreement and is working through the approval process on them.

Plans for Sheetz stores in Centerville and Kettering were recently rejected by city officials there, although the business has sued Centerville over that city's decision.

Sheetz is a combination gas station, restaurant, convenience store chain that sells "made to order" sandwiches and salads that are ordered through touch-screen terminals. The company operates more than 700 stores locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.