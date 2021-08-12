U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

Fairchild Capital Announces Weco Manufacturing's 3rd & 4th Add-On Acquisitions

·2 min read

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairchild Capital Partners announced on August 6th, Weco Manufacturing Group, a portfolio company of the firm based in Ontario, NY, acquired the assets of FTT Manufacturing (www.fttmfg.com) and Electro Surgical Instrument (ESI) Company (www.electrosurgicalinstrument.com), both of Henrietta, NY.

Founded in 1989, FTT offers precision machining, automation systems, and component assembly test with customers in a variety of end-markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, semiconductor, transportation, and energy. ESI, founded in 1896, has been manufacturing lighted retractors and other lighted surgical instruments for over 125 years.

The acquisitions represented Weco's third and fourth precision machining acquisitions in the last 28 months, and provide the company with the capacity needed to serve their rapidly increasing customer demands in aerospace, defense, optics, logistics, and industrial segments. Additionally, the highly skilled work force, machining centers and 55,000 square foot facility provides Weco with the building blocks to support the company's growth plans. The ESI acquisition provides Weco with a dedicated medical device product offering.

"We are excited to welcome the employees of FTT and ESI into the Weco family" says Weco CEO, Mike Faulkner. "The capacity and capability that comes with these acquisitions allow us to better serve our customers and support their growth. It also brings us an ISO 13485 registered Quality Management System that will allow us to extend our customer intimate value proposition into the medical device market."

ABOUT WECO MANUFACTURING:
Founded in 1952, Weco provides quality products and consistent results for finished metal parts and assembled products. Weco has the in-house capabilities to be a single source supplier to its customers, and offers initial design, prototyping, fabrication, machining, re-manufacturing, sub-assembly and final product assembly, as well as on-site finishing with powder, paint and graphics capability. Weco serves customers in diverse end-markets, including aerospace and defense, medical, optical, industrial, logistics, and transportation. For more information, please visit www.wecomfg.com.

ABOUT FAIRCHILD CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC:

Fairchild Capital Partners is a Buffalo, NY-based private equity firm focused on investing in companies that operate in the middle-market and lower middle-market. Fairchild seeks to partner with companies typically generating revenues between $5 million and $75 million led by strong, entrepreneurial management teams, providing capital for acquisitions, management buyouts, family transitions, estate planning, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, and growth and expansion. Visit www.fairchildcp.com for additional information.

CONTACT:
Ryan Martin
Fairchild Capital Partners, LLC
Managing Partner
(716) 225-4032
rmartin@fairchildcp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fairchild-capital-announces-weco-manufacturings-3rd--4th-add-on-acquisitions-301354471.html

SOURCE Fairchild Capital Partners, LLC

