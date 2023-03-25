U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.99
    +22.27 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,237.53
    +132.28 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,823.96
    +36.56 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.92
    +14.63 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.20
    -0.76 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.00
    -14.90 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0764
    -0.0072 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    -0.0260 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7010
    -0.0880 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,536.97
    -725.96 (-2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.33
    -21.06 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces March Distributions

Faircourt Asset Management Inc.
·1 min read
Faircourt Asset Management Inc.
Faircourt Asset Management Inc.

Toronto, ON., March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faircourt Asset Management Inc., as Manager of the Faircourt Funds (NEO:FGX), (NEO:FCS.UN), is pleased to announce the monthly distributions payable on the Shares and Trust Units of the below listed Funds.

 

Faircourt Funds

Trading Symbol

Distribution Amount (per share/unit)

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payable Date

Faircourt Gold Income Corp.

FGX

$0.024

March 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

April 14, 2023

Faircourt Split Trust

FCS.UN

$0.015

March 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

April 06, 2023

 

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. is the Investment Advisor for Faircourt Gold Income Corp. and Faircourt Split Trust.

This press release is not for distribution in the United States or over United States wire services.

 

For further information on the Faircourt Funds, please visit www.faircourtassetmgt.com or

please contact 1-800-831-0304.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell Units of the Trust on the NEO Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the Units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying Units of the Trust and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


Recommended Stories

  • Four Banks Collapsed. Worries About Two Others Persist. Will They Fall?

    For the third consecutive week, the weekend promises to be decisive for the banking sector, as investors fear that Silicon Valley Bank's difficulties will spread. On March 10 regulators had to shut down the bank, resulting in the second-biggest bank failure in American history, after the collapse of Washington Mutual in the financial crisis of 2008. The crisis also reached Europe, pushing the Swiss government to force UBS to urgently buy its compatriot Credit Suisse for the modest sum of $3.24 billion.

  • Charles Schwab Stock Got Hit in the Bank Mess. Be Careful.

    The brokerage’s stock has plunged by more than a third this year as customers yank cash from low-yielding “sweep” accounts. What’s ahead.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Since the banking crisis began, investors have been looking toward the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s move on interest rates had been widely anticipated, and investors were eager for a sign to indicate whether the Fed saw inflation or a bank run crisis as the greater threat. With central bank’s announcement of a 25 basis point rate hike, or 0.25%, the impression is that the Fed has tried to take a middle path, and is slowing its interest rate policy to calm the banking sector while not aban

  • Europe will pay the price for wiping out Credit Suisse bondholders as its ex-CEO warns U.S. banks are ‘rubbing their hands’

    Tidjane Thiam says the controversial decision by Swiss authorities will mean U.S. and Asian lenders could come out of banking crisis stronger.

  • Jack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey’s net worth was hammered after Hindenburg Research’s latest report, which alleged the payments company ignored widespread fraud. Most Read from BloombergUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeDorsey’s fortune plunged by $526 m

  • ‘Our Best Long-Term Picks’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 3 High-Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock experts often tout the merit of taking the long-term view rather than looking for short term gains. It’s a strategy that gets the thumbs up from Morgan Stanley’s US Equity Strategy team, led by Mike Wilson. Wilson has been one of the Street’s most vocal bears for a while, but while he does not see the bear market as over just yet, he forecasts a “stronger earnings picture” by next year. A friendlier monetary policy, high inflation receding, pent-up demand in investment/capex and in specifi

  • 'Oh my God': This secretary in Illinois built a $7M fortune starting with $180. Here's the one powerful technique that made Grace Groner rich — and can change your life too

    No lotto tickets required.

  • First Republic Whiplashes Investors as Bank Concerns Linger

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank shares ended lower Friday on the heels of another downgrade and as financial turmoil spread to a European lender, deepening concern about the banking sector. Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push StallsBuy-or-Rent Premium Is Highest Since 2006 Housing BubbleThe shares whipsawe

  • Down More Than 50%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    When stock prices fall, opportunities open up. That’s true whether we’re talking about a general market decline, or a slip in some individual stocks. However, it is crucial for investors to conduct due diligence and investigate the reasons behind the drop in price to ensure that they are making informed investment decisions. The key to success here is recognizing when a low-priced stock is fundamentally unsound or just facing tough trading conditions. Fortunately, Wall Street’s equity analysts a

  • U.S. Banks are sitting on $1.7 trillion in unrealized losses, research says. That’s not a problem—until it is

    "As long as people aren't all coming in at the same time and demanding that their deposits back, you're okay, but that's exactly what's been happening," Prof. Stephan Weiler told Fortune. "So the chances of facing those unrealized losses are going up."

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. What Each Part Is Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • The Cream Of The Crop: 5 Biotech Stocks That Outrank 91% Of All Stocks

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Realty Income Pays a 5.1% Dividend Yield; Here's When to Buy the Dip

    Realty Income, stock symbol O, is one of the most consistent dividend payers in the markets. Here's when and where to buy the dip.

  • Market Rally Still Hasn't Done This; Microsoft, Tesla Lead 6 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The market rally attempt rose in a volatile week, but hasn't broken out or broken down. Here's what to do. Microsoft and Tesla are near buy points.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $7.27, marking a -1.76% move from the previous day.

  • Here’s What Retirement With Less Than $1 Million Looks Like in America

    Total household balances in retirement accounts for those 55 to 64 years old are $413,814 on average, according to its estimates based on 2019 data, the most recent available. “For many, the expectation of retirement doesn’t match the facts of their everyday financial lives,” said Larry Raffone, chief executive of Edelman Financial Engines. Dana and Elsie Jones hoped to become snowbirds in retirement, living half the year in Florida.

  • Biotech Growth Stock Soars To New Highs On Lung Disease Breakthrough

    Growth stock Regeneron Pharmaceuticals broke out in strong volume from a flat base and 800.58 entry this week. News of the first breakthrough in a decade for a leading cause of death drove the biotech to new highs. On Thursday, phase 3 clinical trials showed successful results for Regeneron's Dupixent in treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

  • Boeing’s 787 Delivery Delays Are a Problem for American Airlines

    American Airlines can’t get all the 787 Dreamliner jets from Boeing that it wants, and that is causing scheduling issues for the airline. On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that American Airlines (ticker: AAL) was suspending its Philadelphia to Madrid route for a few weeks in May and June, citing delivery delays for the jets. Boeing had most recently paused deliveries of 787 jets in February, not because of parts shortages, but because of paperwork.

  • San Francisco Fed’s Mary Daly Skips Conference Remarks After SVB Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly, who is among senior central bankers whose role in the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is under scrutiny, has pulled out of an appearance at a conference hosted by her bank.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push StallsBuy-or-Rent Premium Is

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed the most recent trading day at $11.68, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session.