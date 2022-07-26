U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.75
    -16.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,813.00
    -154.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,290.25
    -64.25 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.90
    -6.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.14
    -0.56 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.00
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.34
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0231
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    +0.0370 (+1.33%)
     

  • Vix

    23.36
    +0.33 (+1.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2063
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3330
    -0.3330 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,138.72
    -1,353.18 (-6.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.53
    -15.97 (-3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.30
    +29.93 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,654.61
    -44.64 (-0.16%)
     

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces July Distribution

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Faircourt Asset Management Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FRCGF
  • FCS-UN.NE
Faircourt Asset Management Inc.
Faircourt Asset Management Inc.

Toronto, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Faircourt Asset Management Inc., as Manager of the Faircourt Fund (NEO:FGX), is pleased to announce the monthly distribution payable on the Shares of the below listed Fund.

 

Faircourt Funds

Trading Symbol

Distribution Amount (per share/unit)

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payable Date

Faircourt Gold Income Corp.

FGX

$0.024

July 28, 2022

July 29, 2022

August 15, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. is the Investment Advisor for Faircourt Gold Income Corp.

This press release is not for distribution in the United States or over United States wire services.

 

For further information on the Faircourt Funds, please visit www.faircourtassetmgt.com or

please contact 1-800-831-0304.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell Units of the Trust on the NEO Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the Units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying Units of the Trust and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


Recommended Stories