U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.36
    +0.57 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,261.90
    +8.77 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,354.62
    -33.88 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,773.27
    -2.96 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.70
    +0.49 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    -0.14 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    -0.0680 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2496
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8500
    +0.0560 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,153.90
    -1,292.80 (-4.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.34
    -23.03 (-3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces May Distributions

Faircourt Asset Management Inc.
·1 min read
Faircourt Asset Management Inc.
Faircourt Asset Management Inc.

Toronto, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faircourt Asset Management Inc., as Manager of the Faircourt Funds (NEO:FGX), (NEO:FCS.UN), is pleased to announce the monthly distributions payable on the Shares and Trust Units of the below listed Funds.

 

Faircourt Funds

Trading Symbol

Distribution Amount (per share/unit)

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payable Date

Faircourt Gold Income Corp.

FGX

$0.024

May 30, 2022

May 31, 2022

June 14, 2022

Faircourt Split Trust

FCS.UN

$0.06

May 30, 2022

May 31, 2022

June 09, 2022

 

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. is the Investment Advisor for Faircourt Gold Income Corp. and Faircourt Split Trust.

This press release is not for distribution in the United States or over United States wire services.

 

For further information on the Faircourt Funds, please visit www.faircourtassetmgt.com or please contact 1-800-831-0304.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell Units of the Trust on the NEO Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the Units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying Units of the Trust and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Was Slammed on Friday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) sank on Friday, declining as much as 10.8% at one point during the trading day. The electric-car maker stock's beating was likely driven primarily by a tough day in the market for many stocks -- particularly for growth stocks like Tesla. The stock's downward trend has largely been tied to investors' skittishness toward highly valued growth stocks.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded more than 16% lower as of 11:14 a.m. ET today after it received yet another downgrade from Wall Street. Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini maintained his underperform rating on Upstart but lowered his price target from $20 to $15 per share. The lower price target comes just a week after Chiaverini lowered his price target on Upstart from $35 to $20.

  • Tesla Loses Top Spot in Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund. This Stock Is the New No. 1.

    Cathie Wood is a long-time Tesla bull, but the stock isn't the largest holding in Wood's ARK Innovation ETF anymore.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return of 20.1% for Berkshire's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders (himself included).

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today While Moderna and Novavax Are Sliding

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up 2.5% as of 11:35 a.m. ET on Friday after jumping as much as 4% earlier in the day. Meanwhile, the stocks of two other COVID-19 vaccine makers were declining. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were down 4.7%.

  • Warren Buffett is Selling These 6 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that the billionaire sold, click Warren Buffett is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett, the chief of Berkshire Hathaway, is perhaps the most renowned financier in the investment world, with decades of […]

  • Warren Buffett is Buying and Holding These 10 Financial Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 financial stocks that Warren Buffett is buying in 2022. If you want to see more financial stock picks of the billionaire, click Warren Buffett is Buying and Holding These 5 Financial Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett follows the Benjamin Graham school of thought, picking value plays with prices that […]

  • It May Be a Bear Market, But It’s Not a Panic. That’s Worrisome

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been hard to watch, impossible to predict and a nightmare to trade. But has the S&P 500’s slide been an unqualified panic to date? By some measures no, and that might bode poorly for equities in the near term. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesStocks Avert Bear Market, Slide for Seventh Week: Markets WrapApple Shows AR/VR Headset

  • Why Nvidia Stock Cratered on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 8%. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers lowered his price target on Nvidia to $250, down from $370, while maintaining his overweight (buy) rating on the stock, according to The Fly.

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Deere tops earnings estimates, misses on revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Deere.

  • Which Top-Performing Dividend Stocks Look Most Attractive?

    High-yield dividend stocks have been viewed more favorably than high-multiple growth stocks these days. After yet another month of excessive market-wide selling, the yields of many top dividend stocks are slightly richer. As the Fed raises interest rates further, growth and value could continue to get slammed. This week, the Fed signaled that it's more than willing to keep the rate hikes coming until inflation backs down, even if it means jeopardizing a "soft landing" and inflicting more pain in

  • ‘Robinhood’ investors are ‘going to get their heads handed to them,’ as stocks on verge of bear market, says ‘Godfather’ of chart analysis

    A bear market for the S&P 500? The stage certainly appears to be set for one, as equity benchmarks added to ugly weekly declines on Friday.

  • Elon Musk is not happy with a meme mocking his new-found attention to Twitter

    Elon Musk got defensive over a meme suggesting he may be spending a little too much time on Twitter and not enough time on his electric vehicle company.

  • The odds of a home price correction just spiked—this interactive chart shows if your local housing market is at risk

    Over the past month, the odds of a home price correction spiked. That's according to an analysis CoreLogic ran for Fortune this week.

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • A bear-market rally could be lurking, but investors should ‘sell any rips,’ says Bank of America

    Bank of America strategists advise investors keep buying any bounces higher for the stock market, as capitulation isn't quite here yet.

  • Fed’s Bullard Says Front-Loading Could Lead to Rate Cuts by 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the central bank should front-load an aggressive series of interest-rate hikes to push rates to 3.5% at year’s end, which if successful would push down inflation and could lead to policy easing in 2023 or 2024.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesStocks Avert Bear Market, Slid

  • Watch out if you’re male, over 45, and think you know about investing

    The stock market’s recent weakness could be particularly hazardous to your wealth if you’re male, above the age of 45, married, have more dependents, or think you have excellent investment knowledge. Nearly a third of investors who “panic sell” swear off equities altogether, and never re-enter the market. This new study would be important to review at any time, but especially now, given the stock market’s recent losses.

  • Here's Why Harley-Davidson Is Pausing All Production

    Harley says it is pausing the all of its production and shipments, except for its electric LiveWire line.