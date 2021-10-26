U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.50
    +12.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,672.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,566.50
    +70.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,315.80
    +5.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.76
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.90
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.59
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0200 (-1.21%)
     

  • Vix

    15.24
    -0.19 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8300
    +0.1310 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,994.98
    +1,038.78 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,511.19
    +1,268.51 (+522.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,090.02
    +489.61 (+1.71%)
     

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces October Distributions

Faircourt Asset Management Inc.
·1 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faircourt Asset Management Inc., as Manager of the Faircourt Funds (NEO:FGX), (NEO:FCS.UN), is pleased to announce the monthly distributions payable on the Shares and Trust Units of the below listed Funds.

Faircourt Funds

Trading Symbol

Distribution Amount (per share/unit)

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payable Date

Faircourt Gold Income Corp.

FGX

$0.024

October 28, 2021

October 29, 2021

November 12, 2021

Faircourt Split Trust

FCS.UN

$0.06

October 28, 2021

October 29, 2021

November 04, 2021

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. is the Investment Advisor for Faircourt Gold Income Corp. and Faircourt Split Trust.

This press release is not for distribution in the United States or over United States wire services.

For further information on the Faircourt Funds, please visit www.faircourtassetmgt.com or please contact 1-800-831-0304.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell Units of the Trust on the NEO Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the Units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying Units of the Trust and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Elon Musk’s Fortune Soars $36 Billion in a Day on Hertz Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s personal fortune jumped by $36.2 billion Monday after Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Teslas and filings showed a fresh tranche of options in his moonshot pay package vested. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • Mark Cuban Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Mark Cuban. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Mark Cuban’s history investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Mark Cuban Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Mark Cuban is an angel investor and billionaire who first rose […]

  • Why XPeng Stock Was Flying Higher on Monday

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) were gaining altitude on Monday, surging as much as 12.2%, though they ended the trading day up 11.5%. The Chinese electric vehicle company plans to roll out a flying car that is also roadworthy, but it also made a few down-to-earth announcements. HT Aero, an affiliate backed by XPeng and its founder He Xiaopeng, showcased a flying car at XPeng's annual Tech Day event on Sunday.

  • Why Marqeta Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) were up 11.9% as of 2:47 p.m. EDT on Monday after the modern card issuing platform announced a partnership with Branch and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) to handle payments for carriers that use Uber Freight. The partnership with Uber Freight is a new market opportunity for Marqeta in transportation, where Uber has already emerged as one of the leading digital freight brokers globally outside of China. Marqeta, which completed its initial public offering in June, has already benefited from enormous momentum lately.

  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Might be an Undervalued Inflationary Safe Haven

    With the inflation pressures now undeniable, the question of finding a place to park the cash becomes a dire necessity for some. Yet, with the real estate peaking, stock market overheating and commodities not yielding, turning to thematic investing might be an ultimate solution.

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock tumbled nearly 10% to a seven-month low on Oct. 21 after the tech giant posted a weak third-quarter report. IBM's revenue rose just 0.3% year-over-year to $17.6 billion, which missed estimates by $190 million.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • Is it Time to Sell Your Roku Inc. (ROKU) Shares?

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Spectra Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter of 2021, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary. The Health Care sector was the largest sector overweight and Consumer Staples was the […]

  • Tesla Is the First Junk-Rated Company to Get a $1 Trillion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- If you were wondering which junk-rated company would be the first to reach a trillion-dollar market capitalization, your wait is over. It’s Tesla Inc. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe au

  • Tesla hits $1 trillion market cap as shares rally to record high

    Tesla reached the $1 trillion market capitalization mark for the first time ever

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally: Tesla Hits $1 Trillion; Donald Trump SPAC Dives; Facebook Jumps On Earnings Beat

    Dow Jones futures were little changed Monday as the stock market saw Tesla stock surge above $1 trillion in value. Facebook earnings beat.

  • Remark Holdings Stock Is Surging Monday: What's Next?

    Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares were trading higher Monday on heavy volume. The stock is a popular penny stock in the Reddit community. Remark Holdings was up 84.4% at $4 midday Monday. Remark Holdings Daily Chart Analysis The stock broke out of what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern and has been flying higher. The price was fading for a time and the price was condensed into a point before the stock saw a breakout. After pushing past resistance, the stock saw a large upwa