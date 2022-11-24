U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,042.25
    +9.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,268.00
    +57.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,898.00
    +35.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,871.90
    +5.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.73
    -0.21 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.00
    +10.40 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    +0.33 (+1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0428
    +0.0028 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    -0.0520 (-1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    20.35
    -0.94 (-4.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2088
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8560
    -0.7170 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,767.37
    +543.83 (+3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.03
    +8.46 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.24
    +12.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,481.47
    +365.73 (+1.30%)
     

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces November Distributions

Faircourt Asset Management Inc.; Faircourt Gold Income Corp.; Faircourt Split Trust
·1 min read
Faircourt Asset Management Inc.; Faircourt Gold Income Corp.; Faircourt Split Trust
Faircourt Asset Management Inc.; Faircourt Gold Income Corp.; Faircourt Split Trust

Toronto, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faircourt Asset Management Inc., as Manager of the Faircourt Funds (NEO:FGX), (NEO:FCS.UN), is pleased to announce the monthly distributions payable on the Shares and Trust Units of the below listed Funds.

 

Faircourt Funds

Trading Symbol

Distribution Amount (per share/unit)

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payable Date

Faircourt Gold Income Corp.

FGX

$0.024

November 29, 2022

November 30, 2022

December 14, 2022

Faircourt Split Trust

FCS.UN

$0.015

November 29, 2022

November 30, 2022

December 8, 2022

 

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. is the Investment Advisor for Faircourt Gold Income Corp. and Faircourt Split Trust.

This press release is not for distribution in the United States or over United States wire services.


For further information on the Faircourt Funds, please visit www.faircourtassetmgt.com or

please contact 1-800-831-0304.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell Units of the Trust on the NEO Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the Units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying Units of the Trust and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


Recommended Stories

  • Buy the fear like Warren Buffett. Here are 3 top stocks yielding as high as 9.2% — so you can ‘make your money on inactivity’

    Be greedy (and lazy) when others are fearful.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Wednesday

    Plenty of things have gone wrong for Nio (NYSE: NIO) shareholders recently. Nio's American depositary shares were still higher by 6.4% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. This year was supposed to be somewhat of a breakout year for Nio.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • 'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

    Tough times are coming. But you can still make money.

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • Is the stock market open on Black Friday? Thanksgiving week trading hours for major assets.

    Here's the trading schedule for stocks and the bond market as investors prepare for Thanksgiving.

  • Why PagSeguro Plunged Today

    Shares of Brazilian fintech PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) were plummeting on Wednesday, declining about 18% as of 1:28 p.m. ET. The company, which is a payments processor for small and medium-sized merchants in Brazil, as well as a digital bank for Brazilian merchants and consumers alike, reported third-quarter earnings today. In the third quarter, PagSeguro's revenue rose 45% to just over 4 billion reals, which seems like a strong result, given all of the economic headwinds in Brazil and across the world.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • ‘Hardcore’ won’t save you: Twitter workers who committed to sticking with Elon Musk have reportedly been laid off

    Some Twitter employees who chose to stay at the company as it transformed to "Twitter 2.0" are being shown the door.

  • 12 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 12 best high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. One of the main aspects of investing in dividend stocks is the sheer focus […]

  • The FDA Just Approved Its Most Expensive Drug Ever — Sending UniQure Stock On A Warpath

    The FDA just approved its most expensive drug ever — a hemophilia gene therapy from Carlisle and UniQure — and QURE stock popped Wednesday.

  • FTX Collapse: 'Emperor' Bankman-Fried Had No Clothes

    A face of the regime of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, was revealed on November 22 during the firm's first hearing in Delaware bankruptcy court. The 30-year-old former trader was virtually considered an "emperor" among his employees: This is the image used by an FTX lawyer to describe what happened after Bankman-Fried filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on his crypto empire made up of FTX and Alameda Research. Everyone realized for the "first time the emperor had no clothes," James Bromley, co-head of the restructuring practice at law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, told Judge John Dorsey.

  • Why Carvana Stock Was Bouncing Higher Today

    During a volatile week, shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were moving higher Wednesday morning, recovering from the sell-off that occurred Monday after management announced another round of layoffs and the stock got downgraded by analysts. A Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday night showing that Carvana Chief Product Officer Daniel Gill bought 133,000 shares of the stock for roughly $1 million on Monday seems to be giving the used car e-commerce stock a boost. It's no secret that Carvana is in the midst of a liquidity crisis that could force it into bankruptcy.

  • Down 27% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Petrobras (PBR)

    Petrobras (PBR) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

  • FTX Assets Missing, Stolen; This Fund Sees Bitcoin At $1 Million

    FTX lawyers say a substantial amount of assets are missing or stolen in latest bankruptcy proceedings; Cathie Wood still sees Bitcoin at $1 million

  • Coinbase Debt Was ‘Canary in the Coal Mine’ for Crypto Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- In the wake of the spectacular meltdown of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, many investors are looking for early warning signs that may have foretold the contagion that was about to unfold. One possibility? Coinbase Global Inc.’s junk bonds.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity

  • Stocks trend higher near close, crude oil prices fall

    Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down how stocks and commodities are performing into the closing bell ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.5% to 17.7%, were on billionaire money manager's buy lists during the third quarter.