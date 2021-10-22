U.S. markets closed

Fairfax Announces Conference Call

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 5, 2021 to discuss its 2021 third quarter results, which will be announced after the close of markets on Thursday, November 4, 2021 and will be available at that time on its website at www.fairfax.ca. The call, consisting of a presentation by the company followed by a question period, may be accessed at (888) 390-0867 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (212) 547-0141 (International) with the passcode “FAIRFAX”.

A replay of the call will be available from shortly after the termination of the call until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 19, 2021. The replay may be accessed at (866) 358-4515 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (203) 369-0131 (International).

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941


