Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares

1 min read
Fairfax Financial Holdings

TORONTO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred Shares

Dividend (C$)

Payment Date

Record Date

Series C

0.294313

March 31, 2023

March 15, 2023

















Series D

0.45394

March 30, 2023

Series E

0.198938

March 31, 2023

Series F

0.39223

March 30, 2023

Series G

0.185125

March 31, 2023

Series H

0.41717

March 30, 2023

Series I

0.207938

March 31, 2023

Series J

0.43524

March 30, 2023

Series K

0.315313

March 31, 2023

Series M

0.312688

March 31, 2023

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the March 31, 2023 to June 29, 2023 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares

Rate (%)

Annualized Rate (%)

Dividend (C$)

Series D

1.92322

7.71401

0.48080

Series F

1.67640

6.72401

0.41910

Series H

1.77612

7.12401

0.44403

Series J

1.84842

7.41401

0.46211

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941


