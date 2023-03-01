Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares
TORONTO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:
Series of Preferred Shares
Dividend (C$)
Payment Date
Record Date
Series C
0.294313
March 31, 2023
March 15, 2023
Series D
0.45394
March 30, 2023
Series E
0.198938
March 31, 2023
Series F
0.39223
March 30, 2023
Series G
0.185125
March 31, 2023
Series H
0.41717
March 30, 2023
Series I
0.207938
March 31, 2023
Series J
0.43524
March 30, 2023
Series K
0.315313
March 31, 2023
Series M
0.312688
March 31, 2023
Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.
Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the March 31, 2023 to June 29, 2023 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:
Series of Preferred Shares
Rate (%)
Annualized Rate (%)
Dividend (C$)
Series D
1.92322
7.71401
0.48080
Series F
1.67640
6.72401
0.41910
Series H
1.77612
7.12401
0.44403
Series J
1.84842
7.41401
0.46211
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941