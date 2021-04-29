U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,211.47
    +28.29 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,060.36
    +239.98 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,082.55
    +31.52 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,295.46
    -8.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.87
    +1.01 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.00
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    26.13
    +0.05 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2124
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    +0.0200 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3943
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9150
    +0.3180 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,042.47
    -1,578.16 (-2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,262.26
    -12.87 (-1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,961.48
    -2.19 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: Financial Results for the First Quarter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fairfax Financial Holdings
·20 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Note: All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted. The financial results are derived from financial statements prepared using the recognition and measurement requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board except as otherwise noted, and are unaudited.)

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces net earnings of $806.0 million ($28.91 net earnings per diluted share after payment of preferred share dividends) in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss of $1,259.3 million ($47.38 net loss per diluted share after payment of preferred share dividends) in the first quarter of 2020. Book value per basic share at March 31, 2021 was $497.23 compared to $478.33 at December 31, 2020 (an increase of 6.1% adjusted for the $10 per common share dividend paid in the first quarter of 2021).

"In the first quarter of 2021, all of our major insurance companies achieved a combined ratio below 100%, with Northbridge and Zenith National leading the way at 87.0% and 88.1%. Our consolidated combined ratio of 96.0% in the first quarter of 2021 included catastrophe losses of $210.8 million or 5.7 combined ratio points. Core underwriting performance continued to be very strong, with growth in gross premiums written of 17.3% and operating income increasing to $298.2 million despite the higher catastrophe losses.

"Our investments increased significantly with net gains on investments of $908.7 million primarily reflecting net unrealized gains related to equity exposures. Mark-to-market movements on certain of our non-insurance investments in associates and consolidated investments, which are not reflected in our financial statements, also increased significantly in the first quarter of 2021 by approximately $1.1 billion.

"We continue to focus on being soundly financed and ended the quarter with approximately $1.4 billion in cash and investments in the holding company. After the close of our RiverStone Barbados transaction we expect to have $1.3 billion in cash and investments and our credit facility paid off in full," said Prem Watsa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The table below presents the sources of the company's net earnings in a format which the company has consistently used as it believes it assists in understanding Fairfax:

First quarter

2021

2020

($ millions)

Gross premiums written

5,428.0

4,775.7

Net premiums written

4,145.9

3,846.4

Underwriting profit

149.0

103.1

Interest and dividends - insurance and reinsurance

105.8

159.4

Share of profit (loss) of associates - insurance and reinsurance

43.4

(36.9

)

Operating income - insurance and reinsurance

298.2

225.6

Run-off (excluding net gains (losses) on investments)

(16.3

)

(22.8

)

Non-insurance companies (excluding net gains (losses) on investments)

(84.9

)

(34.0

)

Interest expense

(166.1

)

(115.7

)

Corporate overhead and other income (expense)

42.5

(252.1

)

Net gains (losses) on investments

842.0

(1,539.5

)

Gain on deconsolidation of insurance subsidiaries

66.7

117.1

Pre-tax income (loss)

982.1

(1,621.4

)

Recovery of (provision for) income taxes

(159.5

)

232.3

Non-controlling interests

(16.6

)

129.8

Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of Fairfax

806.0

(1,259.3

)

Highlights for the first quarter of 2021 (with comparisons to the first quarter of 2020 except as otherwise noted) include the following:

  • Gross premiums written by the insurance and reinsurance operations increased by 17.3% to $5,428.0 million from $4,629.2 million and net premiums written increased by 12.1% to $4,145.9 million from $3,699.9 million.

  • The consolidated combined ratio of the insurance and reinsurance operations was 96.0%, producing an underwriting profit of $149.0 million despite higher catastrophe losses of $210.8 million, compared to a combined ratio of 96.8% and an underwriting profit of $103.1 million in 2020. The insurance and reinsurance operations experienced growth in net premiums earned of 14.4% and net favourable prior year reserve development of $43.3 million.

  • Operating income of the insurance and reinsurance operations increased to $298.2 million from $225.6 million, principally reflecting higher underwriting profit primarily due to increased business volumes and lower COVID-19 losses, partially offset by higher catastrophe losses primarily due to the U.S. winter storms.

  • Float of the insurance and reinsurance operations increased by 13.9% to $23,244.2 million at March 31, 2021 from $20,413.6 million at March 31, 2020.

  • Operating loss of the non-insurance companies of $84.9 million principally reflected Fairfax India's performance fee accrual of $56.0 million (which is offset in Corporate overhead and other income (expense)) and operating losses at the restaurants and retail segment of $13.9 million primarily related to lower business volumes resulting from the continued effects of COVID-19. Excluding the impact of Fairfax India’s intercompany performance fees to Fairfax, operating losses of the non-insurance companies improved by approximately $53 million, principally in the restaurants and retail segment.

  • Consolidated interest and dividends of $167.9 million decreased from $217.9 million, primarily reflecting lower interest income earned principally due to sales and maturities of U.S. treasury bonds and a general decrease in sovereign bond yields, partially offset by higher interest income earned on high quality U.S. corporate bonds and first mortgage loans.

  • Consolidated share of profit of associates of $44.3 million principally reflected share of profit of $76.3 million from Eurobank, partially offset by share of loss of $31.0 million from Atlas Corp. that primarily related to a non-cash impairment charge recorded by Atlas Corp. (of which the company's share was $43.3 million).

  • Interest expense of $166.1 million was primarily comprised of $123.2 million incurred on borrowings by the holding company and the insurance and reinsurance companies, including a loss of $45.7 million on redemptions of holding company unsecured senior notes due 2022 and 2023, $27.4 million incurred on borrowings by the non-insurance companies (which are non-recourse to the holding company) and $15.5 million on accretion of lease liabilities.

  • At March 31, 2021 the company's insurance and reinsurance companies held approximately $17.5 billion in cash and short dated investments representing approximately 40.4% of portfolio investments, comprised of $14.7 billion of subsidiary cash and short-term investments and $2.8 billion of short-dated U.S. treasuries.

  • Net gains on investments of $842.0 million consisted of the following, excluding $66.7 million of net gains resulting from transactions involving insurance subsidiaries, principally the sale of Vault Insurance:

First quarter of 2021

($ millions)

Realized
gains
(losses)

Unrealized
gains
(losses)

Net gains
(losses)

Net gains (losses) on:

Long equity exposures

165.9

862.6

1,028.5

Bonds

146.4

(312.0

)

(165.6

)

Other

(114.3

)

93.4

(20.9

)

198.0

644.0

842.0

Net gains on long equity exposures of $1,028.5 million was primarily comprised of unrealized appreciation of common stocks and long equity total return swaps, including unrealized gains with respect to swaps on 1,620,936 Fairfax subordinate voting shares with an original notional amount of $577.6 million (Cdn$740.3 million) or approximately $356.36 (Cdn$456.71) per share. Currently the company holds long equity total return swaps on 1,964,155 Fairfax subordinate voting shares with an original notional amount of $732.5 million (Cdn$935.0 million) or approximately $372.96 (Cdn$476.03) per share.

  • During the first quarter of 2021 the company used the proceeds of its offering of $671.6 million (Cdn$850.0 million) principal amount of 3.95% unsecured senior notes due 2031 to redeem its unsecured senior notes due 2022 and 2023 with an aggregate principal amount of $670.6 million (Cdn$846.0 million) and recorded a loss of $45.7 million on the redemptions.

  • The company held $1,355.2 million of cash and investments at the holding company level ($1,296.6 million net of derivative obligations) at March 31, 2021, compared to $1,252.2 million ($1,229.4 million net of derivative obligations) at December 31, 2020.

  • At March 31, 2021 the excess of fair value over adjusted carrying value of investments in non-insurance associates was $222.7 million, an improvement of $681.2 million from the deficiency of $458.5 million at December 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021 the excess of fair value over adjusted carrying value of certain consolidated non-insurance subsidiaries was $193.3 million, an improvement of $397.4 million from the deficiency of $204.1 million at December 31, 2020, reflecting in part the initial public offerings of Farmers Edge and Boat Rocker. Details explaining these excess of fair value numbers are contained in the MD&A on page 59 of the company's interim report for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

  • The company's total debt to total capital ratio, excluding non-insurance companies, increased to 30.2% at March 31, 2021 from 29.7% at December 31, 2020, primarily reflecting the offering of $600.0 million principal amount of 3.375% unsecured senior notes due 2031, partially offset by increased total capital due principally to increased common shareholders' equity and increased borrowings. The company anticipates that at the close of its RiverStone Barbados transaction, it will have paid off its credit facility completely, reducing the total debt to total capital ratio, and the company is committed to further reducing that ratio over time. Had the company repaid its credit facility entirely at March 31, 2021 using holding company cash and investments, the company's total debt to total capital ratio, excluding non-insurance companies, would have been 28.6%.

  • During the first quarter of 2021 the company purchased 66,463 subordinate voting shares for treasury and 137,923 for cancellation at an aggregate cost of $84.8 million. From the fourth quarter of 2017 up to March 31, 2021, the company has purchased 1,187,548 subordinate voting shares for treasury and 1,102,998 for cancellation at an aggregate cost of $959.7 million.

  • At March 31, 2021, common shareholders' equity was $12,951.7 million or $497.23 per basic share, compared to $12,521.1 million or $478.33 per basic share at December 31, 2020. The increase in common shareholders' equity per basic share was primarily due to the net earnings attributable to shareholders of Fairfax in the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by the payment of the annual common share dividend of $272.1 million.

There were 26.1 million and 26.8 million weighted average common shares effectively outstanding during the first quarters of 2021 and 2020 respectively. At March 31, 2021 there were 26,047,567 common shares effectively outstanding.

Unaudited consolidated balance sheet, earnings and comprehensive income information, together with segmented premium and combined ratio information, follow and form part of this news release.

In presenting the company’s results in this news release, management has included operating income (loss), combined ratio, float and book value per basic share measures. Operating income (loss) is used in the company's segment reporting. The combined ratio is calculated by the company as the sum of claims losses, loss adjustment expenses, commissions, premium acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses, expressed as a percentage of net premiums earned. Float is calculated by the company as the sum of insurance contract liabilities and insurance contract payables, less the sum of insurance contract receivables, recoverable from reinsurers and deferred premium acquisition costs. Book value per basic share is calculated by the company as common shareholders' equity divided by the number of common shares effectively outstanding.

As previously announced, Fairfax will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, April 30, 2021. The call, consisting of a presentation by the company followed by a question period, may be accessed at 1 (888) 390-0867 (Canada or U.S.) or 1 (212) 547-0141 (International) with the passcode “FAIRFAX”. A replay of the call will be available from shortly after the termination of the call until 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, May 14, 2021. The replay may be accessed at 1 (866) 367-6912 (Canada or U.S.) or 1 (203) 369-0239 (International).

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information, contact:

John Varnell
Vice President, Corporate Development
(416) 367-4941

Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the “safe harbour” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities regulations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Fairfax to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: a reduction in net earnings if our loss reserves are insufficient; underwriting losses on the risks we insure that are higher or lower than expected; the occurrence of catastrophic events with a frequency or severity exceeding our estimates; changes in market variables, including interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices and credit spreads, which could negatively affect our investment portfolio; risks associated with the global pandemic caused by COVID-19, and the related global reduction in commerce and substantial downturns in stock markets worldwide; the cycles of the insurance market and general economic conditions, which can substantially influence our and our competitors' premium rates and capacity to write new business; insufficient reserves for asbestos, environmental and other latent claims; exposure to credit risk in the event our reinsurers fail to make payments to us under our reinsurance arrangements; exposure to credit risk in the event our insureds, insurance producers or reinsurance intermediaries fail to remit premiums that are owed to us or failure by our insureds to reimburse us for deductibles that are paid by us on their behalf; our inability to maintain our long term debt ratings, the inability of our subsidiaries to maintain financial or claims paying ability ratings and the impact of a downgrade of such ratings on derivative transactions that we or our subsidiaries have entered into; risks associated with implementing our business strategies; the timing of claims payments being sooner or the receipt of reinsurance recoverables being later than anticipated by us; risks associated with any use we may make of derivative instruments; the failure of any hedging methods we may employ to achieve their desired risk management objective; a decrease in the level of demand for insurance or reinsurance products, or increased competition in the insurance industry; the impact of emerging claim and coverage issues or the failure of any of the loss limitation methods we employ; our inability to access cash of our subsidiaries; our inability to obtain required levels of capital on favourable terms, if at all; the loss of key employees; our inability to obtain reinsurance coverage in sufficient amounts, at reasonable prices or on terms that adequately protect us; the passage of legislation subjecting our businesses to additional adverse requirements, supervision or regulation, including additional tax regulation, in the United States, Canada or other jurisdictions in which we operate; risks associated with government investigations of, and litigation and negative publicity related to, insurance industry practice or any other conduct; risks associated with political and other developments in foreign jurisdictions in which we operate; risks associated with legal or regulatory proceedings or significant litigation; failures or security breaches of our computer and data processing systems; the influence exercisable by our significant shareholder; adverse fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on independent brokers over whom we exercise little control; impairment of the carrying value of our goodwill, indefinite-lived intangible assets or investments in associates; our failure to realize deferred income tax assets; technological or other change which adversely impacts demand, or the premiums payable, for the insurance coverages we offer; disruptions of our information technology systems; assessments and shared market mechanisms which may adversely affect our insurance subsidiaries; and adverse consequences to our business, our investments and our personnel resulting from or related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in our most recently issued Annual Report which is available at www.fairfax.ca and in our Base Shelf Prospectus (under “Risk Factors”) filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Fairfax disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
as at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(unaudited - US$ millions)

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Assets

Holding company cash and investments (including assets pledged for derivative obligations – $133.3;
December 31, 2020 – $79.5)

1,355.2

1,252.2

Insurance contract receivables

6,353.3

5,816.1

Portfolio investments

Subsidiary cash and short term investments (including restricted cash and cash equivalents – $708.7;
December 31, 2020 – $751.9)

14,700.4

13,197.8

Bonds (cost $14,545.8; December 31, 2020 – $14,916.1)

15,114.9

15,734.6

Preferred stocks (cost $269.4; December 31, 2020 – $268.3)

608.0

605.2

Common stocks (cost $4,666.4; December 31, 2020 – $4,635.5)

4,964.9

4,599.1

Investments in associates (fair value $4,840.8; December 31, 2020 – $4,154.3)

4,368.6

4,381.8

Investment in associate held for sale (fair value $729.5; December 31, 2020 – $729.5)

729.5

729.5

Derivatives and other invested assets (cost $833.5; December 31, 2020 – $944.4)

864.7

812.4

Assets pledged for derivative obligations (cost $177.0; December 31, 2020 – $196.1)

177.1

196.4

Fairfax India cash, portfolio investments and associates (fair value $3,037.2; December 31, 2020 – $2,791.0)

1,879.6

1,851.8

43,407.7

42,108.6

Deferred premium acquisition costs

1,623.1

1,543.7

Recoverable from reinsurers (including recoverables on paid losses – $906.2; December 31, 2020 – $686.8)

11,061.9

10,533.2

Deferred income tax assets

630.9

713.9

Goodwill and intangible assets

6,229.9

6,229.1

Other assets

5,742.6

5,857.2

Total assets

76,404.6

74,054.0

Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

4,807.1

4,996.1

Derivative obligations (including at the holding company – $58.6; December 31, 2020 – $22.8)

195.7

189.4

Deferred income tax liabilities

343.1

356.4

Insurance contract payables

3,371.8

2,964.0

Insurance contract liabilities

40,379.7

39,206.8

Borrowings – holding company and insurance and reinsurance companies

7,017.5

6,614.0

Borrowings – non-insurance companies

2,017.4

2,200.0

Total liabilities

58,132.3

56,526.7

Equity

Common shareholders’ equity

12,951.7

12,521.1

Preferred stock

1,335.5

1,335.5

Shareholders’ equity attributable to shareholders of Fairfax

14,287.2

13,856.6

Non-controlling interests

3,985.1

3,670.7

Total equity

18,272.3

17,527.3

76,404.6

74,054.0

Book value per basic share

$

497.23

$

478.33


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(unaudited - US$ millions except per share amounts)

First quarter

2021

2020

Income

Gross premiums written

5,428.0

4,775.7

Net premiums written

4,145.9

3,846.4

Gross premiums earned

4,757.2

4,216.3

Premiums ceded to reinsurers

(1,026.8

)

(828.5

)

Net premiums earned

3,730.4

3,387.8

Interest and dividends

167.9

217.9

Share of profit (loss) of associates

44.3

(205.2

)

Net gains (losses) on investments

842.0

(1,539.5

)

Gain on deconsolidation of insurance subsidiaries

66.7

117.1

Other revenue

1,146.9

1,181.0

5,998.2

3,159.1

Expenses

Losses on claims, gross

3,031.1

2,783.8

Losses on claims, ceded to reinsurers

(654.9

)

(605.8

)

Losses on claims, net

2,376.2

2,178.0

Operating expenses

684.8

655.5

Commissions, net

619.5

558.0

Interest expense

166.1

115.7

Other expenses

1,169.5

1,273.3

5,016.1

4,780.5

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

982.1

(1,621.4

)

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

159.5

(232.3

)

Net earnings (loss)

822.6

(1,389.1

)

Attributable to:

Shareholders of Fairfax

806.0

(1,259.3

)

Non-controlling interests

16.6

(129.8

)

822.6

(1,389.1

)

Net earnings (loss) per share

$

30.44

$

(47.38

)

Net earnings (loss) per diluted share

$

28.91

$

(47.38

)

Cash dividends paid per share

$

10.00

$

10.00

Shares outstanding (000) (weighted average)

26,116

26,803


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(unaudited - US$ millions)

First quarter

2021

2020

Net earnings (loss)

822.6

(1,389.1

)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes

Items that may be reclassified to net earnings (loss)

Net unrealized foreign currency translation losses on foreign operations

(1.0

)

(584.2

)

Gains (losses) on hedge of net investment in Canadian subsidiaries

(27.8

)

191.4

Gains on hedge of net investment in European operations

35.7

17.5

Share of other comprehensive loss of associates, excluding net gains on defined benefit plans

(63.8

)

(69.9

)

(56.9

)

(445.2

)

Net unrealized foreign currency translation (gains) losses reclassified to net earnings (loss)

(0.3

)

161.9

(57.2

)

(283.3

)

Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings (loss)

Share of net gains on defined benefit plans of associates

2.0

9.3

Other

13.8

15.8

9.3

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes

(41.4

)

(274.0

)

Comprehensive income (loss)

781.2

(1,663.1

)

Attributable to:

Shareholders of Fairfax

773.8

(1,395.3

)

Non-controlling interests

7.4

(267.8

)

781.2

(1,663.1

)


SEGMENTED INFORMATION
(unaudited - US$ millions)

Gross premiums written, net premiums written and combined ratios for the insurance and reinsurance operations (excluding Run-off) in the first quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were as follows:

Gross Premiums Written

First quarter

% change
year-over-
ear

2021

2020

Northbridge

409.7

344.1

19.1

%

Odyssey Group

1,157.2

930.9

24.3

%

Crum & Forster

800.9

768.8

4.2

%

Zenith National

271.7

257.9

5.4

%

Brit

678.6

614.4

10.4

%

Allied World

1,408.2

1,103.8

27.6

%

Fairfax Asia

128.2

122.4

4.7

%

Insurance and Reinsurance - Other

573.5

486.9

17.8

%

Insurance and reinsurance operations

5,428.0

4,629.2

17.3

%

Net Premiums Written

First quarter

% change
year-over-
year

2021

2020

Northbridge

374.4

309.0

21.2

%

Odyssey Group

1,031.9

864.3

19.4

%

Crum & Forster

666.0

650.5

2.4

%

Zenith National

265.3

254.2

4.4

%

Brit(1)

385.5

447.8

(13.9

)

%

Allied World

1,027.2

801.4

28.2

%

Fairfax Asia

60.6

60.7

(0.2

)

%

Insurance and Reinsurance – Other

335.0

312.0

7.4

%

Insurance and reinsurance operations

4,145.9

3,699.9

12.1

%

(1) A year-over-year increase of 6.9% excluding the effects of a multi-year reinsurance protection purchase.

Combined Ratios

First quarter

2021

2020

Northbridge

87.0

%

96.5

%

Odyssey Group

98.8

%

98.5

%

Crum & Forster

99.3

%

97.4

%

Zenith National

88.1

%

87.9

%

Brit

98.4

%

99.2

%

Allied World

94.2

%

94.3

%

Fairfax Asia

94.0

%

102.7

%

Insurance and Reinsurance - Other

97.9

%

97.4

%

Insurance and reinsurance operations

96.0

%

96.8

%


Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Major Chinese investors in talks to take Aramco stake -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Major Chinese investors are in talks to buy a stake in Saudi Aramco, several sources told Reuters on Wednesday, as Saudi Arabia's state oil firm prepares to sell another slice of its business to international investors. Saudi Arabia was in discussions to sell 1% of Aramco to a leading global energy company and could sell further shares including to international investors within the next year or two, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in televised remarks on Tuesday. A stake of 1% would equate to around $19 billion based on Aramco's current market capitalisation.

  • Biden cites left-leaning study that 55 of top U.S. companies paid no federal income taxes

    President Biden cited a study that said 55 major U.S. firms paid no federal income taxes last year. Is he right?

  • China Reins In Tech Giants’ Finance Arms After Hobbling Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators imposed wide-ranging restrictions on the fast-growing financial divisions of 13 companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd., leveling many of the same curbs employed against Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. in a crackdown on the tech sector.Units of JD.com Inc., Meituan and Didi were also among firms summoned to a meeting with several watchdogs including the central bank, which spelled out a raft of requirements including stricter compliance when listing abroad and curbs on information monopolies and the gathering of personal data. Companies must restructure their financial wings into holding companies as part of a broad effort to subject themselves to more rigorous supervision, and sever “improper links” between their existing payments services and financial products, the central bank, banking and insurance regulator, securities regulator and the forex regulator said in a joint statement Thursday.Representatives for Tencent, ByteDance, JD, Meituan and Didi didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.China has waged a campaign to rein in its internet titans as the government grew increasingly concerned over their growing influence over every aspect of Chinese life as well as the vast amounts of data they’ve amassed through providing services like online shopping, chatting and ride-hailing. The crackdown has already forced Ma’s Ant Group to scrap its initial public offering while regulators have levied a record fine against affiliate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.“Nobody can escape the tough regulatory crackdown on fintech,” said Zhang Xiaoxi, a Beijing-based analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics. “While the requirements are broadly in line with those imposed on Ant, those who are considering listing need to wait till they rectify all the problems.”It’s unclear how long the companies have to enact changes, or how it would affect their core operations. Companies like Meituan, JD and Tencent rely on their payments operations to drive their core operations in e-commerce, gaming and social media. Some, like ByteDance and Didi, are said to be exploring overseas initial public offerings and the new regulations may impose a stricter oversight of the process.The firms were also ordered to break up their information monopoly and to conduct personal credit reporting services through licensed agencies. They should strengthen their capital structure and compliance, strictly implement regulatory requirements and step up consumer protection mechanisms, according to the statement. Baidu Inc., Trip.com Group Ltd. and Lufax Holding Ltd. were among others summoned to the meeting.Regulators have pledged to curb the “reckless push” of technology firms into finance and this month outlined an overhaul of Ant, which will drastically revamp its business and be supervised more like a bank. The overhaul meant Ant will have to cut off any improper linking of payments with other financial products including its Jiebei and Huabei lending services.Ant said it will fold those units into its consumer finance arm, apply for a license for personal credit reporting, and improve consumer data protection.Read more: Ant to Be Financial Holding Firm in Overhaul Forced by ChinaEarlier this year, China proposed measures to curb market concentration in online payments, which Ant and Tencent have transformed with their ubiquitous mobile apps that are used by a combined 1 billion people. The central bank said in draft rules that any non-bank payment company with half of the market in online transactions or two entities with a combined two-thirds share could be subject to antitrust probes.If a monopoly is confirmed, the central bank can suggest that the cabinet impose restrictive measures including breaking up the entity by its business type.(Updates with other firms summoned to the meeting in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The four-decade decline in global corporate tax rates

    U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to raise taxes on corporate America could put an end to a four-decade global drop in corporate taxation levels. Governments worldwide are desperate to raise extra revenue to rebuild their pandemic-ravaged economies and corporate taxation is becoming an obvious target after decades of decline. To finance a multitrillion-dollar infrastructure investment plan, Biden wants to lift the U.S. corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and scale back loopholes that companies can use to cut their tax bills.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade below all-time highs, Microsoft and Boeing shares weigh on Dow

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday, with each of the three major indexes trading close to the flat line as investors digested an onslaught of corporate earnings results and looked ahead to a monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

  • US STOCKS-Facebook fuels S&P 500 to record high close

    The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday, fueled by gains in Facebook following its strong earnings report, while Amazon jumped in extended trade following its quarterly report. Facebook Inc rallied 7.3% to an all-time high after the world's largest social network beat quarterly revenue and profit late on Wednesday.

  • NatWest Starts to Reverse Covid Provisions as Earnings Beat

    (Bloomberg) -- NatWest Group Plc is the latest British bank to reverse some Covid-19 provisions and beat earnings forecasts in the first quarter as the economy surges out of the pandemic.The U.K.’s biggest corporate lender posted an operating profit before tax of 946 million pounds ($1.3 billion) for the first three months of the year, 82% higher than a year ago as mortgage demand stayed high and commercial borrowers got help from the state.“It’s very early days. We are still coming out of the lockdown,” Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose told reporters on Thursday. “There are reasons for optimism with the vaccine programs progressing at pace and restrictions being eased.”The Edinburgh-based lender released a net 102 million pounds that was set aside to cover souring loans, defying analysts’ predictions that it would make further provisions. However, it took more cautious measures than rival Lloyds Banking Group Plc, which also beat forecasts and released provisions on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings Plc has also started to claw back the provisions it made in the early stages of the pandemic.Shares dropped as much as 4.3% in London trading, having more than doubled from a trough in September. Costs were “heavier” than expected, in part due to the ongoing restructuring of NatWest Markets, according to analysts at Citigroup Inc.“The key challenge for NatWest is generating revenue performance and that challenge is very evident in the numbers today,” said Edward Firth, analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. “We see these results as disappointing, particularly in the context of Lloyds.”Early DaysUnlike some of its rivals, NatWest also refrained from upgrading its economic forecasts to reflect signs of resilience as the third national lockdown draws to a close. Rose said there were “positive signs” on U.K. growth and the bank will review its outlook later in the year.The British economy has bounced back faster than expected, even before the government started to unwind restrictions imposed in January to halt the spread of Covid. More than half the population is at least partly vaccinated and cases are at their lowest level in months, although officials have raised concerns that new variants could still jeopardize the return to normal life. NatWest has transformed one of its offices in Edinburgh into a vaccination center, the bank said on Thursday.To keep going through the pandemic, U.K. businesses took out 75 billion pounds in state-backed loans issued by banks including NatWest that will start to fall due this year. A recovery loan program designed to aid firms over the longer term had 3,000 applications in the first week, according to the bank’s presentation.Laundering HitThe bank also warned there could be “material adverse collateral consequences” from the money laundering charges pressed by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority in March, including “substantial costs” and further provisions. “We are very disappointed,” said Rose.NatWest is still part-owned by the government after one of the costliest bailouts of the financial crisis over a decade ago. In March, the U.K. government sold shares for the first time in almost three years to reduce its holding to 59.8%.(Adds detail on share fall, analyst reactions from fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Have you held any of these 20 stocks long term? Your current dividend yield might surprise you

    A combination of a rising payout and stock price makes for a bigger number than investors may realize.

  • Caterpillar Says Chip Shortage May Hurt Equipment Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. is warning of potential impacts ahead due to a global chip shortage, putting a damper on better-than-expected earnings for the world’s biggest maker of mining and construction equipment.“Although we haven’t been impacted yet, the global semiconductor shortage may have an impact later this year,” Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bonfield said in a Thursday interview. “It’s a risk and obviously we’re keeping a close eye on it.”The cautionary words come after Caterpillar posted first-quarter revenue and profit that topped analysts’ estimates, in what Bonfield described as “very strong performance” for the start of the year fueled by construction growth in the U.S. and China.Caterpillar joins some of the world’s biggest automakers and tech giants in highlighting the impacts of a chip shortage that’s already caused Honda Motor Co. to halt output at Japanese plants and Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. in flagging production cuts and lost revenue.The shortfall comes as Caterpillar expects a big ramp up in machinery production through the rest of the year. While the company has been able to mitigate the issue so far, Bonfield said such shortages could mean Caterpillar may not be able to fully meet demand from its customers this year.Caterpillar’s quarterly results surpassed Wall Street’s expectations, with sales jumping 12% to $11.9 billion in the period and per-share adjusted earnings of $2.87 topping the $1.95 a share average estimate of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.Shares of Caterpillar fell 2.3% to $226.99 at 10:09 a.m. trading in New York.Caterpillar has been riding high on expectations for a sales recovery, with the stock coming off its best quarter in more than a decade in a bet on improving orders amid mass vaccine rollouts and signs of rebounding industrial demand.Other Takeaways:With global metal prices surging to multi-year and all-time highs, Caterpillar’s CEO said during an earnings call that the company is seeing a “gradual” improvement in the pace of mining equipment sales.Construction in the U.S. and China remain the brightest spots for the company. Management said demand will continue growing in the U.S. while staying strong in China. Still, the company said they expect the second half to be more challenging in China because the Asian nation began recovering much sooner than the rest of the world.Dealer inventories grew, but executives don’t expect a “significant” increase through the rest of the year and the focus remains on producing closely to consumer demand.Caterpillar again chose not to give a full-year outlook, saying that uncertainty around the globe still remains, making it difficult to give specific forecasts for investors. The underlying message is that the recovery is real, but the pandemic is still a factor.(Adds key takeaways from earnings call, and share decline)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US Will Not Race China to Develop CBDC Says Fed Chairman Powell

    The U.S. is biding its time to see whether a CBDC was something that would be a "good thing for the people," Powell said Wednesday.

  • Biden's families plan would make Obamacare permanently cheaper for millions

    The American Families Plan would extend recently enacted ACA subsidies beyond 2022.

  • It's not just the paycheck. Disneyland workers say why they're eager to return

    As Disneyland's reopening nears, the theme park has hired back a lot of workers. Others are still waiting and hoping for the call.

  • Biden wants the new monthly stimulus checks for families to continue for years

    The president and Democrats in Congress want to extend changes to the child tax credit.

  • Everything to know about Biden’s $3,000 child tax credit—including when the money should arrive

    For the 2021 tax year, the child tax credit is upped from $2,000 to $3,000 per child. That goes up to $3,600 for children under the age of six.

  • Biden’s proposed tax hikes could be a ‘double-edged sword’ for real estate — what homeowners and investors need to know

    Two of Biden's proposed tax changes could cause Americans to see reduced returns on certain property sales.

  • Biden to propose a big change to capital-gains taxes — this is how they work and are calculated

    President Joe Biden plans to propose doubling the tax wealthy people pay on their capital gains. Under the plan, which he intends to present during a speech on Wednesday to a joint session of Congress, the tax rate on profits from the sale of an asset such as property or a stock would go from 20% to 39.6% for those with income over $1 million a year. Biden also reportedly aims to close a loophole that allows people to avoid paying the capital-gains tax on inherited wealth, which, when combined with the higher tax rate, could raise an estimated $113 billion over a decade.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Testing 50 Day EMA

    The silver market initially tried to rally on Thursday, but then turned around to show signs of weakness as we slammed into the 50 day EMA.

  • Bitcoin Is Facing a Make-or-Break Moment, Technicals Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is facing a make-or-break moment following a recent bout of selling, according to technical analysis.Though the cryptocurrency has rebounded above its average price over the past 100 days, it’s still trading below its 50-day moving average. Such a dynamic typically indicates an asset is nearing an inflection point.If Bitcoin can’t overtake its 50-day mean -- which currently sits at about $57,000 -- then it might be in for a period of volatility as the gap between the two trend lines converges. Technical indicators suggest breaking out might not be an easy feat -- Bitcoin failed to do so on several occasions last week.Trading in the world’s largest digital asset has been choppy in recent days after it hit a record high in mid-April above $64,000. It’s down more than 15% since then, though it rebounded earlier this week amid positive news, including comments from Tesla Inc.’s chief financial officer that reiterated the company’s commitment to the cryptocurrency.“The drastic -- relative to what we’ve seen of late -- pullback certainly was a point of eyebrows being raised, but at the end of the day, I think the fact that things were able to rebound and stabilize is a good thing,” said David Tawil, president of ProChain Capital. “It shows real power to the token, the staying power to the asset class.”The coin fell 1.4% on Wednesday following an announcement by the Securities and Exchange Commission that it will delay a decision on a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund. It was at about $54,586 as of 9:43 a.m. in Hong Kong Thursday.Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, says that if the stock market continues its advance, he expected Bitcoin to follow.Despite its recent turbulence, Bitcoin is still up 511% over the past year. Inflation and central bank policies have been its biggest drivers during the past 12 months, according to Quant Insight, a London-based analytics research firm that studies the relationship between assets and macro factors.While some dispute the idea that Bitcoin can act as an inflation hedge, the argument has been a key tenet for its bullish thesis and rings true for a lot of crypto fans. Proponents have seized on the money-printing narrative to promote the notion that Bitcoin is a store of wealth, an explanation that’s gained traction in recent months with economists expecting price pressures to pick up.Read more: Don’t Count on Bitcoin to Be a Sure-Thing Inflation Hedge“No question about it -- what drives a big chunk of the interest in Bitcoin has been just the tremendous amount of money that has been printed and will be printed and really the fundamental thought that you cannot have that much money in the system and not have it be inflationary,” said Chuck Cumello, president and chief executive officer of Essex Financial Services.(Updates markets in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Can a Person Who Is Retired Continue to Fund an IRA?

    You must have earned the income for it to be considered compensation for the purposes of contributing to an IRA.

  • The pandemic is pushing more Americans to retire

    More older Americans are choosing to leave the labor force during the pandemic — for some unemployed workers, it was a decision they couldn’t avoid. About two million baby boomers have been retiring every year since the oldest turned 65 in 2011, but between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020, that number increased to 3.2 million, said Richard Fry, a senior researcher at Pew Research Center. “There is evidence that, yes, as a result of the pandemic, the number of boomers retiring accelerated,” he said.