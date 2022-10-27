U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,807.30
    -23.30 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,033.28
    +194.17 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,792.67
    -178.32 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.32
    +1.99 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.67
    -0.41 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.80
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.55
    +0.06 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9973
    -0.0114 (-1.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9370
    -0.0780 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1573
    -0.0048 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.0970
    -0.2630 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,401.28
    -378.23 (-1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.07
    -7.32 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.69
    +17.62 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Fairfax India Responds to Market Speculation

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation
·1 min read
Fairfax India Holdings Corporation
Fairfax India Holdings Corporation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

(Note: All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars, except as otherwise noted).

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) reaffirms that while its general practice is not to comment on market speculation, the Company confirms that contrary to some recent media reports, the Company is a long-term shareholder of Bangalore International Airport Limited (“BIAL”) and has no intention of selling its ownership interest in BIAL.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

For further information, contact:        
John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs
(416) 367-4755


Recommended Stories