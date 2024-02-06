Fairfield County 'oasis' on seven acres hits market for $1.7 million

An updated 1984 home on a two-acre pond outside Canal Winchester has been listed for $1.7 million.

A Fairfield County "oasis," complete with a stocked pond, has hit the market for $1.7 million.

Built in 1984 on Pickerington Road a few miles east of Canal Winchester, the home was extensively updated before the current owners bought it in 2021 and undertook their own renovations.

Karen Page, with Howard Hanna, is listing the home, which she describes as a "private oasis."

The one-and-a-half-story home is open and modern, with stone and wood finishes in keeping with its rural surroundings. With six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, the home includes nearly 4,200 square feet of living space.

A newly listed home outside Canal Winchester includes a loft overlooking the great room.

But for many, the outside may prove the biggest attraction. The home sits on 7 private acres, anchored by a 2-acre stocked pond surrounded by woods.

More: More than 500 homes included in mixed-use development near Canal Winchester

"We love the serene nature of this property with the house directly overlooking the pond," said the owners.

"It’s like being on vacation every day. Waking up and opening up the curtains to the beautiful private vista of the pond is sometimes surreal."

A walkway leads to a dock on a pond in a Canal Winchester-area home new to the market.

The home takes full advantage of the setting, with walls of windows and sliders delivering water views. A deck and patio extend the length of the home, offering an outdoor dining area and kitchen, fire pit seating area and hot tub. A walk leads to another sitting area on a dock.

More: $2 million German Village home includes modern flourishes and putting green

"It’s hard to believe that you can feel like you are on a cozy weekend getaway while also just an easy 25 minute drive from the city," the owners added. "It really is the best of both worlds."

A Fairfield County home listed for $1.7 million has been extensively renovated.

Inside, the foyer leads to a two-story great room anchored by a massive stone fireplace. A loft overlooks the room, which includes plank floors and a wet bar with a hammered copper sink.

The great room extends to a dining area and a kitchen, with Thermador appliances and custom cabinets.

The owners' suite in a newly listed Fairfield County home opens to a deck with a hot tub.

Current homeowners have updated the home with landscape lighting, smart switches, custom office cabinets, Nest thermostats and other home automation, and by finishing and heating the three-car garage. Additional storage space can be found in a large outbuilding on the property.

Story continues

jweiker@dispatch.com

@JimWeiker

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: $1.7 million stocked oasis for sale near Canal Winchester