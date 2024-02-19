Fairfield Inn and Suites in Carlsbad gets new electric vehicle charging station

City of Carlsbad Building Inspector Nick Sullivan said a new charging station could benefit electric vehicle owners who travel to and through Carlsbad.

The Planning, Engineering and Regulation Department last month issued a building and electrical permit for an electrical vehicle (EV) charging station at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, located at 2525 South Canal.

Once construction is complete, Sullivan said eight electric vehicles could use the Tesla charging stations.

Since 2022, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has the led the way for increased EV charging stations in the state along with increasing electric vehicle usage across New Mexico.

In October of last year, she signed an executive order asking stating agencies to switch to an all-electric fleet within the next 12 years.

An electric vehicle charges at the McDonald's in Artesia on Feb. 14, 2024. In January the City of Carlsbad issued a building permit and an electric permit for a charging station at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at 2525 South Canal in Carlsbad.

In November of 2023, the New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board (EIB) voted 3-2 to adopt rules requiring automobile dealers in the state to provide electric vehicles in 42% of fleets by model year 2027 and 82% by 2032.

New Mexico House Republicans wanted to restrict the rules during the 2024 Legislative Session through House Bill (HB) 76.

The proposed legislation was stalled in the House Rules and Order of Business Committee as it was introduced Jan. 17, according to the New Mexico Legislature’s website.

The New Mexico Tourism Department website shows three EV charging stations already located in Carlsbad; One at the Carlsbad Caverns National Park maintenance yard, on at Tate Branch Autoplex and one McDonald’s.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: EV charging station coming to Fairfield Inn and Suites in Carlsbad