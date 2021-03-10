U.S. markets closed

Fairfield by Marriott Continues its Large-Scale Brand Expansion in Japan with Six Hotels Slated to Open by August 2021

The Fairfield's "Michi-no-Eki" Portfolio Continues to Introduce New Hotels Across Four Prefectures, Inviting Travelers To Discover The Secret Gems Of Rural Japan

TOKYO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairfield by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, today announced the upcoming openings of six new Fairfield properties in Japan. The new hotels that are slated to open in 2021 include: Fairfield by Marriott Mie Odai, Fairfield by Marriott Kyoto Minamiyamashiro, Fairfield by Marriott Tochigi Nikko, Fairfield by Marriott Wakayama Kushimoto, Fairfield by Marriott Wakayama Susami and Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Takayama Shokawa.

Fairfield by Marriott Mie Odai Lobby Library
Fairfield by Marriott Mie Odai Lobby Library

The openings continue the momentum of the innovative "Michi-no-eki" project, bringing six more Fairfield by Marriott hotels to key locations near roadside rest stations called "Michi-no-Eki", across four prefectures in Japan. The new hotels are situated close to national parks and UNESCO World Heritage Sites, providing guests easy access to many undiscovered destinations.

"We are excited to continue the Fairfield by Marriott brand expansion in Japan this year, with the opening of six more hotels in collaboration with our partner, Sekisui House," said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International. "These new openings underscore Marriott International's commitment to growing our presence in Japan to serve travelers here. As we see the growing demand for self-drive travel, the new hotels will deliver on the brand's principles of friendly service and warm hospitality in undiscovered destinations across Japan."

Each one of the new hotels takes inspiration from its natural surroundings, delivering the beauty of simplicity for guests who appreciate a calming and reliable experience. Each of the hotels' public areas serves as a flexible social space to share and connect with other travelers or simply to relax. Guests can expect a harmonious balance of functionality, comfort and enriching décor in natural materials and carefully selected amenities.

Fairfield by Marriott Mie Odai (72 rooms, opened March 9th, 2021)
Guests can immerse in the nature of Odai with activities including swimming in the crystal-clear waters of Miya River that runs through Odai, or spend the day fishing for ayu sweetfish in the river. For those who prefer the mountain, the hotel is near some of the most famous hiking trails in Japan, namely Osugidani and Mount Somon trails. The area is also known for its breathtaking sceneries including Nanatsugama Falls, which is selected as one of "Japan's 100 Great Waterfalls". Fairfield by Marriott Mie Odai welcomes guests with comfortable spaces and warm hospitality that will recharge their senses, making this an ideal base for relaxing and discovering the area.

Fairfield by Marriott Kyoto Minamiyamashiro (50 rooms, planned opening March 12th, 2021)
Located 28 kilometres from Nara, Fairfield by Marriott Kyoto Minamiyamashiro allows guests to enjoy the local charms of Kyoto's only village. At Michi-no-Eki Ocha no Kyoto Minamiyamashiro Village, guests can savour the delicious flavors of the local fresh produce including the Uji tea and log-grown shiitake mushrooms. They can take a stroll to enjoy the invigorating views of tea fields stretching out to the horizons, discover the historical temples and shrines, or admire the natural features along the Kizu River. The peaceful village can transport visitors away from the stress of urban living.

Fairfield by Marriott Tochigi Nikko (91 rooms, planned opening March 22nd, 2021)
Fairfield by Marriott Tochigi Nikko is located in Nikko, a town built around the Nikko Toshogu shrine, attracting visitors and worshippers. Culture seekers can indulge in some of Japan's best and most famous monuments, including Toshogu, Futarasan-jinja Shinto shrine and Rinno-ji Buddhist temple, which are all UNESCO World Heritage-listed. Nikko is also blessed with an abundance of natural beauty, including Kegon Falls, Lake Chuzenji and the great Mount Nantai. Travelers can marvel at the beautiful scenery of the area that changes with the seasons, and discover the traditional crafts of the Tochigi region, such as Nikko-bori woodcarving, Nikko-geta sandals and Kanuma-kumiko wood latticework.

Fairfield by Marriott Wakayama Kushimoto (90 rooms, planned opening April 14th, 2021)
Fairfield by Marriott Wakayama Kushimoto is located adjacent to Michi-no-Eki Kushimoto Hashigui-iwa, a roadside station that looks out to Hashigui-iwa Rocks, one of the famous natural wonders in Japan. Facing the Pacific Ocean on the southernmost point of Honshu, the largest island in the Japanese archipelago, Kushimoto is known for its splendid natural beauty. This popular area offers a range of activities, including swimming, scuba diving and walking along the ancient trails on the Ohechi route of the World Heritage-listed Kumano Kodo. Thanks to the Kuroshio current, the area also has an abundance of delicious seafood, including Kenken Katsuo (bonito), Japanese spiny lobster and Pacific bluefin tuna, which was successfully farmed for the first time in the world in this region.

Fairfield by Marriott Wakayama Susami (90 rooms, planned opening June 9th, 2021)
Fairfield by Marriott Wakayama Susami stands next to Michi-no-Eki Susami, which looks out onto the Pacific Ocean. The destination is known for its famous local cuisine and seasonal delights such as Mehari-zushi, and Kenken Katsuo (bonito) that is in season from spring to early summer. Another attraction of the area is Esuzaki, an island joined by land to the mainland, the ancient paths of Nagaizaka on the Ohechi route of the World Heritage-listed Kumano Kodo.

Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Takayama Shokawa (64 rooms, planned opening summer 2021)
Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Takayama Shokawa is surrounded by rich natural beauty including the clear mountain streams and the famous ancient Shokawa Sakura - two cherry blossom trees that have stood on the shore of Lake Miboro for the last 500 years. The magnificent surrounding mountains provide the perfect backdrop for guests to unwind and relax at the hot spring, Ouka no Yu, next to the hotel. One should not miss the local exquisite produce, including Hida Beef, now famous nation-wide, and hand-kneaded soba noodles made from millstone-ground buckwheat grown in the hills around Hida.

"Fairfield by Marriott offers travelers access to remote destinations in Japan whilst ensuring that guests can count on The Fairfield Promise – from the hotel's level of service to accommodations, if a guest is ever not satisfied with their stay, Fairfield will make it right," said Masahiro Taguchi, Project Director of Fairfield by Marriott's Michi-no-Eki portfolio. "We look forward to welcoming more travelers to discover the wonderful secrets of rural Japan, including its beautiful landscapes, local produce and cuisines, traditional crafts and historic destinations."

Marriott International, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Marriott International)

About Fairfield by Marriott

Fairfield by Marriott was founded on the principles of warm, trusted service and friendly hospitality inspired by its unique heritage as the namesake of the Marriott family retreat, the Fairfield Farm. Its contemporary, uplifting design provides an effortless experience for guests to maintain their routines while on the road. Evoking the feelings of calming simplicity, Fairfield offers thoughtfully designed guestrooms and suites that provide separate quality living, working and sleeping areas. With over 1,130 properties in 13 countries and territories, Fairfield is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit Fairfield.marriott.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 133 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Marriott International Inc.

  • Carla Wallenda of The Flying Wallendas High-Wire Act Dies at 85

    The performer died of natural causes in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday morning, according to her son Rick Wallenda

  • Cathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Could Soon Become Part Of Typical Investor Portfolios

    Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood believes that cryptocurrencies could soon become a part of recommended portfolios for everyday investors. What Happened: In her most recent interview with CNBC, Wood even went on to say that the currently volatile cryptocurrencies could soon stabilize and behave as bonds do. “We think as it becomes a better accepted new asset class ... We do think it will behave, actually, I would say more like the fixed income markets, believe it or not,” Wood said on CNBC’s Closing Bell. The Ark CEO notes that a typical investor portfolio consists of a 60% allocation to stocks and a 40% allocation to bonds. “This idea of a 60-40 balanced portfolio is a bit problematic”, she notes, explaining that bond prices are especially high relative to history. “We’ve been through a 40-year bull market in bonds. We would not be surprised to see this new asset class become a part of those percentages. Maybe 60% in equity, 20% in bonds, and 20 –– in crypto,” Wood said. Why It Matters: Retail investors have often been skeptical about allocating a percentage of their portfolio towards cryptocurrencies due to their perceived risk. However, more recently, some large retail investors have begun making somewhat sizeable allocations towards cryptocurrencies – one of them being billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary who recently disclosed a 3% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrency. Analysts from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) also recently recommended a 1% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrencies to its clients. Wood’s recommended 20% crypto allocation, however, far exceeds what typical fund managers and investment banks have previously suggested. Image: Cytonn Photography via Pexels See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMajor Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of 0BJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The IRS may have more than a stimulus check for you following refund delays

    File early and electronically in the face of a massive backlog at the tax agency.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers give tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    Anyone trying to keep track of where the markets might be heading, could be forgiven for displaying signs of dizziness. The markets are being violently pulled in opposite directions lately, making it difficult to form a coherent investing strategy. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clearer picture. Hardly any on the Street come more highly regarded than billionaire David Tepper. The co-founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, Tepper is known for his brash and confident style, traits which could come in handy in today’s confused climate. Tepper made his fortune – and built his hedge fund – by investing in distressed assets and profiting mightily when markets reversed later on. And with $14 billion worth of assets under Appaloosa’s management, it’s natural for Wall Street to take notice when Tepper has something to say. “Basically, I think rates have temporarily made the most of the move and should be more stable in the next few months, which makes it safer to be in stocks for now,” Tepper noted. The billionaire believes the rising rates should settle and points out that with the Senate’s approval of the coronavirus fiscal stimulus package, it is currently “very difficult to be bearish.” With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on two of Tepper’s recent new positions. These are Strong Buy stocks – and perhaps more interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields exceeding 7%. We can turn to the Wall Street analysts to find out what else might have brought these stocks to Tepper’s attention. MPLX LP (MPLX) We’ll start with a long-established name in the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum, one of the giants of Big Oil, operates across the US, in the Rocky Mountains, the Midwest, and along the Gulf Coast, moving oil and natural gas products from the wells to the storage and distribution facilities. MPLX has benefited from the general economic reopening in the second half of 2020, with the stock gaining as more people returned to work and demand for fuel increased. Overall, shares are up 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenues have rebounded from a dip in 2Q20, gaining 8.5% to reach $2.17 billion by Q4. Earnings, which turned sharply negative in 1Q20, rose steadily through the rest of the year, and came in at 64 cents per share in Q4. But perhaps the most important metric, for investors, was MPLX’s net cash position – for the full year 2020, the company generated $4.5 billion in cash, and returned over $3 billion of that to shareholders. In its most recent dividend declaration, the company announced a 68.75 cent payment per common share, or $2.75 annualized. This gives a yield of 10.5%, far above the average yield. And David Tepper, in the last quarter, bought heavily into MPLX, picking up more than 3.45 million shares of the stock. At current prices, these shares are now worth $89.77 million. As noted, this is a new position for Tepper, and it is a substantial one. Covering this stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz believes the company’s strong balance sheet justifies a positive sentiment. “[We] think MPLX is well positioned to continue steady cash flow and distributions into 2021+. Management reinforced MPC's commitment to MPLX contract renewals. Some modest price slippage on near-term barge renewables, but the chunkier contracts were either set more recently (longer runway) or are already tied to FERC oil dynamics. We like MPLX's improving FCF profile and solid balance sheet, which we think gives management more options for returning value through unit buybacks over the next year," Schultz wrote. To this end, Schultz gives MPLX a $29 price target, implying a 12% upside, to go along with his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) MPLX’s strong share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $25.92 now, with an average target of $27.67 suggesting room for ~7% further growth. The stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold given over the past 3 months. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Sticking with the energy sector, we’ll look at another midstream company that caught Tepper’s attention. Enterprise Products Partners, with a $50 billion market cap, is a major player in the midstream segment, and operates a network of assets including more than 50,000 pipeline miles, storage facilities for 160 million barrels of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast in Texas. The story here is similar to that for MPLX. Enterprise was hurt by the lockdowns put in place to combat the COVID pandemic, but in the last six months has seen a rebound in share value and revenues. Shares are up 40% in that time, while revenues in Q4 broke back above $7 billion. Overall, Enterprise’s 2020 performance showed declines from 2019 – but one important metric showed a gain. Of the company’s total cash flow, $5.9 billion, $2.7 billion was free cash flow (FCF), or cash available for distribution. This was up 8% year-over-year, and allowed the company to keep up its regular dividend payment – and even to raise the payment in the most recent declaration, from 44 cents per common share to 45 cents. With a $1.80 annualized payout per share, this gives a robust yield of 7.7%. Tepper’s new position in EPD is substantial. The hedge fund leader bought up 1.09 million shares of the stock for his first position, a buy that is now worth $25.23 million. Analyst Matt O’Brien, of JPMorgan, sides with the bulls, reiterating a Buy rating and $28 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPD's ability to climb 20% from current levels. (To watch O’Brien's track record, click here) “With capex needs slowing, EPD expects to reach positive discretionary free cash flow in 2H21, enabling fully funding capex, growing cash distributions, and opportunistic buybacks... Overall, we continue to believe EPD offers the optimal mix of offense and defense, with attractive embedded operating leverage, notable barriers to entry, low leverage, and best-in-class financial flexibility,” O’Brien commented. Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on EPD are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $27, which indicates ~15% upside from the current share price of $23.38. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Jardine Group’s Stocks Soar After $5.5 Billion Buyout of Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks linked to Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd., Singapore’s biggest conglomerate by market value, rallied after saying it will delist the group’s second-largest unit in a $5.5 billion buyout to simplify its structure.Jardine Matheson, whose businesses range from automobiles and hotels to supermarkets, surged 15% after it said in a filing that it will acquire shares that it doesn’t already own in Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. for $33 in cash per share. Shares in the latter jumped as much 37%, the most on record before closing 19% higher. Both were among the top gainers in Asia Pacific and contributed the most in the Straits Times Index’s 1.9% surge.The deal, coming in the wake of the global pandemic, marks a significant effort to untangle the structure of an almost two-centuries old company, one of Hong Kong’s last remaining British trading houses. The Jardine group, the inspiration for James Clavell’s novel Noble House, moved its Hong Kong listing to Singapore in the early 1990s, a few years before Britain returned the city to China.On completion, Jardine Matheson will become the single holding company for its subsidiaries, a move the group said will result in a “ conventional ownership structure and a further increase in the group’s operational efficiency and financial flexibility.” The deal is expected to become effective by the end of April.The origins of the current structure, in the form of cross-holdings in dual holding companies and majority interests in listed subsidiaries, lie in a series of restructuring in the 1980s, the company said.The group was founded in 1832 in Canton as a tea and opium trader. It eventually became one of the “hongs,” or trading houses, that shaped Hong Kong’s development. After moving its stock listing to Singapore, the group shifted focus toward Southeast Asia, where it now runs restaurants, hotels, and Mercedes-Benz dealerships.“Taking full ownership of Jardine Strategic is consistent with our policy of investing further in the growth prospects of our existing businesses,” Ben Keswick, executive chairman of the group said in the statement. The deal “also highlights the benefits of consistently maintaining the Group’s financial strength,” he added.Fair Price?While the deal is proposed to be executed at a 20% premium to Friday’s closing price of Jardine Strategic, it is still a 19% discount to the value of its listed assets, according to United First Partners, a company that specializes in advising on special situations in equity markets. “Shareholders can dissent for a fair price,” said UFP’s Head of Asian Research Justin Tang.Some have already started raising that point. Patrick Millecam, a founding partner of Belgian boutique asset manager Value Square NV, said he “cannot be very enthusiastic” about the deal.“Although we can grasp a nice short term gain, we are deprived as long term shareholders of the future profits of the Jardine group,” said Millecam whose company holds at least 396,510 shares of Jardine Strategic as of Monday’s close. Jardine Strategic was already quoting at a higher than average discount to its value so the price of $33 per share “does not really include a takeover premium,” he said.A simplification of corporate structure can also “create a virtuous cycle” and see some of the group’s other stocks rallying, which will further raise the fair value of Jardine Strategic, United First’s Tang said.The group’s other units in the Straits Times Index also rose. Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. gained 4.2% and Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. rose 1.2%. Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. jumped 8%.Potential ReplacementThe delisting of Jardine Strategic also means that Singapore’s national equity gauge will have to get a new member in its place. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust is the most likely stock to replace Jardine Strategic, Brian Freitas, a New Zealand based analyst at Smartkarma wrote in a note.Following the acquisition, Jardine Matheson will consolidate all of Jardine Strategic’s profits as a wholly-owned subsidiary. On a pro forma basis, this would have resulted in Jardine Matheson’s 2020 underlying net profit increasing by approximately $83 million, the company said in the statement.J.P. Morgan Securities Plc, Simon Robertson Associates LLP and Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. acted as the financial advisers to Jardine Matheson for the deal.(Updates with comments from an investor and an analyst.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The third stimulus check: Will you still get a payment this time?

    More limited payments need just one more vote — and the president's signature.

  • Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of $100B

    What Happened: Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc could soon be valued at $100 billion after officially going public, based on Nasdaq's private auction results last week. According to Bloomberg, shares of Coinbase traded between $350 and $375 per share, giving the company a pre-IPO valuation of between $90 to $100 billion. Bloomberg reported that the private auction ended with shares trading at a price of $350 per unit. See also: How to Buy Coinbase IPO (CBASE) Stock Why It Matters: While private trading is more restrictive and volumes are more constrained than public markets, the Nasdaq private market serves as an important part of determining a reference price for investors ahead of the direct listing. Coinbase’s last funding round in 2018 put it at a valuation of $8 billion. In January 2021, the company saw its valuation increase to around $50 billion based on privately traded shares on a private forum created by Coinbase. The exchange’s CEO Brian Armstrong is likely to see a compensation package of over $1 million per working day, based on his $15 billion stake in the company, Bloomberg has reported. What Else: The cryptocurrency exchange opted for a direct listing rather than a traditional Initial Public Offering (IPO), making this the first major direct listing on the Nasdaq. Based on Coinbase’s filings, owners of Class A common stock will be allowed to sell in the direct listing and will not be subject to lock-up agreements. The filings also disclose that Class A stock carries one vote per share, while Class B carries 20 votes per share. Coinbase has also stated that it will not raise any proceeds in the transaction. See also: Coinbase Review Coinbase is the largest U.S based cryptocurrency exchange, and with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.2 billion, it accounts for a large portion of cryptocurrency trading worldwide. At the time of writing, the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was up by almost 8%, trading at $53,883 as most altcoins were also trending higher in price. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM CoinIRS Is Coming For Crypto You Hide, Launches 'Operation Hidden Treasure'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Forget Nio and XPeng. This company and Tesla will be the top two electric-vehicle plays by 2025, says UBS.

    Within the next four years it will be Volkswagen competing with Tesla for the crown of most EV sales globally, according to UBS.

  • What Worries BOE Officials Now Is Jobs, Not the Inflation Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is moving to tamp down talk about rising interest rates and inflation, focusing attention on risks to the U.K. economy as it struggles to emerge from lockdown.A majority of the central bank’s policy makers, led by Governor Andrew Bailey, have spent the past two weeks pointing out that slack in the economy. That includes unemployment that’s likely to rise and remain high for months to come, indicating little to push up the pace of consumer price gains.“There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Bailey said in a speech on Monday. “A note of realism though. Our latest forecasts in essence painted a picture of an economy that starts with a lower level of activity.”Rising yields in bond markets and signs inflation is about to pick up have spurred speculation that the bank is preparing to shift toward tightening monetary policy to ensure a recovery doesn’t overheat. With a contraction due in the first quarter and Covid restrictions lingering until the middle of the year, the bank is signaling it’ll maintain the stimulus measures it has in place for many more months.The question facing policy makers at their meeting on March 18 is whether market pricing of a 50-basis-point rate hike over the next three years, in addition to the recent gain in the pound’s exchange rate, is warranted, said Elizabeth Martins, senior economist at HSBC Holdings Plc. “And if not, then how and when” to act, she wrote in a report to clients.A handful of members of the Monetary Policy Committee have spoken out about the risks to the recovery.Jonathan Haskel said on March 5 that he’s “open to the possibility that the economy might need further support.”Gertjan Vlieghe said Feb. 22 that he worries “labor market slack will be more persistent and more disinflationary.”Silvana Tenreyro said on March 3 that she sees no risk of inflation based on the BOE’s current forecasts.Only the central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane has warned about the prospect of inflation picking up, calling it a “tiger has been stirred” that may “prove difficult to tame.”Inflation has remained below the bank’s 2% target for 1 1/2 years. While economists expect it to accelerate to just below that goal this year, that will mostly be driven by temporary factors such as energy prices that the BOE will likely ignore.What Bloomberg Economics Says ...“We expect elevated unemployment to push inflation back below target in the first half of 2022. That’s likely to prevent the BOE from taking a hawkish turn this year.”--Dan Hanson, senior economist. Click here for the full REACT.There are other issues that could keep price growth contained. Unemployment reached 5% in the fourth quarter and is expected to average 5.9% next year, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility. Another 16.1% of workers, or about 4.9 million people, were furloughed in January, receiving 80% of their pay while workplaces are closed.The central bank has promised to buy 150 billion pounds ($208 billion) of bonds this year as part of its quantitative easing program, which effectively keeps a lid on interest rates in markets. It’s buying about 4.4 billion pounds of assets a week and plans to slow that pace later in the year to ensure the program stretches until the end of December, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said Feb. 17.“The correct stance is still the status quo,” said Fabrice Montagne, chief U.K. economist at Barclays, who reckons a pessimistic mood in markets is starting to dissipate. “They most likely won’t push back if you have one or two hikes priced in over the next two years. This situation could hold on for a while.”The central bank cut its benchmark rate twice at the start of the pandemic to a record low of 0.1%, and policy makers have repeatedly said they need evidence of a sustained recovery before considering to withdrawal monetary support.Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s budget statement last week also fanned some of the optimism about a strong recovery, extending furlough payments until September and allowing millions more workers to access benefits. For the bank, that move will help limit unemployment and preserve jobs.Investors and some economists are looking beyond the pain that’s still to come with the country mired in its third national lockdown. They’re focusing on what Haldane says may be 300 billion pounds of unexpected savings that households accumulated while foreign holidays and eating out were banned and on the sharp recovery in output that’s expected when restrictions lift.Any tightening may not come for years, maybe until the first half of 2023, said Allan Monks, an economist at JP Morgan Securities Plc. Still, the bank may want to send a signal in the next few months that the next move is probably up, which would rule out both more QE and negative rates.“We expect the MPC to make another hawkish transition over the coming months, at least implicitly acknowledged that some tightening policy will be required over its three-year horizon,” Monks wrote in a report to clients.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan to Launch ‘Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket’ of Bitcoin Proxy Stocks

    The debt instrument would lean heavily on MicroStrategy, Square and Riot Blockchain stocks.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship ETF Notches Its Best-Ever Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s primary ETF joined the broader tech rally, delivering a reprieve from a month of selling.On Tuesday, the $20.2 billion ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) joined a spectacular rebound in beaten-down tech shares, rising 10% for its biggest advance since it started in 2014. Tesla Inc., the ETF’s biggest holding, almost 20% for its steepest climb in a year, while other large stakes like Square Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc. climbed 12% and 11%, respectively.ARKK has been in a tailspin since hitting a record last month, plunging 30% from the Feb. 12 high before Tuesday’s rebound. It’s still down almost 2% so far in 2021 after rallying 149% last year.“It’s an impressive bounce, but we’ll see just how long it lasts,” said James Pillow, managing director at Moors & Cabot Inc. “It’s hard to get excited about it when it -- and its largest holdings -- are in a short-term downtrend. It may take some work to regain its momentum.”Wood has risen to prominence by backing technology companies she believes will disrupt the markets in which they operate, from electric vehicle makers to fintech firms and genomics researchers.Despite a trickle of outflows recently, her family of funds has attracted more than $15 billion so far this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Steel Faces Reckoning as Carnegie-Era Mills Boost Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- For U.S. Steel Corp., there may soon be a reckoning after the rally.Factories that date back to Andrew Carnegie need more maintenance that will drain cash, and steel prices are set to pull back from record highs as competitors’ new mills begin production. Earnings are expected to shrink across the industry later this year, and U.S. Steel shares, which have led a surge among producers of the metal, may be especially vulnerable, analysts say.U.S. Steel outperformed domestic peers in the past six months as steel prices more than doubled. But the outsized sway that metal prices have on the company’s stock means it likely faces a rougher road in the second half, even as the economic recovery picks up. The futures forward curve signals a pullback of as much as 32% by the fourth quarter, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.“The reality is the stock, as it is for all steel stocks, is the beneficiary of the macro environment,” said Curt Woodworth, an analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG, said by phone. “Once we get to the back half of year and more capacity goes into market, the steel price could normalize fairly quickly.”New plants on the way include a Steel Dynamics Inc. mill opening this summer that will add at least 200,000 tons of steel a quarter and a Nucor Corp. plant set to start up in late 2021.Meghan Cox, a spokeswoman for U.S. Steel, said that the idea that U.S. steel faces a more difficult second half because of the new capacity is “flawed.”Reflected in Forecasting“The market has been aware of the new capacity coming on line and we would assume that is reflected in forecasting,” she said in an email. “The same is true for our planned capital expenditures, which have been public for some time.”Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel has said it needs to spend $1.3 billion at its Mon Valley facility, and it will need to shell out more in Europe to maintain an old asset base, according to Credit Suisse.Steel prices rose more than 70% in 2020 as American producers, surprised by the pace of the recovery in demand from the pandemic, were slow to restart furnaces, leaving a dearth of supply. That fueled the surge in U.S. Steel shares, with steel prices more than double the company’s cash costs of around $550 a ton. To be sure, even the weaker fourth-quarter futures portend good margins.Shares of U.S. Steel rose 1.2% to $20.86 on Tuesday in New York. The Bloomberg Americas Iron/Steel Index of 12 companies advanced 0.2%.“Our view is that you’re at peak earnings for the company this year and peak free cash flow, so the market should put a pretty low multiple for a company at peak earnings,” Woodworth said. “We struggle to see how the valuation makes a lot of sense at the current price.”Capital EfficiencyWhile an increasing number of companies such as Nucor Corp. use cheaper-to-run electric-arc furnaces to recycle scrap into steel products, U.S. Steel is among those still using more costly legacy blast furnaces.U.S. Steel, which traces its roots back to 1901 when J. Pierpont Morgan merged a collection of assets with Carnegie, is taking steps to diversify. Last year, it bought the remainder of Big River Steel, an electric arc furnace, to remain competitive as blast furnaces lose market share.Chief Executive Officer David Burritt told analysts during the company’s earnings call in January that Big River will allow it to be less capital intensive. The producer also has $6.3 billion in pro-forma debt, after issuing bonds to weather the pandemic and purchase Big River, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.“The question is now, with Big River Steel can U.S. Steel become a much more capital-efficient company?” said Woodworth.For now, it still mostly operates integrated mills, making its closest domestic competitor Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. U.S. Steel expects $675 million in capital expenditures this year, much of that going toward major upgrades of inefficient plants, whereas Cliffs -- whose 2021 revenue is forecast to be about 35% higher -- sees spending $600 million to $650 million, mostly on basic maintenance.“There are definitely risks in the second half, and as the steel price comes down it’ll be hard for steel stocks to rally in the face of that,” said Andrew Cosgrove, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin’s Break Above $54K Could Open Path to New Price Record: Technical Analysis

    Bitcoin finds support at $50,000, with next resistance seen at $54,000, and then at the all-time high around $58,000.

  • The new stimulus checks: What's still ahead, before you can get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?

  • Wisconsin court dismisses suit alleging Foxconn violated commitment to state

    Dairy State's then–Republican governor, Scott Walker, had delivered $3 billion in tax incentives to the Taipei-based contract electronics manufacturer.

  • How high can rates go? This chart shows this year’s sharp climb in long-term Treasury rates

    The yield on 30-year Treasury bonds is back to pre-COVID levels at 2.307% on Monday, while the 10-year rate likely has room to rise further.

  • SNB Breathes Easy as Franc Drop Rebuts Critics on Two Fronts

    (Bloomberg) -- For Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan, the franc’s precipitous drop to a 20-month low against the euro has come at a helpful moment after an open season for attacks on his policies.Just over two weeks ago, his institution endured one of the most stinging critiques of its monetary regime in recent years, as a trio of prominent economists accused officials of not trying hard enough to stoke inflation.That followed a salvo three months earlier from the opposite perspective as the U.S. Treasury under Donald Trump’s former administration branded Switzerland a manipulator, damning its framework for capping currency gains with interventions.Now, after portfolio shifts by global investors positioning for higher inflation sent the franc down 3% within a fortnight, crossing the 1.10 per euro mark, SNB officials suddenly have breathing space on both fronts.With the Swiss economy suffering due to the pandemic, the weaker currency can give growth and inflation a welcome fillip. The franc’s downward momentum also means the central bank doesn’t need to lift a finger in foreign exchange markets, avoiding irritation to the new U.S. administration.“It’s really positive for the SNB, because they don’t need to intervene,” said Alessandro Bee, an economist at UBS Group AG. “Interventions would be a difficult topic when you have to sit down with the Americans.”Big SpenderThe currency drop, triggered by a selloff of haven assets on expectations of a global recovery after the pandemic, is fortuitous for an institution that has spent years and eyewatering sums to rein in the franc and ward off deflation.Yet even with the SNB’s interventions, and the world’s lowest interest rate of -0.75%, price pressures have stayed persistently feeble.That prompted Stefan Gerlach, a former Irish central bank official, who is now at EFG International AG, Yvan Lengwiler of the University of Basel, and Charles Wyplosz of Geneva’s Graduate Institute to call for the SNB to revise their inflation target and adopt a new currency strategy.Their attack last month was one of the most powerful the SNB faced for a while. Officials, who have used aggressive interventions to fight franc gains for more than a decade, responded that they saw no need to overhaul their approach.That policy is what drew the attention of the U.S. Treasury in December, when it designated Switzerland a currency manipulator along with Vietnam.Uncomfortable SNB officials responded with defiance that they won’t stop intervening, though data suggest the intensity of any market activity has diminished of late. The amount of cash commercial banks hold with the central bank -- an early indicator for foreign exchange purchases -- declined last week.Policy makers will probably reiterate their intervention pledge, along with their commitment to negative rates, at the March 25 monetary policy decision.How or when the Swiss can resolve the disagreement is unclear. Even at a level of around 1.11 per euro, economists still consider the franc strong. It traded at 1.10878 per euro as of 11:09 a.m. in London on Monday.Standard Chartered strategists expect the franc to drop to 1.1450 per euro in the third quarter before reversing again. “The recent move higher in EUR-CHF has legs,” they wrote in a report.Whether any drop can generate sustained price growth remains to be seen. With inflation negative for more than a year, and paltry wage growth, pressure may remain on the SNB to follow counterparts such as the European Central Bank with a strategy rethink.“They need to conduct a review; Is right now the right moment? I’m not sure,” said Banque Pictet & Cie SA economist Nadia Gharbi. “I think they’ll cross their fingers and hope the franc doesn’t appreciate again.”(Updates with franc in 14th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biotech stocks are a buy — especially these 18 picks

    The sector's recent pullback offers an chance to get into exciting areas of biotech research like gene editing and oncology at better prices.

  • Tax Break in Covid Relief Bill Leads to Calls for Congress to Delay Filing Deadline

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.