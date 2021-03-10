Fairfield by Marriott Continues its Large-Scale Brand Expansion in Japan with Six Hotels Slated to Open by August 2021

The Fairfield's "Michi-no-Eki" Portfolio Continues to Introduce New Hotels Across Four Prefectures, Inviting Travelers To Discover The Secret Gems Of Rural Japan

TOKYO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairfield by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, today announced the upcoming openings of six new Fairfield properties in Japan. The new hotels that are slated to open in 2021 include: Fairfield by Marriott Mie Odai, Fairfield by Marriott Kyoto Minamiyamashiro, Fairfield by Marriott Tochigi Nikko, Fairfield by Marriott Wakayama Kushimoto, Fairfield by Marriott Wakayama Susami and Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Takayama Shokawa.

The openings continue the momentum of the innovative "Michi-no-eki" project, bringing six more Fairfield by Marriott hotels to key locations near roadside rest stations called "Michi-no-Eki", across four prefectures in Japan. The new hotels are situated close to national parks and UNESCO World Heritage Sites, providing guests easy access to many undiscovered destinations.

"We are excited to continue the Fairfield by Marriott brand expansion in Japan this year, with the opening of six more hotels in collaboration with our partner, Sekisui House," said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International. "These new openings underscore Marriott International's commitment to growing our presence in Japan to serve travelers here. As we see the growing demand for self-drive travel, the new hotels will deliver on the brand's principles of friendly service and warm hospitality in undiscovered destinations across Japan."

Each one of the new hotels takes inspiration from its natural surroundings, delivering the beauty of simplicity for guests who appreciate a calming and reliable experience. Each of the hotels' public areas serves as a flexible social space to share and connect with other travelers or simply to relax. Guests can expect a harmonious balance of functionality, comfort and enriching décor in natural materials and carefully selected amenities.

Fairfield by Marriott Mie Odai (72 rooms, opened March 9th, 2021)

Guests can immerse in the nature of Odai with activities including swimming in the crystal-clear waters of Miya River that runs through Odai, or spend the day fishing for ayu sweetfish in the river. For those who prefer the mountain, the hotel is near some of the most famous hiking trails in Japan, namely Osugidani and Mount Somon trails. The area is also known for its breathtaking sceneries including Nanatsugama Falls, which is selected as one of "Japan's 100 Great Waterfalls". Fairfield by Marriott Mie Odai welcomes guests with comfortable spaces and warm hospitality that will recharge their senses, making this an ideal base for relaxing and discovering the area.

Fairfield by Marriott Kyoto Minamiyamashiro (50 rooms, planned opening March 12th, 2021)

Located 28 kilometres from Nara, Fairfield by Marriott Kyoto Minamiyamashiro allows guests to enjoy the local charms of Kyoto's only village. At Michi-no-Eki Ocha no Kyoto Minamiyamashiro Village, guests can savour the delicious flavors of the local fresh produce including the Uji tea and log-grown shiitake mushrooms. They can take a stroll to enjoy the invigorating views of tea fields stretching out to the horizons, discover the historical temples and shrines, or admire the natural features along the Kizu River. The peaceful village can transport visitors away from the stress of urban living.

Fairfield by Marriott Tochigi Nikko (91 rooms, planned opening March 22nd, 2021)

Fairfield by Marriott Tochigi Nikko is located in Nikko, a town built around the Nikko Toshogu shrine, attracting visitors and worshippers. Culture seekers can indulge in some of Japan's best and most famous monuments, including Toshogu, Futarasan-jinja Shinto shrine and Rinno-ji Buddhist temple, which are all UNESCO World Heritage-listed. Nikko is also blessed with an abundance of natural beauty, including Kegon Falls, Lake Chuzenji and the great Mount Nantai. Travelers can marvel at the beautiful scenery of the area that changes with the seasons, and discover the traditional crafts of the Tochigi region, such as Nikko-bori woodcarving, Nikko-geta sandals and Kanuma-kumiko wood latticework.

Fairfield by Marriott Wakayama Kushimoto (90 rooms, planned opening April 14th, 2021)

Fairfield by Marriott Wakayama Kushimoto is located adjacent to Michi-no-Eki Kushimoto Hashigui-iwa, a roadside station that looks out to Hashigui-iwa Rocks, one of the famous natural wonders in Japan. Facing the Pacific Ocean on the southernmost point of Honshu, the largest island in the Japanese archipelago, Kushimoto is known for its splendid natural beauty. This popular area offers a range of activities, including swimming, scuba diving and walking along the ancient trails on the Ohechi route of the World Heritage-listed Kumano Kodo. Thanks to the Kuroshio current, the area also has an abundance of delicious seafood, including Kenken Katsuo (bonito), Japanese spiny lobster and Pacific bluefin tuna, which was successfully farmed for the first time in the world in this region.

Fairfield by Marriott Wakayama Susami (90 rooms, planned opening June 9th, 2021)

Fairfield by Marriott Wakayama Susami stands next to Michi-no-Eki Susami, which looks out onto the Pacific Ocean. The destination is known for its famous local cuisine and seasonal delights such as Mehari-zushi, and Kenken Katsuo (bonito) that is in season from spring to early summer. Another attraction of the area is Esuzaki, an island joined by land to the mainland, the ancient paths of Nagaizaka on the Ohechi route of the World Heritage-listed Kumano Kodo.

Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Takayama Shokawa (64 rooms, planned opening summer 2021)

Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Takayama Shokawa is surrounded by rich natural beauty including the clear mountain streams and the famous ancient Shokawa Sakura - two cherry blossom trees that have stood on the shore of Lake Miboro for the last 500 years. The magnificent surrounding mountains provide the perfect backdrop for guests to unwind and relax at the hot spring, Ouka no Yu, next to the hotel. One should not miss the local exquisite produce, including Hida Beef, now famous nation-wide, and hand-kneaded soba noodles made from millstone-ground buckwheat grown in the hills around Hida.

"Fairfield by Marriott offers travelers access to remote destinations in Japan whilst ensuring that guests can count on The Fairfield Promise – from the hotel's level of service to accommodations, if a guest is ever not satisfied with their stay, Fairfield will make it right," said Masahiro Taguchi, Project Director of Fairfield by Marriott's Michi-no-Eki portfolio. "We look forward to welcoming more travelers to discover the wonderful secrets of rural Japan, including its beautiful landscapes, local produce and cuisines, traditional crafts and historic destinations."

