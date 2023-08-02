Fairfield Plaza market reopens with local foods and products

COLDWATER — Sam AcMoody and partner, baker Tya Mendelsohn, will begin a test of what they hope becomes a true community market for regional products in the county Friday and Saturday for the next two weeks.

Locally Market opens at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday in Fairfield Plaza on North Marshall.

“Here we are, and we’re excited to get going,” AcMoody said.

His idea started in 2017.

Sam AcMoody and Tya Mendelsohn with manager Brian Hagelshaw gave a sneak preview of what is inside the new Locally Market on N. Marshall in the Fairfield Plaza.

For now, the store “will be a small, scaled down version of our bigger vision,” AcMoody explained. “Our bigger vision is a full market with everything from fresh baked goods to fresh and frozen meat to anything to make a really good meal.”

The hours for the first two weeks are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Along with recently hired manager Brian Hagelshaw, AcMoody, and Mendelshon will determine what sells, how much product they can obtain, and what the community wants.

“As we get volumes figured out, customer patterns, we’re hoping within three to four weeks to be open Wednesday to Saturday,” AcMoody said.

AcMoody and his father, Phil, started Butternut Ridge Beef in 2017. They sold out of a storefront in the Kerr Building, then went strictly wholesale to restaurants and Albion College.

Sam obtained the vacant grocery store two years ago as Family Fare closed.

With COVID, it took more work to get ready to open a public market. Even now, the three will only use a portion of the enormous vacant space inside.

“Right now, we don’t have the infrastructure for the meat side of things,” AcMoody said.

AcMoody plans to add backhouse refrigeration and a freezer for meats harvested from certified USDA-inspected facilities this fall.

“We’re going to put in a smokehouse, so we’ll be able to smoke 400 to 500 pounds of products, whether that’s hams or bacon, snack sticks or jerky. We want to be able to do as much from scratch in house as possible," he said.

The retail store “has been a work in progress, taking much longer than we thought or hoped it would,” making sure the operation complied with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the health department regulations, AcMoody explained.

Story continues

Mendelsohn left business after 14 years to pursue the baking trade her father taught her. Until December, she sold baked goods in front of the store on Friday and Saturday, then went just wholesale to local restaurants.

Freshly fried donuts will be ready for customers when the store opens Friday.

“We will have cookies, muffins, and gluten free. All the gluten free that people want,” Mendelsohn said. “And fresh bread, a lot to choose from. Plenty of baked goods, no preservatives, all freshly baked that day.”

The source of the food is important to the three.

Caterer Tasteful Creations from Bronson will stock to-go items and meals similar to its Bronson location.

Hagelshaw brought years of experience to the group this spring. He started working at the former Felpausch while in high school.

AcMoody said, “The knowledge of knowing who’s raising the food you eat and where it comes from has been phenomenal. We’re looking to take that concept and work with other local farms.”

Expect to see local producers like Clemens and Star of the West products in the store.

The three plan to add special and unique products from the Midwest region, like Traverse Bay.

The weekend opening is just the first step. The three want community input to guide the growth.

