Fairfieldmancharged in viral tirade at smoothie shop accused of financial fraud, complaint shows

Jul. 20—An attorney for Iannazzo did not respond to a request for comment.

The complaint contends the Fairfield resident structured 71 deposits and withdrawals totaling $568,440 in two personal bank accounts and 297 ATM deposits and withdrawals totaling $277,450 in a Merrill Lynch account to remain under $10,000 per day so he didn't have to report the transactions.

Some of his personal funds withdrawn in small amounts were being used to build a pool and a pool house for which he was paying cash to avoid sales tax on the work, the complaint stated.

His activities violated FINRA rules and he should be fined and sanctioned, the litigators said in the document. The agency acts as a watchdog for the securities industry protecting investors by monitoring the activities of brokers, according to its website. A spokesperson for the agency declined to comment on the case Wednesday.

Iannazzo had made the transactions from December 2014 to March 2021, the document said. Iannazzo stopped after he received a request from FINRA for documents and his banking history, the litigators said in the complaint.

Iannazzo was fired from his job at Merrill Lynch in 2022 after his arrest in the smoothie incident on charges of second-degree breach of peace, first degree criminal trespass and intimidation based on bigotry or bias.

He has been registered with FINRA under a different firm since March 2022, making him still under the agency's jurisdiction, the complaint said.

He received accelerated rehabilitation on the criminal charges, which will be dismissed if he remains out of trouble for two years. It is unclear if the FINRA complaint could impact the criminal case.

His tirade at the smoothie shop was captured in a TikTok video, which showed him throwing objects and yelling at teenage employees of the Fairfield Robeks after he claimed his son had an allergic reaction to a drink they made.

Fairfield police said they received numerous calls on Jan. 22, 2022 from Robeks employees, who reported that an irate customer was throwing things, yelling at them and refusing to leave.

Police said an investigation determined that Iannazzo had made a purchase at the store an hour earlier. Police said Iannazzo then called 911 to request emergency medical attention to his home for a child suffering from an allergic reaction.

After his son was taken to the hospital, police said Iannazzo returned to the store and confronted employees, demanding to know who had made the smoothie, which had contained peanuts and triggered his child's allergic reaction.

Iannazzo became increasingly angry, using expletives and throwing a drink at an employee that hit their shoulder, according to police. Iannazzo also made comments toward an employee referencing their immigration status, police said.

In a statement issued at the time, Iannazzo's attorney Frank J. Riccio Jr. said his client "wholeheartedly regrets" the incident.

"When faced with a dire situation for his son, Mr. Iannazzo's parental instinct kicked in and he acted out of anger and fear," Riccio Jr. said in the statement. "He is not a racist individual and deeply regrets his statements and actions during a moment of extreme emotional stress."

Riccio Jr. did not return a request for comment Wednesday.

Iannazzo was sued by one of the teens in May 2022, but settled the lawsuit a few months later.