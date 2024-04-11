Fairhaven High will introduce its business and finance career pathway next year. What to know.

FAIRHAVEN — Fairhaven High School students leaning toward careers in business and/or finance will have an opportunity to gain a leg-up in the professional world before graduating, with the introduction of new career pathway programming starting next school year, school officials announced.

Fairhaven High School was one of 36 high schools around the state awarded Innovation Career Pathways funding by the Healey-Driscoll Administration, which the district will use to launch a career-oriented Business and Finance program, in partnership with MassHire Central of Greater New Bedford and South Coast Credit Union.

Aside from engaging in "technical courses," participating students will get to engage in dual-enrollment experience working with Massachusetts Maritime Academy and Bristol Community College, according to a press release from Fairhaven Public Schools.

How it will work

According to the district's release, students will begin the three-year program in 10th grade, "complete all requirements (including MassCore), and graduate with their peers."

"The program is open to all students, at no cost to them and their families, and offers several opportunities to acquire transferable college credits and industry-recognized credentials," the release reads.

While there will be "several entry-points into the Pathway at all grade levels, the "primary focus will be on recruiting and enrolling current students in Grade 9," Assistant Superintendent Mark Balestracci wrote in an email.

In this file photo, a dictionary is seen on the sill of a window at Fairhaven High School. Fairhaven Public Schools officials announced that FHS will offer business and finance career pathway programming starting with the 2024-2025 school year.

According to Balestracci, there will be 16 slots available for the program's first run next school year, and students/families should keep an eye out for information on how to apply.

"We will begin our outreach to students and families before the end of April," he wrote.

Perks of the program

Along the way, students enrolled in the pathway will gain several credentials which they'll take with them after graduation, including: Quickbooks Certification, Money Smart Certificate of Completion, and Bank Teller Certification, Balestracci wrote.

"Students who successfully enter and complete the pathway program will participate in a culminating 100 hour internship through South Coast Federal Credit Union," he wrote.

“FHS students will have the opportunity to explore Innovation Pathways, gain valuable knowledge about growing industries, while gaining credentials and insight into whether a career in the Business and Finance sector is something they would like to pursue,” Superintendent Tara Kohler is quoted in the release.

Bright future for pathway programming

The addition of the business and finance pathway to FHS' program of studies next year is seen as just the start of a new chapter for public education in Fairhaven, Balestracci suggested.

"Our goal is to establish this initial pathway and to expand our pathway programs into other sectors as well," he wrote.

“It is more important than ever for students to be able to build skills they need for future success, connect classroom learning to real world experience, and subsequently grow a strong workforce,” Balestracci said in the press release.

“We are proud to bring Innovation Pathways to our high school,” FHS Principal Andy Kulak said in the release. “Our educators are thrilled to be part of this great initiative. We are confident that this program will enhance our students’ educational journey and offer them in-depth experiences in their field of interest."

Other schools

Aside from Fairhaven, other Southeastern Mass. area schools to be awarded Innovation Career Pathway funding were Wareham High School and Brockton High School.

