Fairhaven home triples in price in less than 10 years: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling home in Fairhaven is an exquisite antique house that sold for $950,000.

Built in 1774, 10 Cherry St. is located in Oxford village. Along with 3,814 square feet of living space, the home features custom cabinets, decor appointments, and beautiful wooden accents.

Beautifully restored, it boasts a great room, chef's kitchen, and four spacious bedrooms. It showcases elements of history with modern conveniences.

With water views of the New Bedford harbor the home has a curated landscape, a covered porch, and a three-car garage. It was last sold in 2015 for $262,500.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

ACUSHNET

6 Sears Ln $215,000.

Deborah P Isbell Lt and Deborah P. Isbell to Dauntless Path LLC

BOURNE

5 Amberwood Ct Unit 5 $696,500.

Leonard E. Proc to Marie T. Roache and William G. Mccarthy

15 Andrew Rd $522,500.

Marilyn J Galligan Lt and Marilyn Galligan to Matthew A. Toy

32 Bournedale Rd $680,000.

Lacy and Bradley Isom to James D. Harvey and Maribeth Kane

56 Chartwell Dr $530,000.

Katherine J. and Evan P. Cleary to Robert Harris

CARVER

14 Ba Dr $651,000.

Karen L. and Thomas F. Williams to Luis A. Molina and Allissa J. Poole

27 Cedar Dr $299,900.

Chrysalis Properties LLC to Kevin Moran

301 Meadow St $227,000.

Alice R. Centeio and PNC Bank NA to T & M Investments LLC

FAIRHAVEN

10 Cherry St $950,000.

Paul C. Chaisson to Michael and Lynette Russo

20 Holcomb St $495,000.

Robert L. and Claudette J. Costa to Lia Webb

471 Main St $225,000.

Gardner P. Kendrick and Msin T to 471 Main St Rt and Rudy A. Arsenault

15 Milton St $439,000.

Donna Rae G-Almeida RET and D R. Gassett-AlmeiChristopher P. Fernandes and Erin J. Baker

FALL RIVER

658 Langley St $360,000.

Mak Re Investment Inc to Ian and Erica Allardice

LAKEVILLE

7 Alden Rd $555,750.

Alden Road Rt and Ann Masterson to James and Janet Whalen

15 Island Rd $250,000.

Linda J. Mcfarland and Charles E. Haskell to Bily Harbor Rt and William Bachant

5 Wildwood Rd $330,000.

David J. Walkden to Emily Mackinnon and Daniel Moynihan

MIDDLEBORO

6 Nemasket St $400,000.

Jason K. Martin and Bk Of Ny Mellon Tr to Cwabs Inc and Bk Of Ny Mellon Tr

94 Oak St $350,000.

Dorothy A. Poudrier to Haystack Lane LLC

632 Plymouth St $500,000.

Gualberto Padilla to Lynn M. Cruzado and Eduardo Irizarry

10 Robinhood Ave $340,000.

Nancy J. and Jeffrey C. Cummings to Yeltsin J. Stanton

644 Wareham St $475,000.

Mtglq Investors L P to Mike Niles

NEW BEDFORD

112 Bryant Ln $432,000.

Carol Monteiro and Freedom Mortgage Corp to T&a Realty TInc

WAREHAM

22 12th St $355,000.

Lsf9 Master Part T and United States Bk T N A Sharp Realty LLC

14 1st Ave $451,000.

Margaret B. Vogel to J&t Zecco Realty Inc

69 Bay Pointe Dr Ext Unit 69 $520,000.

Davis C. and Myra E. Mcintosh to Thomas P. Doyle

200 Charge Pond Rd $377,000.

David R. Tew and Pennymac Loan Svcs LLC to Pennymac Loan Svcs LLC

23 Mildred Ter $75,000.

Evangelos Kitsos to Francis W. Reynolds

28 Pinehurst Dr $675,000.

Ronald W. and Laurie A. Ekstrom to Karen Kelly

5 Woodbury St $275,000.

Eli Hauser and Maurice Stone to Flashback 2000 LLC

WESTPORT

288 Sanford Rd $355,000.

Kaylin Pimental and Kelly Catanho to Derek Botelho

