FAIRLIFE, LLC RELEASES ITS 2021 STEWARDSHIP REPORT

·3 min read

Company celebrates bringing nutrition to more than 30MM households and highlights milestones related to its mission to care for people, animals and the planet

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today fairlife, LLC released its 2021 Stewardship Report. With a continued focus on bringing great taste and nutrition to more consumers, the report provides an overview of the company's business results that include double-digit growth in household penetration in the US, continued growth in Canada and expansion into China. It also shares details on the fairlife Grant Program and its impact in communities across the country and progress made in environmental goals and animal care capabilities.

fairlife, LLC celebrates bringing nutrition to more than 30MM households and highlights milestones related to its mission to care for people, animals and the planet
fairlife, LLC celebrates bringing nutrition to more than 30MM households and highlights milestones related to its mission to care for people, animals and the planet

The report is structured around the three value pillars that drive the fairlife business: Caring for People, Animals, and the Planet. Key highlights include:

PEOPLE:

  • Adding more than 12 million pounds of high-quality protein, while removing almost 2 million pounds of sugar from consumers' diets through its products.

  • Contributing nearly half a million dollars to support local community organizations.

  • Introducing more than a dozen new products or reformulations to ensure there is a fairlife product for every occasion.

ANIMALS:

  • Investing more than $8 million in animal welfare efforts and new technologies to improve animal care.

  • The passing of 100% of supplying farms in all critical care areas reviewed during quarterly, unannounced, third-party audits.

PLANET:

  • Launching new products in recyclable clear PET.

  • Conducting extensive research into recyclable materials and packaging to advance in our journey towards 100% recyclable packaging by 2025.

  • Finalizing a life cycle assessment that identified three key areas where improvements can be made to reduce fairlife's carbon footprint across its entire supply chain.

"In many ways, 2021 was one of our best years. We delivered high-quality nutrition to more households than ever before, while also making tremendous progress in the areas of animal care and sustainability," said Tim Doelman, Chief Executive Officer, fairlife, LLC. "In a year of profound challenges across the global supply chain, we were able to pivot where needed and create operational efficiencies that helped us keep our promise to our customers and consumers. I'm proud of what the fairlife team has accomplished and look forward to an even stronger 2022."

The report also includes a look at the company's journey to achieving B Corp Certification, a designation fairlife expects to earn in early 2022, and concludes with its goals for the year ahead. To learn more about fairlife and to read its 2021 Stewardship Report, visit fairlife.com.

ABOUT FAIRLIFE, LLC
fairlife, LLC is a Chicago-based dairy company that creates great-tasting, nutrition-rich and value-added products to nourish consumers.

With more than $1B in annual retail sales, fairlife's growing portfolio of delicious, lactose-free, real dairy products includes: fairlife® ultra-filtered milk; Core Power® High Protein Shakes, a sports nutrition drink to support post-workout recovery; fairlife® nutrition plan™, a nutrition shake to support the journey to better health; and fairlife® Light Ice Cream.

A wholly owned subsidiary of The Coca-Cola company, fairlife, LLC has been recognized by both Fast Company and Nielsen for its industry leading innovation.

The company is driven by its values of caring for the people, animals, and planet it touches across its business. By providing nourishing products, implementing stringent care standards for animals and stewarding efficient operations and responsible packaging, fairlife, LLC puts a focus each day on making a positive impact for all.

To learn more about fairlife and its complete line of products, please visit fairlife.com.

Contact:
Katherine Boncher
katherine.boncher@zenogroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fairlife-llc-releases-its-2021-stewardship-report-301465372.html

SOURCE fairlife, LLC

