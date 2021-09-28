U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,351.86
    -91.25 (-2.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,307.91
    -561.46 (-1.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,564.02
    -405.95 (-2.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.39
    -37.61 (-1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.84
    -0.61 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.30
    -12.70 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    -0.18 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5220
    +0.0380 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    -0.0168 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3520
    +0.3740 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,435.88
    -1,666.91 (-3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.86
    -31.29 (-2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Fairmat creates a new material based on recycled carbon fiber composite

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

Meet Fairmat, a new French startup that wants to improve the recycling process for sophisticated composite materials. The company wants to produce new kinds of materials from material waste and sell them to industrial companies.

Fairmat just raised a $10 million funding round (€8.6 million) led by Singular. Various business angels also participated in the round.

“We’re working on a scalable solution that handles the end of life of these materials,” Fairmat founder Benjamin Saada told me. He previously co-founded Expliseat.

The company believes that high-tech materials aren’t going away. Carbon fiber composites are extremely useful for wind turbines or aircrafts for instance as they provide incredible properties. But you don’t need to use sophisticated materials for everything.

That’s why we rely heavily on cheaper materials, such as plastics, wood and various metal alloys to build new stuff. Fairmat doesn’t want to replace carbon fiber composite in wind turbines and aircrafts.

It wants to replace plastics, wood and metal in everyday objects. The company is transforming existing carbon fiber composite into a new material that is both lightweight and robust.

“Today, carbon composite waste is essentially burned or landfilled,” Saada said. With Fairmat’s process, the company can recycle the composite material with a mechanical process that isn't too demanding. It doesn’t involve heating carbon fiber composite waste for instance. The startup is also relying on machine learning to test the physical properties of its material.

Fairmat then plans to sell its material to industrial clients so that they can use it themselves. For instance, you could imagine building the cargo box of a cargo bike with Fairmat’s material. It could be lighter than wood or metal and it also offers a better carbon footprint compared to virgin material.

Up next, Faitmat plans to increase the size of its team from 15 to 30 team members. The company is working on partnerships with suppliers for carbon fiber composite waste as well as potential clients. It expects to start selling its material at scale at some point during the second semester of 2022.

After that, the startup will iterate and work on other types of material with different properties. In a couple of years, if everything goes well, you might be buying a chair, a laptop or a car built with the company’s material without realizing it.

Singular is a new Paris-based VC firm with $265 million

Recommended Stories

  • Master Trump Impersonator James Austin Johnson Joins ‘SNL’

    Aristotle Athari and Sarah Sherman also added to featured cast as Beck Bennett, Lauren Holt depart

  • Why Gevo Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) is trading higher Monday after the company announced that it received a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a process that encompasses upgrading ethanol and bio-based alcohols into drop-in, bio-based diesel and jet-fuel products. The patented process establishes a new technology and route to hydrocarbons that did not previously exist. This creates an opportunity for Gevo to diversify ethanol production to help meet increasing demand for renewable

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • These 3 Dividend-Paying Renewable Energy Stocks Can Help You Withstand a Market Crash

    Renewable energy projects can generate consistent cash flows for decades, and that could help investors in a market crash.

  • Why Bloom Energy, FuelCell Energy, and Plug Power Stocks Popped Today

    Ending the week on a sour note, shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) all tumbled lower on Friday. As of 11:48 a.m. EDT, shares of Bloom Energy are up 5.3%, while FuelCell Energy's stock and Plug Power's stock are up 10.2% and 6.1%, respectively. While some positive news from Wall Street is a catalyst for the rise in Plug Power's stock today, other investors are choosing to power up their portfolios with Bloom Energy and FuelCell Energy after learning of some encouraging news out of the Golden State.

  • Why the Infrastructure Bill Has These 3 Stocks Soaring Today

    A vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill is scheduled for this Thursday in the House of Representatives.

  • Why FuelCell Shares Are Rising

    FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares are trading higher by 9.4% at $7.63 after California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 155, which includes a two-year extension of the Fuel Cell Net Energy Metering program, known as Fuel Cell NEM. FuelCell issued a press release Monday: "Fuel Cell NEM allows businesses to invest their own private capital in clean, firm technology that reduces their energy consumption and lowers their environmental footprint by reducing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions

  • E-motorcycle maker Cake closes $60M round to scale production and retail sales

    Swedish electric motorcycle manufacturer Cake has announced the close of a $60 million Series B that the company will use to help set up manufacturing facilities in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as scale up its retail capabilities. “We are in the process of implementing initiatives to scale the business, structuring and laying the base for rapid growth," said Stefan Ytterborn, founder and CEO of Cake, in a statement. Cake recently launched the Makka, an electric moped for city riding, which demonstrates a shift in direction of Cake's product platforms.

  • Analyst Report: NextEra Energy, Inc.

    NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, distributes power to roughly 5 million customers in Florida. FP&L contributes roughly 60% of the group's operating earnings. The renewable energy segment generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada. Consolidated generation capacity totals more than 50 gigawatts and includes natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets.

  • Ontario Continues Wasting Clean Electricity for 7th Consecutive Year: Engineers

    The Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE), the voice of Ontario's engineering community, has released updated data on curtailed energy, revealing that Ontario wasted (curtailed) a total of 7 terawatt-hours (TWh) of clean electricity in 2020, enough to power 780,000 homes.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy After Inking $1.6 Billion Deal For The Cosmopolitan?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Is Square Stock A Buy? Big Move Into Buy Now, Pay Later Consumer Financing

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and the Afterpay acquisition as its merchant business rebounds from Covid-19.

  • Fix-It Mortgage Embraces New CHOICEReno eXPress

    Freddie Mac expands Renovation Lending Offerings

  • 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Emmaus Life Sciences The Trade: Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC: EMMA) Chairman & CEO Yutaka Niihara acquired a total of 2

  • Evergrande Worries Help Fuel Selloff at Chinese Developer Sunac

    Investors sold down securities after a leaked document showed a Sunac China Holdings unit asking for government help to ease its liquidity difficulties.

  • Untapped Value in the Small-Business Market? This Communications Company Says Yes

    Photo by Leon on Unsplash The small and midsize business (SMB) market is an oft-overlooked segment of the U.S. economy. It’s an astounding realization when you consider that SMBs comprise 99.7% of all businesses, according to the Small Business Administration’s FAQ publication. While national providers with substantial advertising budgets garner the most attention, businesses with scalable service models that support SMBs are often glossed over. Usually, this is a consequence of a highly fragmen