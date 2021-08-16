FAIRR names Israel's Mileutis as a leader in combating resistance to antibiotics

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which is mainly caused by antibiotic use, is one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity, according to the World Health Organization

David Javier Iscovich, Mileutis CEO and co-founder: "Mileutis is working to reduce the global threat of antibiotics resistance, first in animals, specifically in the dairy industry and later in humans. We do it by developing biologically sourced, safe, and residual-free therapies for widespread diseases"

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent report by the FAIRR (Farm Animal Investment Risk & Return) Initiative, an investor network with 250 investor members representing $40 trillion assets under management, recognized Israeli biopharma company Mileutis for taking the lead in combating anti-microbial resistance (AMR).

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity, according to the World Health Organization. A leading cause of AMR is the overuse of antibiotics. The more we use antibiotics, the more chances bacteria will become resistant to them. This means that antibiotics will not work as well when we need them in the future.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization and the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, recently warned that: "So far 3.4 million lives have been lost to COVID-19, but the death toll from AMR could be higher unless there is urgent action."

As part of its research report, FAIRR assessed leading companies in the animal health sector, to understand how these companies are addressing AMR through improved stewardship, sales and marketing practices, manufacturing production, investment in R&D, etc.

The FAIRR report chose to profile Mileutis as a company which brings an alternative to the widespread use of antibiotics in the animal health sector. The report stated that Mileutis is "taking the lead in combating AMR," and noted that "in addition to addressing the global challenge of AMR, Mileutis' products have many benefits for the farmers, consumers, the environment, and the dairy cows themselves."

Story continues

Mileutis, which was established in 2004, is headed by its co-founder David Javier Iscovich, who serves as the company's CEO. The R&D effort is being led by Dr. Jose Iscovich, president, chief scientific officer and co-founder of the company. In October 2020, the company announced that it raised $20 million from NovaQuest Capital Management, a first-time investment in the animal health sphere by the North Carolina based private equity firm.

Mileutis plans to introduce Imilac™, for use in the management, treatment, and prevention of bovine mastitis at dry-off, with estimated potential annual revenue of above $1 billion globally. Mastitis is the most frequent disease in dairy herds worldwide, and the most costly. The novel residue-free peptide developed by Mileutis is the first in a series of patented products targeting the growing concern of antibiotic resistance and overuse of antibiotics in the global dairy industry.

Dr. Jose Iscovich stated: "It is an honor for Mileutis to be featured by a top investment network such as FAIRR as one of the leading companies in the animal healthcare sector, working to reduce the risk of AMR with our revolutionary technology and products. Our vision is clear: we are working to solve the global problem of antibiotics resistance, first in animals and in the long run, in humans. We do it by developing biologically sourced, safe, and residual-free therapies. Those new products will reduce the use of antibiotics for a wide variety of indications in animal and later in human health."

About FAIRR

Established by the Jeremy Coller Foundation, the FAIRR Initiative is a collaborative investor network that raises awareness of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities brought about by intensive livestock production.

With offices based in London, FAIRR provides cutting-edge research, best practice tools and collaborative engagement opportunities to help investors integrate these risks and opportunities into their investment decision-making and active stewardship processes.

FAIRR members include high profile companies such as Fidelity, Pimco, Somitomo Mitsui, and many others.

Note to editors

Referring to Mileutis' product, the new report by FAIRR noted that "consumers will receive a product free of antimicrobials and hormones; the farmer benefits from advanced technology that increases milk production per cow for added revenues, while reducing wasted milk, nutrient input, and waste output per unit for cost savings; and the cows' wellbeing is improved by a faster dry off (involution) period and a more efficacious treatment of mastitis in severe cases."

"The product is easy to use for the farmers and has a clear safety profile," FAIRR added. "With increased output per cow, fewer cows will be needed to produce the same amount of milk. Benefits to the environment include reduced GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions and increased availability of arable land for food and other crops as less land will be needed for grazing."

Referring to Mileutis technology, the report stated: "Today there are no FDA approved, non-antibiotic non-genetically modified (GMO), intramammary treatments for the management of mastitis. Mileutis is solving this problem with its next generation biologically sourced, safe, and residual free biopharmaceuticals, Imilac, administered at the beginning of the Dry-Off period and Milac, administered during lactation. These natural and innovative novel treatments act through an immune-modulatory effect enabling the management of infectious and chronic diseases without the use of antibiotics revolutionizing the way veterinarians treat and mange mastitis."

Media contact:

Amir Ben Artzi

Meirovitch PR

amir@meirovitch.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fairr-names-israels-mileutis-as-a-leader-in-combating-resistance-to-antibiotics-301355769.html

SOURCE Mileutis Ltd.