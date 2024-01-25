Fairvest Limited (JSE:FTA) Stock Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead ?

Most readers would already be aware that Fairvest's (JSE:FTA) stock increased significantly by 10% over the past three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. In this article, we decided to focus on Fairvest's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fairvest is:

8.6% = R667m ÷ R7.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each ZAR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made ZAR0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Fairvest's Earnings Growth And 8.6% ROE

It is hard to argue that Fairvest's ROE is much good in and of itself. A comparison with the industry shows that the company's ROE is pretty similar to the average industry ROE of 8.6%. Moreover, we are quite pleased to see that Fairvest's net income grew significantly at a rate of 50% over the last five years. Given the low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other reasons behind this growth as well. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Fairvest's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 3.9% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Fairvest is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Fairvest Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The really high three-year median payout ratio of 116% for Fairvest suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning. However, this hasn't hampered its ability to grow as we saw earlier. Although, it could be worth keeping an eye on the high payout ratio as that's a huge risk. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for Fairvest.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Fairvest only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Fairvest can be open to many interpretations. Although the company has shown a pretty impressive growth in earnings, yet the low ROE and the low rate of reinvestment makes us skeptical about the continuity of that growth, especially when or if the business comes to face any threats. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Fairvest's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

