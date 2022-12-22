U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

Fairview celebrates $500 million of invested capital

2 min read

SEATTLE, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Partners Investment Management is pleased to announce the investment of more than $500 million into senior secured real estate debt across the United States since the firm's founding in 2011. This milestone included more than $100 million invested in each 2021 and 2022—both record years for the firm.

Nels Stemm and Carson Rasmussen, founding principals
Nels Stemm and Carson Rasmussen, founding principals

Fairview's performance is the result of more than a decade of focus on developing expertise, relationships, and a team of professionals who execute Fairview's strategy with precision and discipline.

Founding principal Carson Rasmussen commented, "Our investment professionals are experienced in credit sourcing, analysis, valuation, portfolio construction, and loan servicing. We are confident in our ability to continue investing increasing amounts of capital into 'Fairview deals' over the long run because of this exceptional team, our targeted strategy, established systems, and our reputation as a reliable, transparent lender."

Fairview Partners maintains strict investment criteria with the goal of generating equity-level returns with debt levels of risk. Over the span of six flagship funds, Fairview has invested in a diverse portfolio of more than 430 debt assets across multiple property types and 46 U.S. states. Fairview specializes in a high yielding segment of the real estate debt market—small and mid-balance stressed and distressed debt–and embraces the active management required to resolve those sometimes difficult situations.

Founding principal Nels Stemm noted, "We are proud of this milestone as a representation of our team's proven ability to manage difficult real estate situations to profitable resolution on behalf of our limited partners."

Stemm also shared his views on the current opportunity set and Fairview's positioning. "We created our firm to invest successfully in all market conditions, but to truly thrive in the challenging conditions we are beginning to see now. We believe that our distressed-focused, short-duration real estate secured credit strategy is very well suited for the current environment. It is worth pointing out that our investment analysis is at the asset level; while we are well aware of events in the world, we don't make investment decisions based primarily on policymaker decisions, market dynamics or other exogenous factors. We make investments based on forecasting earning excess return by working through special situations. We look forward to serving our investors in this challenging market and for years to come with the same, value-based investment strategy."

Fairview is currently raising its sixth flagship fund, Fairview Investment Fund VI, LP, which will close at the end of the year.

For more information about Fairview Partners Investment Management, please visit www.fpinvest.com.

About Fairview Partners Investment Management

Fairview Partners Investment Management, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor with offices in Seattle.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fairview-celebrates-500-million-of-invested-capital-301708683.html

SOURCE Fairview Partners Investment Management

