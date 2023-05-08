Fairview Microwave Announces Launch of Waveguide Isolators and Circulators

New Isolators and Circulators Protect Microwave and RF Devices from Reflected Power

IRVINE, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced the launch of its latest waveguide isolators and circulators. These components are designed to deliver exceptional performance and reliability for a wide range of microwave applications.

Fairview's new isolators and circulators protect microwave and RF devices from reflected power.

The product line features a broad selection of waveguide isolators and circulators, as well as connectorized designs available in SMA, N-type, 2.4 mm and 2.92 mm connectors.

The featured waveguide isolators and circulators in the new product line include size options ranging from WR-10 to WR-137 (12 different bands), high power ratings up to 150 watts (CW) max, superior isolation performance as good as 20 dB min, and VSWR performance as low as 1.25:1.

"Our new waveguide isolators and circulators protect microwave and RF devices from reflected power and ensure efficient power transfer. We are excited to offer a broad selection of high-quality waveguide components made using the latest technologies and highest-quality materials," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new waveguide isolators and circulators are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, contact Fairview Microwave at +1-949-261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Fairview Microwave

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

(978) 682-6936

