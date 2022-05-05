Fairview Microwave Releases 5G Outdoor-rated Omnidirectional Antennas

New Omni Antennas Are Designed for High Performance in Extreme Weather

IRVINE, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave Inc., an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter wave components, has just released a new series of 5G outdoor-rated omnidirectional antennas that cover 4G, 5G, LTE and CBRS bands.

These small form factor omni antennas are the perfect solution when broad coverage is required but traditional base station antennas are too bulky or expensive. They support 6, 7, 8 and 10 dBi gain and are also offered with fiberglass radomes (PRO series).

Fairview's new 5G omni antennas offer range extension and simple deployment to build out WLAN and cellular communications networks as well as private networks. They also include heavy-duty steel mast mounting brackets for rapid deployment and feature low-cost polycarbonate or ABS options. The antennas' rugged polycarbonate and fiberglass radomes withstand extreme weather and are rated to over 120 mph wind loading.

These collinear omnidirectional antennas feature Type-N connectors and are suitable for SISO or MIMO operation. Additionally, models that support 2x2 and 4x4 MIMO configurations ensure double and quadruple data speeds in comparison to single-input antennas.

"We've designed our new line of 5G omni antennas to cover all of your wireless networking needs. This includes broad coverage for rural areas and other areas that are typically difficult to cover. Not only are they technically superior to traditional base station antennas, they're also economical and highly reliable," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new 5G outdoor omnidirectional antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

